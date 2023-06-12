Purdue men’s basketball will meet Arizona in the second annual Indy Classic on Dec. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Boilermakers announced Monday.
The matchup will be part of a doubleheader which will also include a game between Ball State and Indiana State. Tip time and TV information will be released later.
The Boilermakers have replaced the Crossroads Classic, in which they faced Butler and Notre Dame in alternating seasons in Indianapolis from 2011 to 2021, with the Indy Classic. They beat Davidson 69-61 in the event last year, their 11th straight win to open the campaign. Ball State beat Illinois State in the other game.
They last played in November 2017, when the Boilermakers crushed the then-No. 2 Wildcats 89-64, kicking off a school-record 19-game win streak.
Arizona went 28-7 last year and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before getting upset by 15th-seeded Princeton in the tournament’s round of 64. The Boilermakers already have two top-3 seeds from last year’s tournament on their non-conference schedule in the Wildcats and No. 3 seed Xavier, which will visit West Lafayette on Nov. 13 as part of the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten vs. Big East series. Purdue also reportedly has a game scheduled against reigning No. 1 overall NCAA seed Alabama in Toronto on Dec. 9. In addition, the Boilermakers are playing in the Maui Invitational starting Nov. 20, in a field featuring Kansas, Gonzaga, Marquette, UCLA and Tennessee, all top four seeds in last year’s tournament.
2 future Boilers make U19 cut
Future Purdue basketball players Myles Colvin and Kanon Catchings are among the 18 finalists for the U19 US Men’s National Team which will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, from June 24 through July 2. The US World Cup team will eventually be cut to 12.
Colvin, of Indianapolis, joins the Boilers this season, and Catchings, a Brownsburg native and the nephew of Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings, is a 2024 commitment.
Purdue lands state’s No. 7 player
Purdue football added an eighth commitment to its 2024 recruiting class when three-star wide receiver Jo’Ziah Edmond out of NorthWood chose the Boilermakers over offers from Baylor, Wisconsin and Kentucky, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Edmond is the No. 680 player in the country, per On3, and the seventh-ranked player in Indiana.
He is part of a Purdue class which ranks 34th nationally.
IU basketball hires women’s assistant
Indiana women’s basketball hired former Kentucky assistant coach Amber Smith as an assistant to fill out head coach Teri Moren’s assistant pool after former associate head coach Glenn Box left to become the head coach at Miami of Ohio. Smith spent the last five seasons with the Wildcats, working specifically with the team’s guards, including 2022 WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard, a two-time SEC Player of the Year.