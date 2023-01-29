WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey buried Michigan State for a second consecutive game, scoring a career-high 38 points on 15 of 24 shooting to lead No. 1 Purdue to an eighth consecutive win, a 77-61 triumph over the visiting Spartans this afternoon at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers improved to 21-1, the only major-conference team in the country with one loss, and are 10-1 in the Big Ten, three games clear of second-place Rutgers, pending the Scarlet Knights' game against Iowa this afternoon.
3 Takeaways
- David Jenkins Jr. can score it: Jenkins, the sixth-year senior who has steadily moved up the college basketball ladder in his career (from South Dakota State to UNLV to Utah to the Boilers for his final season of eligibility) was a scorer every step of the way until he arrived in West Lafayette. He came in this season with 1,857 points to his credit, with a career 41% 3-point shooting mark, but at Purdue he has been asked to mostly fulfill ball-handling duties, acting as a backup point guard behind Braden Smith. This he has done without complaint and with a smile almost always planted firmly on his face. He has also been a willing and able defender, at times handling smaller, quicker guards if Smith is in some foul trouble. In recent games, however, his scoring chops have started to shine through. He scored eight points on a couple of 3-pointers against Michigan and followed that with a series of contested jumpers against Michigan State, including a deep 3 to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half and put the Boilermakers up 40-22 at the break. Purdue has so many weapons it hasn't really needed him to be a huge scoring threat this season, but he has the ability and it's one more arrow in the Boilers' quiver. As if they needed it. Jenkins is just 69 points from 2,000 for his career after scoring a season-high 11 on 3-for-4 3-point shooting today.
- Zach Edey can't be stopped: Michigan State, led by what many consider one of the best coaches in college basketball in Tom Izzo, has gotten two shots at the Boilermakers and Edey this season. In those two games, the Spartans tried every conceivable defense against the Purdue big man: They left him one on one and dared someone else to beat them, they floated a second defender into his area as he got into his move on the block, they sent a straight double team at him to force the ball out of his hands, they fronted him in the post with a help defender over the top guarding against the lob. None of it much worked. In two games against the Spartans this year, Edey averaged 35 points and 15 rebounds. Regardless of how hard Michigan State tried to keep the ball out of his hands, Purdue was still able to find him and even if it could not, the national player of the year candidate was there at the rim to pick up cheap points with tip-ins. He was able to post another high-scoring performance despite extremely physical defense from the Spartans, which drew few whistles from the officials, leaving Edey repeatedly frustrated. Coach Matt Painter has complained recently about Edey not getting enough calls and the referees certainly adopted a "let them play approach" today.
- Defense shows up ... again: Purdue's offense packs a punch with Edey scoring and distributing from the post and talented shooters around him, but what has really set the Boilermakers apart from last year's ultra-talented team is their commitment to being an excellent defensive team. There were a few short stretch of less-than-perfect defensive effort for Purdue, but by and large, it forced the Spartans into a series of contested jumpers. Michigan State has a lot of creative shotmakers and it made its share of those shots, but those are the type of baskets Purdue will live with. On more than a few occasions, Michigan State forced the Boilermakers into disadvantageous switches on the perimeter and Purdue was able to rotate to perfection until the Spartans chucked up a contested shot. The discipline and energy this team brings on that end of the floor has been a constant this season and it has been every bit as important as Edey's dominance on offense.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
Edey added 13 rebounds, three assists, a block and three steals to his huge scoring performance. With the game on the line – Michigan State had pulled within 61-48 with 8:42 left – the Spartans determined not to let Edey beat them. They rushed multiple defenders at him when he caught the ball in the post and he calmly passed for back-to-back assists, effectively putting the game away.
He came into the game 10th in the country in scoring at 21.4 points per game and second in rebounding at 13 per contest. It was his fifth 30-point game this season and his 17th double-double.
Tip-Ins
Painter and Izzo entered the day with 1,084 combined wins at their current schools, equaling the most for two coaches in a conference game in Big Ten history. The only other duo to enter a game with that many wins was Indiana's Bob Knight and Purdue's Gene Keady in February 2000, the final meeting in their long rivalry. ... Purdue won the first matchup between these teams, 64-63, on an Edey jump hook with two seconds left Jan. 16. ... Painter won just six of his first 18 matchups against Michigan State, but is 10-4 since and the Boilers have won the last six at Mackey Arena by an average of 13.8 points. ... This afternoon was the first time the Paint Crew student section has been in attendance for a game in which Purdue was No. 1. The Boilermakers are very likely to retain the top spot for another week thanks to the victory today. ... The 21-1 start is the best in Purdue history. The Boilermakers are the fourth Big Ten team since 2000 to start 21-1 and the first since Ohio State opened 22-0 (eventually reaching 24-0) in 2010-11. Former Bishop Luers star Deshaun Thomas was a freshman on that Buckeyes team. ... Michigan State won the rebounding battle the first time these teams met, but Purdue took it today 37-26. The Boilermakers came in No. 1 in the nation in average rebounding margin at plus-11.2. ... Purdue was also No. 1 coming in in free throw disparity, having made 182 more foul shots than its opponents. The Boilers went 12 for 22 at the line today, while Michigan State was 10 for 16. Ethan Morton went 1 of 6 at the stripe for Purdue. ... Blackhawk Christian product and 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst started the Boilermakers and had five rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in 19 minutes. ... Homestead product Fletcher Loyer, who scored 17 points for Purdue in the first meeting against MSU, had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting today. His older brother, Foster Loyer, played three seasons for Michigan State before transferring to Davidson. ... Izzo was whistled for a technical foul for arguing as the teams went to the locker rooms at the end of the first half.
What's Next?
Purdue is back in action Wednesday, when it welcomes Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) to Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are led by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who is in his second season leading the program. Purdue won the first matchup between the teams Jan. 8 at The Palestra in Philadelphia, 76-63, after trailing 37-31 at halftime. Penn State crushed Michigan 83-61 on Sunday afternoon.