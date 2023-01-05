COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fletcher Loyer buried a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, his third go-ahead 3 of the second half and his second go-ahead shot in the final 30 seconds of a game in the last two contests, and No. 1 Purdue escaped Value City Arena with a 71-69 triumph over No. 24 Ohio State tonight. The Homestead product went 0 for 6 for no points and turned the ball over four times in the first half, but scored 11 points in the second half on 3-for-4 3-point shooting.
The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) matched their best 15-game start in program history. Zach Edey had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his 12th double-double in 14 games and Braden Smith added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds.
3 Takeaways
- Matt Painter asked, Braden Smith delivered: After Purdue lost to Rutgers on Monday, Painter was blunt in his assessment of his freshman point guard's performance, calling it his worst game of the season and saying – though he emphasized Smith is a very good player – he needed more from the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball from a competitive and decision-making standpoint. Smith, who has made competitiveness his most reliable asset this season, seems to have taken Painter's words to heart because he turned in arguably his best performance of the season tonight, scoring from the lane and from long range, handling Ohio State's relentless perimeter pressure with poise, which had not been the case against Rutgers, and making the right pass over and over again. It was the type of point guard performance the Boilermakers need and it deserves at least some credit for the Boilermakers' resurgent 3-point shooting, which helped them climb back into the game after falling behind by as many as 12 in the first half.
- If you shoot them, they will fall: It has been weeks now in which Painter has uttered the same refrain: Purdue has good shooters; if it stays process-based and keeps taking good shots, eventually the Boilermakers will make some. He has faith in everyone who shoots the ball for his team, he insisted, rather forcefully, after the loss to Rutgers on Tuesday. The Boilermakers came into the game 316th in the country in 3-point shooting at 30.5%, while Ohio State was No. 9 in opponent 3-point shooting at 27.4%. That seemed to bode poorly for Purdue and those numbers produced the expected flurry of bricks in the early going, with the Boilermakers missing their first seven long-range shots. Then, seemingly without warning, the tide turned. Purdue's David Jenkins Jr. hit a tough 3 to snap a string of eight straight misses from the field for the Boilermakers, Ethan Morton (who came in shooting 23.7% from deep) made another in quick succession and the Boilers were off to the races. Four straight long jumpers knotted the score at 33 late in the first half, Smith nailed a 3 to put Purdue in front early in the second half and Loyer hit another go-ahead 3 minutes later. Purdue finished the night 13 of 31 from long range and 13 for 24 in the final 31 minutes. It's only one game, but add it to the Boilers' 5-for-12 performance in the second half against Rutgers and it's possible they might finally be snapping out of their month-long shooting malaise.
- Purdue gutted it out: Painter also said after the loss to Rutgers he wanted his team to be more “grimy.” He felt the Scarlet Knights had physically and mentally out-toughed his team Monday. The Boilermakers didn’t always get the desired results because Ohio State hit a ton of contested jumpers, but they were significantly tougher on defense and on the glass than they were against Rutgers. That grittiness showed most on the glass, where Purdue held a 37-27 advantage – it came into the game No. 1 nationally in average rebound margin at plus-12, but had been just plus-3 against Rutgers – in rebounding. The difference was even more pronounced on the offensive glass, where the Boilermakers led 10-1 at the end of the first half and 16-9 for the game, rolling up a 16-4 margin in second-chance points. There were a couple of frustrating defensive possessions down the stretch in which Ohio State grabbed an offensive rebound or two following a good Purdue defensive stand, but for the most part the Boilers limited the Buckeyes to one shot and it was one of the differences in the game. In several phases of the game, Painter got what he wanted and it led to a significant road win against a talented opponent. The biggest play of the game was likely what Painter would describe as one of the grimiest: Ethan Morton’s steal in the backcourt with the Boilermakers trailing 69-68 and less than 25 seconds left. The theft set up up Loyer’s game-winning 3 after a Purdue timeout.
Player of the Game: Brice Sensabaugh
The true freshman made his case as one of the best rookie shot-makers in the country, pouring in 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He moved well without the ball, hit the aforementioned flurry of jumpers with a hand in his face and added five rebounds. The 6-foot-6 wing is going to be a problem for Big Ten defenses as long he decides to put off a likely NBA career. It might not be very long.
What's Next?
Purdue is back in action Sunday, when the Boilermakers travel to Philadelphia for "neutral-site" game against Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at the Palestra, which has played host to more college basketball games than any other arena since it was built in 1927. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions boast wins over Illinois and Iowa, but are coming off a 79-69 loss to Michigan on Wednesday. Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry was Purdue's associate head coach before taking the PSU job prior to last season.