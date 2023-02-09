WEST LAFAYETTE – Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points, including 14 in the second half and Caleb Furst and Zach Edey added double-doubles to help No. 1 Purdue outlast Iowa 87-73 at Mackey Arena tonight.
The Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) won for the 10th time in 11 games and reduced their magic number for clinching a share of the Big Ten championship to three (four for an outright title). They have a 3 1/2-game lead over the field.
3 Takeaways
- Braden Smith gets ready after a loss: Purdue's freshman point guard made one of the most significant mistakes of his team's loss to Indiana on Saturday, throwing the ball away in the final minute with his team trailing by three. He took responsibility for that mistake, insisted he had to be better, then went out and took control from the tip against the Hawkeyes. The 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes, part of a 19-4 start for the Boilermakers, and added a crafty floater off the backboard from eight feet in the closing seconds of the first half to send the Boilers to a 38-21 halftime advantage. He had five assists and would have had more if Purdue had been able to knock down a few of the wide-open 3-pointers he created with his decision-making in pick-and-roll offense. He helped the Boilermakers get off to a lightning-fast start in the second half, too draining a 3-pointer and then slicing to the rim three for a total of six points and then draining another 3 on a kick-out pass from Zach Edey, extending Purdue's lead to as many as 21. He did have four turnovers, all of them in the second half, though for the most part he handled Iowa's pressure relatively well and kept the ball moving for the Purdue. This is the second time Smith has responded to a loss with one of his best games of the season. After the Boilermakers lost to Rutgers in early January, Purdue coach Matt Painter said he needed more competitiveness from Smith and the freshman answered with 16 points and six assists in a road win over Ohio State later that week. This is the floor general Purdue needs for its high-powered offense.
- Purdue's defense can handle anything: Painter has pointed out multiple times this season that his team is much more disciplined and focused on defense than it was a season ago. The truth of that sentiment is demonstrated with a look at how the Boilermakers have fared against some of the nation's best offensive teams this season. Purdue has faced the offense ranked Nos. 3 (Iowa), 4 (Marquette), 7 (Gonzaga), 16 (Ohio State) and (18) Indiana in the Ken Pomeroy's efficiency offensive rankings this season and have held all of them to less than 1.3 points per possession. Indiana fared the best at 1.27 points per trip down the floor, but that was mostly on the strength of a first half in which poor Boilermaker ball-handling led to a host of turnovers and easy baskets on the other end for Indiana. When the Boilermakers started taking care of the ball in the second half, the Hoosiers bogged down and averaged just 1.03 points per possession as Purdue cut a 15-point deficit to one before falling 79-74. Admittedly, Purdue's second-half performance on the defensive end wasn't great tonight, but there weren't a ton of defensive breakdowns so much as there were a lot of difficult shots which went down for the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers could have done a better job of getting back on defense in transition off missed shots, but their halfcourt defense remained solid even as the Hawkeyes roared back to cut the deficit to as few as six.
- Don't forget Caleb Furst: The Blackhawk Christian product has been something of the forgotten man in Purdue's starting lineup recently, seeing many of his minutes usurped by Mason Gillis. After Gillis scored 29 points against Penn State last week, there was some speculation Gillis would supplant Furst in the starting five. He had been toiling away with inconsistent playing time most of the season, but always brings energy to the glass and has a knack for finding open space when defenses collapse on Edey. Tonight, the Hawkeyes focused almost all of their defensive energy on Edey, leaving space for not only Smith but Furst, who scored 11 points, the most he's had since Dec. 17 against Davidson, and grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and first in Big Ten play. He went 5 for 5 from the field and scored five of his points during a key stretch at the end of the first half when Purdue's offense had stagnated somewhat and the crowd had been taken out of the game. The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball broke the Boilermakers out of their doldrums with a basket plus a foul in transition and then knocked in a corner 3 on a beautiful skip pass from Fletcher Loyer on the next possession to extend the Boilermaker lead to 15. If opposing teams are going to spend all of their time trying to keep Edey from getting the ball, Furst is going to be there for cleanup. That's what makes him part of what Painter calls the best frontcourt in the country.
Player of the Game: Braden Smith
With Edey not much of a factor tonight for one of the few times all season, the Boilermakers needed scoring and their freshman point guard provided it, going 8 for 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. It was his second 20-point effort of the season and he added four rebounds and a steal to his total.
One of his most impressive plays came in the second half, when he sagged off his man and swiped the ball from Hawkeye star Kris Murray, then raced the other way and dished a pass to David Jenkins Jr. for a layup and a 66-48 lead.
Tip-Ins
The win was Painter's 250th at Mackey Arena. ... The teams came into the game ranked Nos. 2 (Purdue) and 3 nationally in KenPom.com's offensive efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers scored 1.3 points per possession, while Iowa managed 1.01. ... Iowa (15-9, 7-6) shot 29% in the first half and 60% in the second half. ... Edey came into the game in the top five in the country in scoring (22.4 points per game) and rebounding (13.2 per contest) and had 14 points and 14 rebounds tonight. ... Purdue entered the night ranked No. 1 nationally in free throw disparity, having made 186 more foul shots than its opponents. Iowa was No. 3 in the same category at plus-160. The Boilermakers went 11 of 12 at the line tonight, while the Hawkeyes were 6 for 7. ... Purdue also came in No. 1 in average rebounding margin at plus-11.6. The Boilers won the rebounding battle 43-23. ... Against Indiana on Saturday, Purdue turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 20 Hoosier points. Iowa forced 17 Boilermaker turnovers tonight and turned them into 14 points. Twelve of those Purdue turnovers came in the second half. ... Loyer, a Homestead product, started for Purdue and scored 17 points on 7 of 16 from the field. ... Iowa forward Kris Murray came into the game averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. He had 24 points on 10 of 16 from the field. ... Purdue has won five straight against the Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena by an average of 19 points.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers will be back in action Sunday, when they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Wildcats have won four of their last six, including a 54-52 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. They face Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, tonight in their final matchup before taking on Purdue.