Purdue is a vastly different team than it was the last time it took the field.
Since the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis, head coach Jeff Brohm left for the same job at Louisville, he took co-defensive coordinator Ron English and several position coaches with him and key players – among them quarterback Aidan O’Connell, All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham, offensive lineman Spencer Holstege, cornerback Cory Trice and defensive back Jalen Graham – have departed the team for the transfer portal or NFL draft preparation.
Today, those who remain get an opportunity to finish their season on a high note and notch a ninth victory. To do so, they’ll have to beat No. 16 LSU in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Boilermakers, who went 9-4 last season, have not won nine games in consecutive years since 1997 and 1998.
“Definitely, it’s been a very in-flux time,” said Brian Brohm, Jeff Brohm’s brother, who is the Boilermakers’ interim head coach until after the bowl game, at which time will join his brother at Louisville. “A lot of fluctuations, but I think we have done a good job of holding it together. We are kind of on a skeleton crew, basically all the (quality control coaches) are basically elevated up to full-time coaches.
“It is definitely different than the team that played the entire season. You have some different aspects, but these guys are excited to play. It is a unique opportunity. It is a great opportunity for a lot of these guys to showcase what they can do.”
The remaining Boilermakers insist they had little trouble adjusting to the new reality without several of their coaches and a huge amount of on-field production. The team is different, they say, but their focus remains on finishing the season strong.
“I don’t think it has been, just because we all love football,” cornerback Sanoussi Kane said when asked if it has been difficult to focus with the program changing so much in such a short time. “That shows the character of our team, a testament to our team that even throughout all this controversy going on, we still stick to the main thing and that’s just playing the game of football.”
Kane has been a key piece of Purdue’s defense this season, but last year he was a relatively little-used reserve entering bowl season. Opt-outs and roster churn left the Boilers short-handed at cornerback for the Music City Bowl against Tennessee’s high-flying passing offense and Kane earned his first career start, contributing to a 48-45 Boilermakers win.
This year, he has been guiding some of his teammates who have been newly elevated on the depth chart on how to manage a bigger role.
“I just tell them, ‘Get ready. It’s your time,’ ” Kane said. “Everybody’s been waiting for the opportunity to play, so the opportunity’s coming and it’s coming against one of the best teams in the country, one of the greatest programs in the country. Be ready to make plays.”
Among those who will have to step up for the Boilermakers is quarterback Austin Burton, who will be making his third career start. He led the Boilermakers to a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic in September when O’Connell was injured, steering an offense that was decidedly less pass-heavy than the one O’Connell ran.
The Boilermakers will likely focus their offense on read-option plays with the mobile Burton and honorable mention freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee. The former walk-on who will be playing his first game since receiving a scholarship is 80 rushing yards from becoming the first Boilermaker with 1,000 in a season since Kory Sheets in 2008.
The Tigers (9-4) are favored by about two touchdowns after reaching the SEC championship game – they lost to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 – in their first year under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Last season, Kelly led the Irish to a 27-13 win over Purdue in his final year at South Bend.
Mockobee has no problem with Purdue’s perception entering the game.
“I’m used to being an underdog my whole life, so that’s how I’m going to be,” the Boonville native said.
While bowls have lost some of their luster in recent years because of opt-outs affecting the rosters so significantly, the Boilermakers have a coach on staff who remembers when bowls were a reward for working hard all season. That’s former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, who led Purdue to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season. The interim assistant coach is intent on ensuring the players temporarily in his charge embrace the opportunity to play one final game together.
“I told these guys, ‘This is meant to be fun. Football’s meant to be fun,’ Brees said. “We’re all about hanging banners here so I want to see another banner up here with a ‘W’ on it after this bowl game.”
The Boilers lost both of their play-callers – Jeff Brohm on offense and English on defense – to Louisville, so they will turn to Brian Brohm to call the offense and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen to lead the defense. Like the younger Brohm, Hagen is joining Louisville’s staff after the bowl game, but he felt it was important to finish the season with Purdue. He’s old school that way, he said. He has spent 13 years at Purdue across two stints.
“We told our players when this all happened, ‘Welcome to the real world,’ ” Hagen said. “Sometimes you’re riding high one day and then you get punched in the face. That’s what’s great about the sport of football is it teaches how to respond and react to things like that. We’ve all rolled our sleeves up, … and then move on from there.”
Once the bowl game is over, Purdue’s new coaching staff, led by head coach Ryan Walters, will take the reins in full. Walters has not been involved in bowl preparation – his duties have mostly focused on recruiting and putting together a coaching staff – but he will be in Orlando.
“This is their season,” Walters said. “I want to allow them to continue and put a stamp on the success that they’ve had this year. I’m not evaluating anybody and I’m not making suggestions, but I am excited to see them go compete. I know what kind of competitors are in a locker room. And I’ll be cheering harder than anybody else for them to get the ‘W’ against the Tigers.”