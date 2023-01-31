High-major college basketball's longest active winning streak gets put on the line tonight when No. 1 Purdue play host to Penn State at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers, at the top of the AP Poll for second straight week, have won eight in a row since suffering their only loss of the season against Rutgers on Jan. 2. They have not won nine straight since their program-record 19-game streak in 2017-18. A win over the Nittany Lions would make Purdue (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) the third Big Ten team since 2000 to start a season 22-1 or better.
Purdue's current string of wins already includes a victory over Penn State (14-7, 5-5), a 76-63 triumph on Jan. 8 at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions led 37-31 at halftime, but shot just 37% and 2 for 10 from 3-point range in the second half after going 6 for 12 from beyond the arc before halftime.
The key to the Boilermakers' defensive performance in the second half was better pressure against Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, who had 26 points, nine rebounds and assists in the game, but managed only eight points in the second half.
"As a whole our effort on that side of the ball was really good in the second half of that game," said Purdue guard Ethan Morton, who spent much of the night guarding Pickett. "We knew it had to be if we were going to win, so if we can just harness that for the whole game.
"I know we’ll stick with the same gameplan from the second half of that game – (in the first half) we were a little bit too happy to switch five ways with Zach (Edey) at times. It’s our job as guards to stay on the ball and try to keep him out of things as much as possible. It’ll come down to our effort.”
Penn State's style of play demands discipline in switches and rotation from defenses. The Nittany Lions take and make a lot of 3-pointers, ranking 12th nationally in attempts from long range (nearly 28 per game) and 18th in 3-point shooting percentage (38.5%). Pickett went 3 for 3 from deep in the first half when the teams last met, but was 0 for 1 after halftime.
Nittany Lion guards Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk shoot better than 40% from long distance and guard Myles Dread knocks in 39.6%.
“Guys like (Lundy) and Funk, everyone on that team, they can see one go in and they’re hot already," Morton said.
Penn State struggled to guard Purdue center Zach Edey in the teams' last meeting. Despite the Nittany Lions varying their defense against him, Edey was able to score 30 points on 14-for-21 shooting and grab 13 rebounds.
The 7-foot-4 center was especially effective in pick-and-roll offense with Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith. Smith got a series of open looks from 3-point range because of the attention paid to Edey and finished with 15 points on 3-for-6 long-range shooting and added seven assists and six rebounds.
“The way they were playing pick and roll defense just really opened things up," Smith said. "They’re in drop (coverage) and they had to choose whether it was me shooting it or to give up a lob to Zach. They chose sometimes to stay with me and I threw to Zach or they stayed with Zach and I threw it to somebody else or got my own shot.”
Edey is coming off a 38-point, 13-rebound effort in a win over Michigan State on Sunday. The junior center is fourth in the country in scoring at 22.1 points per game and second in rebounding at 13 per contest.
Penn State enters tonight's matchup having alternated wins and losses over its last six games. The Nittany Lions, led by second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, are among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.
Shrewsberry came to Penn State from Purdue, where he was associate head coach under Matt Painter for the previous two seasons. He brought with him former Boilermakers forward and graduate assistant Grady Eifert, a Bishop Dwenger product, to be his video coordinator.
In the first matchup between the teams, Shrewsberry received a technical foul for arguing the Boilermakers were getting away with physical play. He vented his dissatisfaction after the game, which saw the Nittany Lions go 3 for 3 at the foul line.
"You get frustrated after a while," Shrewsberry said. "This isn’t a one-time thing. This is an every time thing. I know I haven’t been here, I know I haven’t done anything in my career to earn any kind of good will from the officials. But we shot three free throws. I know they shot seven, but it was a really physical game. The game didn't warrant 10 free throws by both teams.
“This has nothing to do with Purdue. Purdue kicked our a----. That was all them. But I get frustrated. I’m going to fight for my guys. ... I’m going to fight for this program to get some frickin' respect."