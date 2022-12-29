Purdue’s non-conference schedule ends tonight with a matchup against Florida A&M of the Southwest Athletic Conference at Mackey Arena.
It’s been an undeniably successful out-of-Big Ten slate for the Boilermakers, who are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball and are No. 1 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week, the longest stretch in program history, all after beginning the season unranked.
“We get slighted at times,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We don’t get covered like other people. I love it because I don’t like the attention myself, so I could care less. … We lost a lot of talent and our guys, they didn’t get ranked, no one gave them their just do, but we’ve earned it. But we’ve got to keep earning it. This isn’t the season, this is just a third of the season.”
The Boilers (12-0) are searching for the third 13-0 start in program history and first since 2009-10. They can get there with a win tonight against the 2-8 Rattlers, who have not finished above .500 since reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2006-07. Florida A&M is trying to snap Purdue’s 23-game non-conference regular-season winning streak, the longest such streak in the country, which dates to December 2020.
Purdue is taking the court for the first time since Dec. 21, when it beat New Orleans 74-53 despite playing without center Zach Edey, the nation’s leading rebounder and fifth-leading scorer. The 7-foot-4 Edey was out with an illness, but his 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game will return tonight.
“He’s been back. Since he’s been back, he’s been good,” said Purdue assistant coach Terry Johnson, who played and coached at what was then IPFW in the 1990s and also coached at Indiana Tech. “We like where we are, we feel like we’re healthy. They’re ready to beat up on somebody else, they’re tired of beating up on each other.”
Purdue was able to roll past New Orleans despite Edey’s absence in large part thanks to a career night from redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 24 points (his previous career-high was 13) on 8-for-10 shooting from the field and from the foul line.
Kaufman-Renn came into the game having played more than 17 minutes in just one contest. He played 26 against the Privateers.
“You see when he gets the ball and we run stuff for him how dangerous he is,” Painter said. “It was great to see and it was great for his confidence. … It shows you what we’re capable of and also shows you our future.
“Trey Kaufman deserves to play more than eight minutes. But you only get 200 minutes as a coach. Then you have someone like Zach and the numbers he’s putting up and how efficient he’s been and how well he’s rebounding, someone’s getting shorted there.”
As well as Purdue played without Edey, it still struggled to hit shots from the outside, which has been a persistent problem in recent weeks. The Boilermakers went 5 for 19 from 3-point range in their last outing and have hit just 20.5% from beyond the arc over the last three games.
Still, the refrain from Purdue’s coaching staff remains the same: better outcomes are coming, trust the process.
“We are owed a lot of makes,” Johnson said, laughing. “From the time they’ve been growing up and in high school, a lot of our guys have been shooting 40% from 3. At some point, it’s going to go. What we can’t have happen is we lose confidence. We have all the confidence in the world. I don’t care if you go 0 for 12, I want you to shoot on your next play if you’re open.”
Florida A&M comes into the game with a minus-18.7 average point differential, 349th in the country out of 363 Division I teams. They are hitting just 36.9% of their shots and scoring 56.2 points per game, both of which rank 361st.
The Rattlers are 0-8 against Division I opponents and are coming off an 88-68 loss to No. 19 Kentucky.
Seven of their losses have come against power conference opponents.