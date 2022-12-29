WEST LAFAYETTE – Brandon Newman scored a season-high 18 points, Zach Edey added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 1 Purdue rolled to a 82-49 victory over visiting Florida A&M tonight at Mackey Arena in Purdue's regular-season non-conference finale.
Purdue is 13-0 for the third time in program history and first time since 2009-10.
3 Takeaways
- Zach Edey is fine: Any questions about whether Edey would have some lingering effects from the illness which kept him out of Purdue's Dec. 21 game against New Orleans were mostly put to rest when the 7-foot-4 swatted a Florida A&M layup into the third row on the Rattlers' second possession. They were put to bed entirely early in the second half, when Edey took a post entry pass, gathered it and then threw down a powerful one-handed dunk over a flailing defender. The Purdue star was not quite as prolific as he usually is, but the Boilers have so many players who can score and rebound that he did not really have to be. He was plenty efficient, going 4 for 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the foul line and attracting the attention of two Florida A&M defenders at all times. It was good for Edey to get his legs back under him in this game before the Boilermakers return to Big Ten play next week, but there was no reason to over-extend him and he was plenty dominant in just 22 minutes. The leading contender for national player of the year remains so.
- Purdue adjusted: This game was never really in danger, but Florida A&M made the score at halftime a semi-respectable 42-29 by trying its best to muck up the contest and keep it low scoring. The Rattlers finished the opening half on a mini 8-4 run which visibly annoyed Purdue coach Matt Painter. Whatever button Painter pushed in the locker room at halftime, it worked. The Boilermakers came out in the second half making a concerted effort to push the ball up the floor and make the game faster and it worked. Point guard Braden Smith rushed the ball up the floor at every opportunity and found Edey and Caleb Furst for a couple of easy baskets in transition to get the half rolling. The Boilermakers opened the second half with one of their best stretches of the season, ripping off a 20-3 run on which the first 14 points came from Edey and Furst. By the 13-minute mark, the lead had hit 30 and Purdue was able to coast the rest of the way.
- Brandon Newman makes his case: Fletcher Loyer has had some terrific moments early in his true freshman season, demonstrating a high-level ability to score from inside the arc and playing college-level defense early than many outside the Fort Wayne market expected. But the Homestead product is not shooting well from 3-point range: he is 7 for 33 (21.2%) in the last five games from deep and was 1 for 5 today, despite getting several open looks thanks to Purdue running sets specifically for him. Loyer is a good shooter – he went a combined 7 for 14 from long distance in wins over Gonzaga and Duke – but his current struggles are opening the door for Brandon Newman to take some shooting guard minutes from him. Newman has been hot and cold on offense this season, but he was feeling it today, notching his highest point total since Jan. 30, 2021 including a 3-for-6 performance from beyond the arc, and he has consistently provided energy on defense and on the glass, which is what Painter demands of his reserves. He blocked five shots today. Newman has demonstrated an ability to score in bunches when he gets consistent minutes and if the current trends continue it might soon be time to give him a try as the starter.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
Even in limited minutes, Edey's impact was outsized. He added two blocks and a steal to his line and notched his 10th double-double in 12 games this season and fifth in a row. He came into the game leading the nation in rebounding (13.9 per game) and ranking fifth in scoring (22.6 points per contest) and those numbers will dip somewhat despite his efficient performance.
He also did this:
Not a good idea to jump with Zach Edey😳 @zach_edey pic.twitter.com/eWDPS8TN9A— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 29, 2022
Tip-Ins
Purdue went undefeated in non-conference play for the second straight season, finishing its out-of-Big Ten regular-season slate 11-0 this year. The Boilers have won 24 straight regular-season non-conference games since December 2020, the longest such streak in the country. ... The Boilermakers are 23-1 since the start of last season at Mackey Arena. ... Purdue is No. 1 in the AP Poll for the third straight week, the longest stretch in program history. Tonight's was the second home game in Boiler history in which Purdue entered as the nation's top-ranked team. ... Purdue came into the game No. 1 in the nation in average rebounding margin at plus-12.2 and out-rebounded Florida A&M 43-25. ... The Boilermakers went 6 for 25 from 3-point range after hitting 20.5% from long distance in their previous three games. They entered the night outside the top 300 out of 363 Division I teams in 3-point shooting percentage. ... Florida A&M is 0-9 against Division I opponents this season. Eight of the Rattlers' nine losses have come against power conference teams. ... Furst, a Blackhawk Christian scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. ... Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and added six rebounds one game after scoring a career-high 24 points against New Orleans. ... The Boilermakers turned the ball over seven times compared to 13 for FAMU and had a 22-12 advantage in points off turnovers. ... Purdue shot 49%, the Rattlers 31%, including 23% in the second half.
What's Next?
Purdue will return to Big Ten play Monday when it takes on Rutgers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights are coming off back-to-back wins over Wake Forest and Bucknell by a combined 59 points and play Coppin State on Friday before facing Purdue. They ended Purdue's undefeated start and dropped the Boilers from the No. 1 ranking last season, when Ron Harper Jr. hit a 35-foot buzzer-beater to beat the Boilers in Piscataway, New Jersey. Harper is in the NBA now.