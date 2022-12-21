The first home game in Purdue history in which the Boilermakers entered the contest as the No. 1 team in the country ended in victory Wednesday as the Boilers completed their pre-Christmas schedule with a 74-53 triumph over New Orleans at Mackey Arena behind a career-high 24 points from Trey Kaufman-Renn.
The Boilermakers (12-0) remained undefeated despite playing without center Zach Edey, the nation’s leading rebounder, who was dealing with an illness. Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst started in his place at center – though Furst was also somewhat under the weather – while forward Mason Gillis started for the first time since Nov. 30.
Purdue jumped out to a 12-5 lead, but New Orleans (3-8), which has just one win over a Division I team this season, ripped off a 14-5 spurt that included four 3-pointers to take a 19-17 advantage with 10:25 left in the first half.
At that point, the Boilermakers went on an 18-0 run to take a commanding lead. Furst started the spurt with a free throw and then a basket in the lane, Homestead product Fletcher Loyer hit a 3 and Braden Smith drained another long-range jumper.
Purdue guard Brandon Newman capped the first half with a steal and a breakaway two-handed dunk in the closing seconds to make it a 24-2 run and a 41-21 halftime lead.
Purdue was again sluggish to open the second half and the Privateers closed to within 13 after an 11-4 run, but Kaufman-Renn scored seven points in a 2:12 span to push the margin back to 20 at 55-35. The Boilermakers repeatedly fed the redshirt freshman in the post and he responded by going 8 for 10 from the field and adding two rebounds and two assists.
Furst chipped in nine points on 4-for-5 shooting and five rebounds, while Gillis had 11 points.
The Boilermakers struggled shooting from the outside again, hitting 5 for 19 from 3-point range. They are shooting 20.5% from beyond the arc in the last three games.
Purdue made 76.9% from inside the arc and went 19 of 24 at the foul line.
The Boilers have won 23 straight regular-season non-conference games since a December 2020 loss to Miami (Florida), the longest such streak in the country. They are 12-0 for the fourth time in program history.
Purdue has held 24 straight opponents to 75 or fewer points, the third-longest streak in the country.