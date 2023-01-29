WEST LAFAYETTE – After his team lost to top-ranked Purdue 77-61 Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo explained what makes the Boilermakers, off to a 21-1 start and three games clear of the pack in the Big Ten, so special.
"They know they got a horse to ride and the horse gets a lot of touches," said Izzo, whose team has lost to Purdue twice this season. "A lot of people would be jealous about that or upset about that. Fletcher Loyer can get you 25 (points). Doesn't seem to bother him to take four shots through most of the game.
"It is easier ... when at the end of the day you can stop anywhere this side of the equator and throw the ball in the air and this monster is going to go get it."
The "horse" and the "monster" Izzo is describing is, of course, Zach Edey, who scored 70 points and grabbed 30 rebounds in two games against Izzo's team this season, including a career-high 38 points and 13 rebounds Sunday, marks which left him in the top five in the country in scoring and rebounding.
Edey is unique specimen, a 7-foot-4 behemoth with toughness, physicality, passable athleticism and the passing ability to get everyone involved when the defense collapses on him. Purdue would be foolish not to give him as many touches as humanly possible, but, as Izzo suggested, some players would be resentful of one of their teammates getting the ball so often. As far as anyone can tell, Purdue does not seem to have any players like that.
"It's real special," Loyer, who had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting in the victory, said of playing with Edey. "It's something you gotta not take for granted because you're not going to have someone like that every single year. When you got someone down low who's that dominant and that unselfish too it's great to play with and I feel bad for the other team because it's hard to stop him.
"This summer, watching him play, I'm like, 'This guy is the best player in the country.' Us playing around him, us playing through him and him still being unselfish is pretty cool to watch."
"It's amazing to see, man, he's one of a kind," Purdue sixth-year senior guard David Jenkins Jr. added. "I've never played with someone like this and probably never will."
What the Boilermakers understand – and have no doubt had drilled into them by the coaching staff ad nauseum – is Edey's enormous usage rate opens up opportunities for everyone else because he draws so much defensive attention. Loyer and Jenkins are going to get open 3s and opportunities to cut to the basket over and over if Edey gets double-teamed because he is not only drawing the defense but is an adept enough distributor to find the open man when pressure is bearing down on him. He is a special player in his own right, but the Boilermakers know if they all fill their roles around him, they have a chance to achieve special things as a team, as well.
There are going to be days, like Purdue's two games against Michigan State this season, when opponents decide they would rather guard the big man one on one down low. On those days, the most important offensive skill for every Boilermaker is the ability to feed the post. All of them have learned to do it with precision: Fake low, pass high, hit Edey in his outside hand away from the defender and then watch him power his way to the rim against a flailing opponent. Rinse and repeat until the other team changes tactics. The Boilermakers are doggedly committed to doing what works and that is the biggest reason they the only major-conference team in the country with one loss.
Perhaps no one better exemplifies Purdue's commitment to sacrificing for the greater good than Jenkins, who is at his fourth school and has almost completely changed his style to mesh with the Boilermakers. Jenkins was a scorer in each of his previous collegiate stops, but he came to Purdue in his final college campaign to be part of a winning team and he seems committed to making that a reality. He has mostly been a ball-handler this season, coming off the bench to fill in for Braden Smith and also happily accepting difficult defensive assignments against skilled guards. He has had a few games, Sunday, in which he scored a season-high 11 points and went 3 for 4 from 3-point range, among them, in which he has shown his old flair for putting the ball in the basket (he is now just 69 points from 2,000 for his career), but that has largely not been his role this year and it does not seem to bother him.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever role is given to me," said Jenkins, who previously played at South Dakota State, UNLV and Utah. "I just want to win. We're the No. 1 team in the country because of how unselfish we are as a team. We had a lot of people doubting us in the beginning because we maybe aren't the most talented team, but we're together, we're close off the court and on the court and it really translates to how we're winning."
Another player who has found a niche, somewhat hidden from view, on this team, is Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, who only took two shots Sunday but contributed five rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in 19 minutes. Izzo went out of his way to praise the Fort Wayne native.
"Furst is a hell of a player," the 28th-year Spartans coach said. "He barely takes a shot, but he plays his role to the nth degree, he's very, very, very good at it. ... Great kid. He just does his job."
So it is a symbiotic relationship between Edey and his supporting cast. They make him better by getting him the ball in good position and not hunting their own shots at the expense of his. He makes them better by constantly making the right play in the post and finding the open man when the defense pays him too much attention. It is that symbiosis for a team which has lost a single game by one point which makes Edey the national player of the year frontrunner. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has tried to make a push in recent weeks, but Edey remains the leader (by more than a few strokes) in the clubhouse. There really is no other choice at the moment.
Jackson-Davis and Edey will meet next Saturday in Bloomington. Purdue will enter Assembly Hall with the nation's No. 1 ranking.