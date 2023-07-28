INDIANAPOLIS – When new Purdue coach Ryan Walters arrived in West Lafayette, one of his first orders of business as an outsider to the program was to solicit information from the returning players on how to be a Boilermaker.
In response, the players emphasized the blue-collar nature of the program and its penchant for making noise as an underdog. Armed with that information, Walters went about putting his own stamp on the team this offseason, bringing in players who fit the systems he wants to run but also fit the existing culture, which helped the Boilermakers reach the Big Ten Championship Game last season and win 17 games over the last two campaigns.
“The fact that he gave us that responsibility made it easier for us to bring in players, because we’re establishing our culture and who we are, mixing in with what he wants to run and have as a program,” Boilermakers senior safety Sanoussi Kane said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “That just makes it all fun because (all the players) we brought in were great guys, great people, so it’s been a seamless transition for the most part.”
It was essential Walters have a plan for the type of players he wanted to add to the program, because one of his main tasks in his first months on the job was replenishing a roster which lost key pieces, with a large group – Aidan O’Connell, Charlie Jones, Payne Durham, Cory Trice and Jalen Graham among them – heading off to the NFL and others – Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson, Branson Deen, Spencer Holstege, Eric Miller and Brady Allen – transferring.
Walters reloaded, beginning to build the program in his own image with the addition of 16 transfers, almost all with some FBS experience in their backgrounds. His drive to add potential immediate contributors has continued through the summer, with the 16th addition coming July 19, when the Boilermakers landed three-year Colorado offensive line contributor Austin Johnson.
“We bolstered the roster, for sure,” said Walters, dressed in all black with a gold Purdue lapel pin at his first Big Ten Media Days. “I feel really good about where our roster is at right now. … We wouldn’t have brought them in if we didn’t think they could go compete for a starting spot and help us win a championship. So everyone to a man we’ve brought in I’ve been impressed with.”
So many new faces arriving with the expectation of playing, even on a roster with significant holes to fill, could create tension if not handled correctly. Walters asking for the returning players’ input on how to be a Boilermaker and taking their advice to heart as he evaluated and recruited transfer targets was important for heading off such issues and he believes he and his staff succeeded.
“The thing that I think we did a good job of was finding the right type of guys that not only had the right requirements from an athletic skill set point but the right type of people,” the first-year head coach said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that love the game for the game. It’s not for Instagram followers or Twitter likes. They love the game for the game.
“When you have that common ground, you can organically develop chemistry and have real relationships. That has shown throughout the spring and through summer workouts.”
One of the most important newcomers for developing that chemistry was quarterback Hudson Card, who transferred in from Texas. The anticipated starter behind center since early in spring practice, Card realized he couldn’t command the type of respect usually associated with a first-string quarterback without proving himself to his new teammates first. To do so he “put my head down and worked” and by the time spring workouts were over he had the trust of the group.
“The chemistry and the culture has been really solid,” Card said. “Everyone’s bought in and trusts the coaching staff. I love where we’re at right now.”
Of course, Walters cautioned Thursday, chemistry is relatively simple to develop during the offseason and much more difficult to maintain during the course of a season, especially in the hard times which are sure to come.
“Chemistry is at an all-time high right now, but that’s easy because nobody’s keeping score yet,” Walters said. “It’s when we have adverse moments, when things aren’t going our way and things get tough, just how those guys will respond. … I feel confident in how they’ll respond, I think I have a good pulse on what type of men we have in the locker room, but until you go through it, those are questions that can’t be answered.”