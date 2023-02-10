WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue guard Braden Smith unleashed his first 3-pointer of the night Thursday against Iowa, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter was pumping his fist almost before Smith had released the shot, which found the bottom of the net.
Maybe Painter knew something everyone else didn’t.
Smith poured in a career-high 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting, dished five assists and grabbed four rebounds to help No. 1 Purdue bounce back from its second loss of the season and beat Iowa 87-73 at Mackey Arena in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,876 for the Boilermakers’ 10th win in 11 games.
Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst and Zach Edey added double-doubles for the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten), who extended their Big Ten lead to 3 1/2 games over second-place Indiana and Rutgers. They are the only team in the country with 23 wins.
Smith got going in the opening minutes with back-to-back 3-pointers to put Purdue up 10-2. The first long-range shot came off a ball-screen action with Edey on which both Iowa defenders followed the Purdue center and left Smith all alone.
“I wish he would shoot more, since day one, I’ve told him that,” Painter said. “Like, shoot the basketball. If they want to go under ball screens, stop and shoot it. He’s a 40-45% 3-point shooter and it makes sense to do it. Any time you have the ability to play through ball screens and get angles and pass and get to the rim and shoot, take your open shots. Be aggressive with it.”
Smith’s excellent start continued when he drove and kicked to Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer for a 3-pointer on the wing and a 13-4 lead. On the next possession, he raced up the floor in transition and dropped a no-look pass to a sprinting Furst in the lane for a layup plus a foul.
“(Smith) has a little tell, he’ll look at you real quick for a second and then look away,” said Furst, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. “So I think we’ve all gotten used to knowing when it’s coming our way and being ready for it.”
Purdue had runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the first 6:07 and led 19-4 at that juncture.
Late in the first half, Furst spun to the rim for a tough basket and less than a minute later knocked in a corner 3-pointer on a skip pass from Loyer to help lead Purdue to a 38-21 halftime lead.
Furst benefited from Iowa paying significant attention to Edey, who had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. He faced a double team nearly every time he touched the ball.
“The presence that he commands, the attention they have to give him, it just opens up stuff for so many other guys, whether it’s crashing the glass or open shots,” Furst said.
The second half began with Smith dishing to Ethan Morton for a 3-pointer, then running off 12 points of his own on two 3s and three drives to the rim in a 3:26 span to push Purdue’s lead to as many as 21.
After shooting 29% in the first half, Iowa (15-9, 7-6) hit 60% in the second half, giving the Hawkeyes opportunities to set up their full-court zone press and harass Purdue on the way up the floor.
The Boilermakers turned the ball over 12 times in the second half and Iowa cut its deficit to as few as six at 70-64 with 5:39 left, but Purdue ripped off the next eight points, including a hook shot and a dunk from Edey, to put it away.
“I’m not going to apologize for beating a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament by 14 points,” Painter said.
Loyer scored 17 points and dished four assists.
The Boilers out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 43-23.