ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the seventh time in the last nine seasons, Purdue has won 20 games. This time, the No. 1 Boilermakers are only the fifth Big Ten team since 2000 to start with 20 wins in 21 games.
Purdue notched its 20th triumph Thursday night at the Crisler Center against Michigan, winning 75-70 behind 19 points and nine rebounds from Zach Edey and 17 points for Homestead product Fletcher Loyer. The Boilers improved to 7-0 in true road games this season and 6-0 in Big Ten road games, winning for just the second time in their last nine tries in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), winners of seven in a row, shot 54% while Michigan (11-9, 5-4) shot 45%. All-American Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson kept his team in the game with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Purdue led 58-48 after a David Jenkins Jr. 3-pointer beat the shot clock with 10:36 left, but the Wolverines closed to within five after a couple of Dug McDaniel jumpers.
The Boilermakers extended the lead again thanks a 3-pointer from Mason Gillis at the top of the key and back-to-back baskets from backup center Trey Kaufman-Renn, including a runner off the top of the backboard to make it 65-55.
Kaufman-Renn had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting after scoring seven points over the previous seven games.
Michigan's Joey Baker banked in a 3 with 5.9 seconds left to bring the Wolverines within three, but Brandon Newman sank two free throws to put the game away.
The teams traded blows in the early going, but the Boilermakers took control momentarily with a 15-0 run during which Loyer scored six points and added a steal. Edey scored twice from the post during the spurt and Jenkins knocked down a key 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 31-29 lead.
The run, which saw Michigan miss six consecutive shots and go 5:10 without scoring, left Purdue in front by 12, but the Wolverines answered with six straight points to end the half, including a Dickinson 3-pointer, to bring the hosts within 41-35 at halftime.
The 7-foot-1 Dickinson had 10 made 3-pointers this season coming into the game. He went 3 for 7 from deep and has nine 3s in his last three games against Purdue.
Michigan was without second-leading scorer Jett Howard, a 6-foot-8 wing and the son of Wolverines coach Juwan Howard. The younger Howard, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered Sunday against Minnesota, averages 14.6 points and shoots better than 38% from beyond the arc.
Purdue came into the game No. 1 in the country in free throw differential, having made 175 more foul shots than its opponents. The Boilermakers went 16 for 20 at the line tonight, while Michigan was 9 for 14.
The Boilers also came in No. 1 in average rebounding margin at plus-11.2. They out-rebounded Michigan 34-26 tonight. Edey came in No. 1 nationally in rebounding with 13.2 per contest.
Purdue has wins at Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State for the first time since the 1997-98 season.
Purdue is 7-0 all time with the No. 1 ranking against teams other than Rutgers.
What's Next?
Purdue will return to action Sunday, when it plays host to Michigan State (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 12:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. The Spartans have lost three of their last five, including a 64-63 defeat at the hands of Purdue on Jan. 16 in East Lansing, Michigan, when Edey made a game-winning jump hook in the final seconds. The Spartans have been without senior forward Malik Hall (9.9 points per game) for several weeks and it is unlikely he returns by Sunday. They beat Iowa 63-61 earlier tonight.