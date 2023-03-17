COLUMBUS, Ohio – Purdue's quest for its first Final Four since 1980 begins anew tonight, this time from the most advantageous position the Boilermakers have enjoyed since 1996.
That was the last year the Boilers were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, not that it helped them much that season, which ended in a 76-69 loss to eighth-seeded Georgia in the tournament's second round. That defeat came on the heels of the Boilers barely eking out a 73-71 victory over 16th-seeded Western Carolina in the first round.
Purdue hopes its first-round matchup will be at least somewhat breezier this time around. The Boilermakers, winners of five in a row and ranked No. 3 in the final AP Poll, take on No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The winner will meet the winner of No. 8 seed Memphis and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic in the second round Sunday.
Since the NCAA Tournament went to 64 teams in 1985, No. 16 seeds are 1-154 in their first-round matchups, the lone victory coming in 2018, when top-seeded Virginia fell to No. 16 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). The Boilermakers are hoping to avoid that fate tonight; the other three 1-seeds in this tournament – Houston, Alabama and Kansas – have already advanced.
Fairleigh Dickinson has already won a game in this tournament, rolling past Texas Southern 84-61 in a First Four matchup Wednesday to secure the right to face Purdue. After that game, Knights coach Tobin Anderson, in his first season as a Division I head coach after a long stint at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas in Sparkill, New York, provided Purdue some excellent bulletin-board material in his message to his players.
“I walked into breakfast this morning and (FDU assistant coach) Kam Murrell said to me, 'The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them,'" Anderson said. "Let’s go shock the world."
It's not hard to see what Murrell noticed when he watched the film: in terms of style of play, Fairleigh Dickinson is not a particularly good matchup for the Boilermakers. The Knights are built around an all-out full-court press on defense, which helps them speed up the pace of play and force turnovers. Opposing teams have committed 15.5 turnovers per game against FDU, 29th-most in the country, and the Knights are 20th nationally in field goal attempts per contest.
Purdue has been beset by issues against the press all season, but especially in recent games. The Boilermakers struggled to get the ball across halfcourt against the press in all three Big Ten Tournament games – against Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State – and nearly coughed up a 17-point lead in the final six minutes of the championship game against the Nittany Lions because of an inability to break the press. Fairleigh Dickinson has more practice at harassing teams for 94 feet than just about anyone else in the country. This would be a good time for the Boilers to show some poise, as it will not be the only time in the tournament they face pressure.
Though Fairleigh Dickinson's style fits well against the Boilermakers, its personnel is not nearly as well-matched. The Knights have an average roster height of 6-foot-1, making them not only the shortest of the 363 teams in Division I college basketball this season, but the second-shortest overall since KenPom.com started tracking the stat in 2006-07. FDU's starting backcourt features 5-8 Demetre Roberts and 5-9 Grant Singleton, making Purdue's 6-0 Braden Smith, who has stared up at most of the players he's faced this season, look like a giant. Perhaps more of an issue for the Knights is their lack of size in the frontcourt, where their tallest player is 6-7 Ansley Almonor, who stands nine inches short of 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey. Edey, the Sporting News national player of the year, is coming off back-to-back 30-point, 10-rebound performances in the semifinals and finals of the Big Ten Tournament and has been most bothered this season by teams with the capability to send two long, athletic bigs at him at once (Northwestern is the best example). FDU can't do anything of the kind. The Boilermakers will almost certainly try to feed their All-American center nearly every possession until the Knights prove they have a plan to slow him down at all.
In the past when they have faced a big man, their plan has been to make their pace work to their advantage.
"We get up and down the court," Singleton said in February. "Most teams that have a 7-foot big man, we beat them down the court and make them run. A lot of teams can't run with us, so that's our advantage."
Unfortunately for FDU, Edey is in better shape than the average 7-footer and is able to get up and down the court relatively well. Even if he does get winded, Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst also have the size necessary to bully the Knights on the low block unless FDU makes special defensive accommodations to deal with them. Not to mention, the Knights are not particularly good inside against teams who don't possess what Purdue coach Matt Painter referred to earlier this season as "the best frontcourt in the country." Opponents have shot 55.5% from 2-point range against Fairleigh Dickinson this season, the ninth-highest figure in the country. FDU can try to crowd the paint and hope the Boilermakers miss from outside (Purdue has done plenty of that this season), but the Boilers have shown an ability to play around such defenses for the most part this year.
Purdue has spent seven weeks this season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, every week since Nov. 28 ranked in the top 5, has won Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and is one win from tying the program single-season record of 30, set in 2018. It has been, by any measure, a highly successful season in West Lafayette. But Purdue has gone so long since reaching college basketball's biggest stage and has come up short in the tournament so many times – most recently a 67-64 loss to No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the Sweet 16 last season – that it will only be judged, fairly or not, on what happens in the next three weeks. The Boilermakers know this and have embraced it.
"We can win it all," Purdue forward Mason Gillis said. "We have the pieces, we have the big man. We have myself, we have our guards. Over the course of this season we've come together and we have never lost sight of our goals. Every single practice we're appreciating what we want. And whether you want to get on a philosophical level, but we're speaking things into existence. And so we're just going to continue to do that and take care of what we need to do."
So far this year, the Boilermakers have thrived in tournament play, capturing not only their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009, but the Phil Knight Legacy championship in November, thanks to consecutive victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke. But none of those games were win-or-go-home clashes. The real season starts now.