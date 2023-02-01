WEST LAFAYETTE – Mason Gillis set a Mackey Arena record for 3-pointers made by a Purdue player with nine in a 80-60 victory over Penn State tonight. Gillis poured in a career-best 29 points to help the No. 1 Boilermakers to a ninth straight victory. Zach Edey added 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and 13 rebounds.
Purdue improved to 22-1 and 11-1 in Big Ten play. The Boilers are 3 1/2 clear of the field in the conference standings.
3 Takeaways
- Mason Gillis, where did that come from?: Mason Gillis has been a valuable player for Purdue for 3 years. He's the ultimate glue guy, capable of doing a little of everything on the court. He's shown 3-point shooting chops in the past and has been one of Purdue's most consistent outside shooters at times the last two years, albeit usually on low volume. But he's never had a night like he did tonight. The redshirt junior entered the game about six minutes in, with Purdue only 1 for 6 from long range and immediately drained a corner 3-pointer to get the Boilermakers' offense unstuck and give them a 14-11 lead. He had four 3-pointers by halftime, drilled a fifth 52 seconds into the second half and proceeded to score the Boilers' first 11 points after halftime, nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Those points constituted a personal 11-0 run for Gillis, which extended the Boilers' lead from four to 15 at 46-31. His third consecutive 3 in a 1:12 span brought forth what this reporter believes was the loudest roar at Mackey Arena so far this season. It was the game of his life and the Boilermakers needed every bit of it with Penn State completely denying Edey the ball.
- Micah Shrewsberry can really coach: Shrewsberry, the second-year Nittany Lions head coach who was previously the associate head coach at Purdue for two years, has his team in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid just two years after PSU went 11-14. Tonight, he showed some of the reasons he has been so effective so quickly. The Nittany Lions came out with a clear gameplan on both ends of the court. On offense, they were going to get 6-foot-8 inside-outside player Michael Henn matched up against Edey as much as possible and draw Edey out to the perimeter. Henn made three 3s over Edey in the early going to help Penn State start fast. On defense, the Nittany Lions planned to send two defenders at Edey from a variety of different angles and pressure the ball out of the big man's hands. That was also effective early, as Edey felt some pressure and did not take a shot for more than 3 1/2 minutes at the outset. He certainly didn't come anywhere close to the 38 points he had against Michigan State on Sunday or the 30 he piled up in the first matchup between these teams, a 76-63 Purdue win in Philadelphia on Jan. 8. Unfortunately for Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions ...
- Purdue beat Penn State at its own game: The Nittany Lions came into the game No. 12 in the country in 3-point attempts per game (27.8) and No. 18 in 3-point percentage (38.5%), but with Penn State packing the lane and denying Edey the ball, the Boilermakers were more than content to bomb away from the outside. Gillis was the centerpiece of this strategy, but Ethan Morton, who came into the game hitting less than 26% from the outside, also went 2 for 4 from long range and saw one of his misses go all the way around and out. In all, Purdue was 14 for 31 from deep and 18 of its points during its game-turning 26-4 run early in the second half came from beyond the arc. As good as Penn State's gameplan was, it's impossible to take everything away defensively and this Purdue team is essentially impossible to stop if its hitting from the outside. What happens if Edey gets taken away and the Boilermakers go cold from long range? Well, that's a concern for another day.
Player of the Game: Mason Gillis
The New Castle native doubled his career-high for scoring (14 points) and tripled his previous career-best for made 3-pointers (three). He came into the game shooting 32.1% from 3-point range this season, but went 9 for 12 from deep tonight. Seventeen of his points came in the second half.
Tip-Ins
Purdue remains the only high-major team with one loss. The Boilers' nine-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the country for a high-major program. ... Purdue is 9-0 all-time as the No. 1 team against opponents other than Rutgers (0-2). ... The Boilermakers are off to the best 23-game start in program history. They are only the third Big Ten team since 2000, and first since Ohio State in 2010-11, to start 22-1 or better. ... Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger product Grady Eifert, who played for Purdue from 2015 to 2019 and then served as a Boilermakers graduate assistant, is Penn State's video coordinator. ... Edey came into the game No. 4 nationally in scoring (22.1 points per game) and No. 2 in rebounding (13 per contest). ... The Boilermakers came into the game No. 1 in the country in free throw disparity, having made 184 more foul shots than their opponents. They went 10 for 14 at the line today, while Penn State was 3 for 4. The teams took a combined 28 free throws in their two games this season. Shrewsberry complained about the lack of calls following the first meeting between the teams, which featured only 10 foul shots and a technical foul for arguing on the Penn State coach. ... The Boilermakers also came into the game No. 1 nationally in average rebounding margin at plus-11.2. They out-rebounded Penn State 38-19. ... Purdue has held 24 straight opponents to 70 points or fewer, the longest active streak in college basketball. ... Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, started for Purdue and had three points, four rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes. Homestead product Fletcher Loyer had five points and four assists for Purdue. ... Seth Lundy led Penn State with 18 points. The Nittany Lions shot 11 for 29 from long range.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers are back in action Saturday, when they travel to Bloomington to take on in-state rival No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Hoosiers had won five in a row before falling at Maryland 66-55 on Tuesday. The rivals' two games last season were split and decided by a total of five points. Indiana is led by 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis, Edey's only real competitor for Big Ten Player of the Year.