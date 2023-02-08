The two best offenses in the country will meet tonight at Mackey Arena.
No. 1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten), owner of the nation's top scoring unit according to Ken Pomeroy's efficiency metrics, will try to take another step toward a record 25th Big Ten championship when it meets Iowa (15-8, 7-5), which has the No. 2 in offense by KenPom's ratings and which has scored 80 points or more in five of the last seven games.
“They’ve always been a team that can score a lot of points, no matter who’s on their roster," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "They really put you in binds the way they can attack you in transition with all the skill.
"You have to be ready to score the basketball because you know they are."
The Boilermakers enter the matchup three games clear of second-place Rutgers and Indiana in the Big Ten standings, but are coming off a loss to the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on Saturday, a 79-74 defeat which stopped a nine-game Purdue winning streak and saw the Boilers give up more than 70 points for the first time this season.
One of the biggest issues for the Boilermakers in their worst defensive effort of the year came from the other end of the floor, where Indiana forced Purdue into a series of live-ball turnovers, which gave the Hoosiers transition opportunities. The Boilers gave the ball away 16 times – their previous season average was 10.7 – and Indiana scored 20 points off those miscues.
Purdue wing Ethan Morton said his team has placed an emphasis on being more "simple" with the ball against the Hawkeyes.
"If you look at both of our losses this year (against Indiana and Rutgers) and even some games we haven’t played well and it’s been close, it’s always been the turnovers," Morton said. "Especially live-ball turnovers. ... When you’re turning the ball over, sure it accounts for those 10-12 points directly off turnovers, but that doesn’t account for the rhythm you’re putting the (opposing) offense in by getting easy buckets and then in turn you’re not getting good shots offensively and you’re in a funk. It goes both ways. I think we’ll learn from it and we’ll be a lot better.”
If the Boilermakers are not better, they will have trouble dealing with Iowa's aggressive full-court press defense. The Hawkeyes give up 73.5 points per game and opponents shoot 45.7% from the field, both of which rank in the bottom 75 in the country, but their press forces turnovers (13.2 a game, 207th nationally), which gives Iowa's high-flying offense the fastbreak chances on which it thrives.
Last season, in a matchup with the Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena, the second-ranked Boilermakers turned the ball over 15 times and nearly let a 19-point lead get away in the game's final 10 minutes.
Morton was asked whether he has memories of that game, which drew a smile from the 6-foot-6 junior.
"More like nightmares," he said. "Obviously they’re going to try to throw a lot of stuff at us. That’s what they do, so the coaches will have us ready. ... The biggest thing is sometimes you get so caught up in breaking the press, you’re just like, ‘OK, we broke the press,’ but I think making them pay for those scrambles when they’re not matched up can be an advantage for us.”
Painter made a similar point, noting he wants his team to be aggressive when it does break the press. He believes doing so a few times in the early going might dissuade the Hawkeyes from using the pressure so much as the game wears on.
But even if the Boilermakers can consistently work their way to the basket against Iowa's pressure and keep the Hawkeyes from getting fastbreak opportunities going the other way, there is still the matter of Iowa's halfcourt offense, which is also extremely efficient.
Led by 6-8 forward Kris Murray, twin brother of former Hawkeyes All-American Keegan Murray, the No. 4 pick in last year's NBA Draft, the Hawkeyes are turning the ball over just 10.4 times per contest, 11th-fewest in the country, and dishing 16.3 assists per game (19th).
Murray, who is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, usually plays forward next to 6-9 center Filip Rebraca, but Murray is also capable of playing center in small-ball lineups, the deployment of which could draw 7-4 Boilermakers star Zach Edey away from the rim and make him guard on the perimeter.
Painter said Edey, who ranks in the top five nationally in scoring and rebounding, will likely not guard Murray even if the Hawkeyes go small. When Murray plays center, Purdue will try to hide its national player of the year candidate as best it can on defense and feed him the ball nearly possession on offense.
"I think there’s a downside for us (on defense), but there’s a huge upside at the other end of the court," Painter said.