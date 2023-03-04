Purdue coach Matt Painter learned at halftime of his team’s 63-61 win over Wisconsin on Thursday that the Boilermakers had clinched an outright Big Ten championship thanks to Michigan’s loss to Illinois.
But the coach did not inform his players of the triumph.
So it was that when Brandon Newman stepped to the free throw line with 21 seconds left and the Boilers leading by one, he had one goal on his mind: winning the title for his team.
“That’s the position you want to be in, that’s the position you work for,” Newman said. “I had a lot of confidence in myself at the line. I knew I was going to make both. That’s how badly I wanted to win a ring.”
Newman, a redshirt junior who can now be fitted for his first Big Ten title ring, knocked in both shots to help the Boilermakers snap a three-game road losing streak.
The guard out of Valparaiso has spent the last two seasons coming off the bench after starting for most of his redshirt freshman campaign. He provided such defensive intensity and energy in the second half of a 79-71 loss to Indiana on Saturday that Painter rewarded him with a start against the Badgers, his first of the season.
Newman responded with seven points, five rebounds and two steals. The thefts were particularly important, as he stepped in a passing lane and raced the other way for a layup twice in a 4:26 stretch in the first half to stake the Boilers to a 31-27 halftime advantage.
He thought about dunking on the heels of both steals, but decided to lay the ball in instead to be safe.
”I wish I had (dunked),” Newman said. “I’ll get another steal on Sunday (against Illinois).”
Newman provided exactly what Painter envisioned when he put him in the lineup on the wing in place of defensive stopper Ethan Morton.
“His energy from the (Indiana) game, we just thought we needed that,” Painter said. “We needed someone just laying it on the line and competing and you saw that in the first half with a couple of those steals. And then he wanted the basketball at the end to shoot those free throws. He’s not scared of the moment.”
It is unclear whether Newman will remain in the lineup when the No. 5 Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) face Illinois (20-10, 11-8) in the regular-season capper for both teams Sunday at Mackey Arena. Even if Painter’s gambit lasted only one night, though, it accomplished its mission: the Boilers, losers of four of their previous six games, had more energy throughout their rotation. Morton responded with two key 3-pointers plus two assists and two rebounds.
“It was good, you want a positive response,” Painter said. “You want guys coming off the bench to be energized and you want the guys now starting to be energized. You want everybody to have a positive response.”
One ingredient Newman did not provide for the Boilermakers was outside shooting. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up, who shot nearly 38% from long range as a freshman, went 0 for 5 from beyond the arc against Wisconsin, part of a 4-for-19 performance from the Boilermakers. Purdue is 9 for 42 (21%) from deep over its last two games.
Painter, as he has repeatedly this season, insisted his team will eventually make its share of outside shots.
“I liked our shots,” the 18th-year coach said. “I know people that root for us think I’m crazy when I say that all the time. But when you have guys who can shoot, you have to believe in them and you have to believe in them on bad nights. That’s hard for (fans), but they don’t see them every day and I do.
“They wouldn’t be here if they couldn’t shoot. If you don’t instill that in your guys – and I don’t instill that into some dude at the mall – I instill it in college basketball players who have a scholarship. … Now maybe we go 4 for 19 in the NCAA Tournament and get beat. Well, so be it. But I think we can put a string together and make a huge run.”