EVANSTON, Illinois – Zach Edey scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but No. 1 Purdue let an 8-point lead get away in the final 3:52 and fell to Northwestern 64-58 at Welsh-Ryan Arena this afternoon for its second loss in three games.
The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) saw their lead in the Big Ten shrink to 2 1/2 games over the second-place Wildcats (18-7, 9-5) and Indiana.
3 Takeaways
- Power forward is one of Purdue's strongest positions: Playing in the frontcourt next to Zach Edey can be a relatively thankless task at times. If Edey is getting single coverage, he will attack the rim over and over (as he should, he's the best weapon in the country from eight feet and in), leaving offensive rebounding as one of the few ways a power forward can visibly affect the game. But when opposing teams are sending aggressive double teams at Edey, as Northwestern often did today, the power forward must play a vital role, not only working their way open for interior passes from the Purdue center, but also crashing the glass with abandon and (preferably) hitting the odd open 3-pointer. Fortunately for the Boilermakers, they have two players at the position who gladly take on the less glamorous parts of the role and can also take center stage at times if need be: Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis. Both of them are strong rebounders and energetic defenders and Furst has developed a knack for finding the open space in a defense, whether beyond the 3-point line or cutting to the rim along the baseline dunks. Gillis, meanwhile, has been of Purdue's best 3-point shooter in recent weeks, adding three 3s today after hitting nine against Penn State and two more against Iowa. The pair have different strengths and they allow the Boilermakers to mix and match based on what the moment calls for from that position. Both of them are key cogs in Purdue's offensive machine.
- Purdue couldn’t handle the pressure: Aggressive defense has been a problem for Purdue for three consecutive games and the Boilermakers’ inability to play through it has cost them two of those contests, tripling their loss total for the season. After the Boilers turned the ball over only three times in the first half, Northwestern turned up its defensive pressure in the second half and Purdue struggled for much of the half to hold on to the ball, giving it away 13 times. All told, Northwestern scored 22 points off turnovers, running the total against Purdue in that category over the last three games to 56. During the Wildcats’ game-turning 9-0 run in the final minutes, the Boilermakers threw the ball away three times, including on one occasion, just after Northwestern took the lead for the first time in the half, when point guard Braden Smith threw the ball to no one on a drive-and-kick scenario. After three straight games of the same defense giving the Boilermakers trouble, this is no longer a blip. The book is out on how to defend Purdue and until the Boilers show they won’t be pressured into mistakes, they’re going to keep seeing it. If Purdue makes an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, failure to handle pressure will very likely be the reason.
- Brandon Newman is on the verge of a breakout: Brandon Newman has at times been the forgotten man in Purdue's backcourt this season, not getting as many minutes as he probably expected as Loyer and Smith have usurped the starting guard spots in their freshman seasons. But Newman remains a valuable player off the bench, especially as he has seemed to buy in completely on the defensive end this season. He is an excellent athlete and moves his feet very well on that end of the court, which led to him notching a block and a steal in 22 minutes this afternoon. He has also improved as a rebounder (he had two today) and as a post-entry passer. In short, he's doing all of the little things which should earn him minutes and coach Matt Painter has made an effort to get him some minutes. Unfortunately for Newman, he has struggled to contribute in the area which is usually his strength: outside shooting. The redshirt junior is just 2 for 13 from long distance in his last seven games, including an 0-for-3 performance today. He had two wide-open looks in the second half which could have stretched Purdue's lead, but didn't make either of them. When he missed a jumper from the top of the key, perfectly set up by an excellent pass from Smith with 8:41 to play, his fists were balled as he went back down the court on defense and he was clearly frustrated. Newman is contributing in every facet of the game except an area which has been a strength for him in the past. Here's betting he will figure it out and have at least one huge game this year.
Player of the Game: Boo Buie
Northwestern's high-scoring guard poured in 26 points, including a flurry in the first half to keep the Wildcats in the game when Purdue's offense was humming for the most part. He went 9 for 20 from the field and worked for everything he got, but he made a series of acrobatic shots before halftime and added four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks to his line. Purdue struggled all afternoon to keep him out of the lane.
Tip-Ins
The loss will very likely drop Purdue from the No. 1 ranking for the first time in four weeks. ... The defeat snapped an 11-game winning streak over the Wildcats ... The Boilermakers have had the court stormed against them five times in the last two seasons, including today. ... The Boilers came into the game ranked No. 1 in the country in average rebound margin at plus-12, having out-rebounded its previous three opponents 119-64 (plus-18.3 average). The Boilermakers out-rebounded Northwestern 35-30, but the Wildcats grabbed nine offensive rebounds and had nine second-chance points. ... Purdue also came in No. 1 in the nation in free throw disparity, having made 191 more foul shots than its opponents (371-180). The Boilermakers went 19 for 24 at the line today, while Northwestern was 14 of 20. ... Buie came into the game shooting 39%. ... Loyer, a Homestead product, had two points on 1-for-6 shooting for the Boilers. Furst finished with six points and six rebounds. ... Purdue shot 36% from the field, including 29% in the second half. ... Purdue's last seven possessions ended in five turnovers and two missed shots. ... Edey came into the game in the top five in the country in scoring (22.1 points per game, fifth) and rebounding (13.2 per contest, second).
What's Next?
Purdue will return to action Thursday when it travels to the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, to take on Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Terps nearly upset Purdue at Mackey Arena in January, cutting a 16-point deficit to one in the final seconds before Purdue won 58-55. The Boilermakers missed their last eight shots. Maryland has won five of its last six games, with a 63-58 defeat at Michigan State its only loss in that stretch. It beat Penn State 74-68 Saturday and will have four days off before it takes on Purdue.