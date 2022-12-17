INDIANAPOLIS – Zach Edey had 29 points and 16 rebounds while Braden Smith and Caleb Furst also notched double-doubles as No. 1 Purdue remained unbeaten with a 69-61 victory over Davidson (7-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.
The game was part of the Indy Classic, which replaced the defunct Crossroads Classic on Purdue's schedule this season. Ball State won the first game of the Classic's doubleheader, beating Illinois State 83-69.
Davidson leading scorer Foster Loyer, who came in averaging 19.5 points, had 11 points and 10 assists. He is the older brother of Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, a true freshman Homestead graduate, who had 14 points on 2 for 12 from the field. The younger Loyer missed 10 straight shots after making his first two. The Loyers went 6 for 28 from the field combined.
How it Happened
- Shooting is officially a problem for Purdue: Purdue coach Matt Painter has talked in the past about his desire to sign the best shooter in the Midwest in every recruiting class and he has built a roster full of sharpshooters on paper. Fletcher Loyer, Smith, Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman, Brian Waddell, David Jenkins Jr., Mason Gillis and Caleb Furst have all shown an ability at some point in their basketball careers to knock down open 3s, most of them at a 40% clip or better. It's strange then to realize that Purdue's biggest weakness this season has been outside shooting. The Boilermakers are built to shoot a lot of open 3s because Edey demands so much attention inside and they have moved the ball plenty well enough to get open looks thanks Edey's improvement as a passer out of double teams and Smith's elite court vision. But they have not knocked down nearly enough of those open 3s in recent games. They followed a 7-for-29 performance from 3-point range against Nebraska with a 3 for 25 mark today, including 2 for 14 in the first half. Loyer made Purdue's first 3-point attempt and the Boilers proceeded to miss 16 of their next 17. For a team with as many shooters as Purdue has, that should not happen, but it has become too common this season, in which the Boilermakers are barely inside the top 200 nationally in 3-point shooting. Essentially, every Purdue shooter – except Gillis, who is hitting 44% from deep – is in a shooting funk at the same time, which has put a pretty hard ceiling on Purdue's offense. It's unclear what it will take to get those shooters back on track, but the Boilers cannot win the Big Ten the way they've been shooting recently.
- Caleb Furst's energy affects the game: The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Blackhawk Christian started his fourth consecutive game today as Gillis continues to recover from a back injury – Gillis returned today and played 12 minutes, though he didn't have a huge impact on the game – and he made his case for staying in the lineup early in the second half. Purdue had struggled to match Davidson's energy late in the first half and it was Furst who snapped the Boilers out of their doldrums early in the second period. He scored 10 of Purdue's first 11 points in the second half despite missing a pair of free throws in that stretch, helping the Boilers stretch what had been a 28-27 halftime lead to 39-31 in 4:18. After struggling in traffic in the first half, Furst showed off his excellent basketball instincts during that stretch, scoring repeatedly in the paint and making himself available for passes when the Davidson defense collapsed on Edey or one of Purdue's guards (usually Braden Smith) on the way to the rim. He has a terrific nose for when to cut to the rim and that helps him notch a bevy of easy baskets. During that opening 4:18 period, one of Purdue's best of the night, Furst also grabbed four rebounds, all on the offensive end. All told, he had a season-high 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and was consistently one of the hardest-working players on the court. He has two double-doubles this season.
Late in the game, Furst made three of the biggest plays of the night, grabbing an offensive rebound when Davidson trailed by just four and setting up a Smith jumper to give the Boilers some breathing room and then ripping the ball away from Davidson's Bailey Reed on the other end to get Purdue the ball back. After a Wildcat 3, Furst found open space and Edey hit him with an interior pass for a layup. Though Davidson never went away, those were the deciding moments of the game.
- Purdue won this game on the glass: Purdue's poor outside shooting meant there were ample opportunities for long rebounds and the Boilermakers took advantage, pulling down 17 offensive rebounds on the way to a 19-8 margin in second-chance points. Furst and Edey were particular forces on the offensive boards, pulling down eight and six, respectively. The Boilermakers out-rebounded Davidson overall 48-31, thanks in part to Smith, who had a career-high 12 rebounds despite standing barely six feet tall. This game was not an outlier for Smith: he is a talented rebounder who is adept at high-pointing the ball and grabbing it away from bigger players. In another life, he would have made an excellent cornerback. If Purdue is going to struggle shooting like this, the Boilermakers are going to have to give themselves extra opportunities and they did so today. Their work on the glass is in part a reflection of how hard this team plays as a unit, which is noticeable on most possessions.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
It might be time to rename this section the Zach Edey Honorary Player of the Game. He has been Purdue's MVP in every game this season and shows no signs of slowing down. The big man has nine double-doubles in 11 games this year and has surpassed 25 points three times in the last five games. He went 9 for 11 from the field today, 11 of 15 from the foul line and added a block.
In the first half, he became the 55th player in Purdue history to reach 1,000 career points.
Tip-Ins
The Boilermakers entered the game ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Their win likely ensures they will stay in the top spot next week, making it the first time in their history they have been No. 1 in back-to-back weeks. They reached No. 1 last season, as well, but lost to Rutgers in their first game as the nation's top team. They are the first Big Ten team since Indiana in 1974-75 and 1975-76 to reach No. 1 in back-to-back season. Today was the first win in program history when Purdue was undefeated and No. 1. ... The Boilermakers are one of five remaining unbeaten teams in the country. They are 11-0 for the seventh time in program history. ... Purdue owns the longest non-conference regular-season win streak in the country at 22 games since a Dec. 8, 2020 loss to Miami (Florida). ... Edey came into the game leading the nation with 13.7 rebounds per game. ... Gillis had a rebound, an assist and a steal in his first game since Nov. 30. ... Purdue shot 33%, while Davidson was at 39%. ... The Boilers went 28 for 37 at the foul line. Davidson was 6 for 11. ... Purdue's Smith finished with 10 points and four assists in addition to his 12 rebounds. It was his first collegiate double-double. ... Among those in attendance was Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson, a defensive tackle for Purdue's football team. He was one of several Boilermaker football players at the game.
What's Next?
Purdue will be back in action Wednesday, when it faces New Orleans (2-7) of the Southland Conference at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. The Privateers are giving up 82.8 points per game, fifth-most in the country. They have one win over a Division I team this season.
It's Purdue's last matchup before Christmas.