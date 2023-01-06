COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fletcher Loyer had the worst half of his collegiate career going 0 for 6 with no points and four turnovers in the first half Thursday against No. 24 Ohio State.
Then, the Homestead graduate played the hero, hitting the game-winning 3 with 10.5 seconds left to lift No. 1 Purdue to a 71-69 win.
Loyer’s first half was so poor, coach Matt Painter started David Jenkins Jr. over him at the start of the second half.
But the freshman responded with 11 second-half points and hit three go-ahead 3-pointers, including that game-winner off a kick-out pass from center Zach Edey to stun an announced crowd of 17,227 at Value City Arena.
“We knew we wanted to get it inside to Zach, obviously he’s a dominant force down there,” Loyer said of the final play, which saw him enter the ball to Edey in the post and get it back after Ohio State sagged off him to double-team the big man. “We knew they’d have to dig or double him so we were going to be ready for those spray-out 3s and I was just ready to shoot it.”
Edey had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for his 12th double-double in 14 games this season. Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds and only committed one turnover.
The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) matched their best 15-game start in program history and, after losing to Rutgers at home Monday, avoided a two-game losing streak following their 13-0 start.
That two-game skid seemed likely after Buckeyes guard Sean McNeil buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to make it 69-66 Ohio State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). He leaned left and hit the shot with Loyer’s hand in his face.
Purdue answered quickly with an 8-foot jump hook from Edey and then got the ball back when Ethan Morton sagged off his man in the backcourt as the Boilers pressed and swiped a pass from Justice Sueing, giving Purdue possession with 20 seconds left, trailing by one.
Morton had two steals to go along with a season-high 10 points and four rebounds.
“It was a great recognition,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Morton’s big steal. “It wasn’t anything we did, it was just a good read and instincts by him.”
That set up the winning shot for Loyer, who was not bothered by Painter’s decision to sit him early in the second half.
“When you play like that in the first half, it’s pretty tough,” Loyer said. “Obviously, I wouldn’t start myself after that first half, either. ... I knew coming off the bench, I knew I had to focus, play hard and play defense, so I focused on that and then I happened to get a few open looks that helped the game go from there.”
Loyer, who set the Homestead single-season scoring record last season, hit a go-ahead 3 to put Purdue in front 48-46 with 14:24 left after the Boilers trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, then added another shot from beyond the arc to put the Boilers up 64-63 with 4:36 left.
His 3-for-4 3-point shooting in the second half was part of a stretch of 13 for 24 from beyond the arc in the final 31 minutes for Purdue after an 0-for-7 start.
Painter praised Edey’s decision on the final possession to kick the ball out to Loyer when the center was double-teamed and the coach trusted Loyer to make the shot.
“He’s very confident in himself,” Painter said of Loyer. “Guys like that want the ball in their hands. ... He showed a lot of moxie.”
Ohio State’s final possession saw the ball go to freshman wing Brice Sensabaugh, who led all scorers with 21 points, but Purdue closed off his path to the lane and his desperation 3 was well wide of the mark.
Notes: Senior transfer guard David Jenkins, who started the second half in place of Loyer, scored nine points. ... Ohio State big man Zed Key, who came in averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, suffered a shoulder injury trying to contest an Edey dunk just 3:48 into the game and did not return. ... Purdue guard Brandon Newman played just four minutes and did not play in the second half. He was ill, a Purdue spokesman said.