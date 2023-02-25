WEST LAFAYETTE – No. 5 Purdue saw a chance to clinch a share of a Big Ten championship in front of its home fans slip away in a 79-71 loss to visiting 17th-ranked Indiana at Mackey Arena. Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points and six assists in the second half to lift the Hoosiers to their first win in West Lafayette in a decade.
Zach Edey led Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) with 26 points and 16 rebounds, but the Boilermakers lost for the fourth time in six games.
Indiana (20-9, 11-7) remains alive for a Big Ten championship, trailing the Boilermakers by two games with two games left for both teams.
3 Takeaways
- The Big Ten Player of the Year race is over: Edey has won it. Considering he's the favorite for national player of the year, it was probably going to be difficult for Jackson-Davis to catch Edey for the conference award. Jackson-Davis gave it the old college try, dominating to such an extent for a six-week stretch in the middle of the conference slate there seemed to be something like a conventional wisdom congealing that Edey could win the national honors and Jackson-Davis could take the conference award. After today, that argument seems far less cogent. Edey played his usual excellent game this evening, bullying Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson in the post and drawing whistle after whistle from the helpless Hoosiers down low. Of course, he did that the first time the teams met, as well, scoring 33 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, so this was nothing new. What was different was Jackson-Davis's near-invisibility for large chunks of the game. In the teams' first matchup, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball became the first player since Marcus Camby in 1995 to score 25 points and block five shots against the No. 1 team in the country. Today, he did not so much as attempt a shot for nearly 10 minutes of game time. It was the second straight game – following a career-high seven turnovers against Michigan State on Tuesday – in which he did not look himself, decent second half notwithstanding. It's likely all of the minutes he's played this season are wearing on him somewhat. Indiana needs him to get right or it will have no chance of making any postseason noise.
- NBA teams should want Hood-Schifino: With Jackson-Davis struggling to get untracked, Indiana was able to stay in the game in the first half almost exclusively because its five-star freshman point guard played his best 20 minutes of the season. Hood-Schifino seemed to sense the Hoosiers needed him to carry the offense and he did so, getting to his spot at will in pick-and-roll action and either pulling up for a 17-foot jumper or taking a couple more dribbles and launching a floater from eight feet. Purdue helped by fouling him in the act of shooting twice in the early going, helping him get started and from there the IU offense revolved around the freshman's play-making. After trailing 13-6 early, the Hoosiers tied the game at 30 when Hood-Schifino drew a double team and whipped a pass to the corner and Miller Kopp knocked down a 3-pointer. It was not dissimilar to the type of passes which have become Jackson-Davis's specialty this season. During Purdue's comeback down the stretch of the second half, he turned in another excellent flurry, making the right decision repeatedly and tying Purdue's defense in knots. Much has been made of the decision Hood-Schifino will have after this season on whether to depart for the professional ranks. This game probably did more than any other to push him out the door, as he demonstrated a fully-formed NBA-ready bag.
- There's a new top dog in this rivalry (for now): For most of this game, it seemed like a typical Indiana-Purdue matchup in Mackey Arena for the last decade. That is, the Hoosiers would play hard, but ultimately come up short against a superior Purdue squad. With the Boilermakers leading 40-34 with 18:30 to play and Jackson-Davis scoreless, it felt as though the deficit was even bigger than it actually was for the Hoosiers. But then Trey Galloway took over the game, hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing, stealing the ball from Braden Smith on back-to-back possessions, finishing on the other end once and finally knocking down a corner 3 off beautiful ball movement from the entire IU offense, part of a 12-0 Hoosiers run which changed the game. From that moment on, the Boilermakers were on their heels and Indiana extended its lead to as many as 13 with less than eight minutes left. It was the Hoosiers' third victory in four matchups against Purdue after nine straight losses and they ended a seven-game losing streak in Mackey Arena. Preventing the Boilermakers from clinching a Big Ten championship on their home floor with a rugged second half comeback feels like a changing-of-the-guard moment in the rivalry so long dominated by the Old Gold and Black.
Player of the Game: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Hood-Schifino poured in 23 points in the first half, a season-high in a half for Indiana, and finished 14 for 24 from the field. He added seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal and was the Hoosiers' go-to player when they needed a big basket. It was highest-scoring game since dropping 33 against Northwestern on Jan. 8.
Tip-Ins
This was the 217th meeting in the series, the most of any Big Ten matchup. ... It was the first time the teams had met at Mackey Arena while both were ranked in the top 20 since Jan. 18, 1994. ... The 43 wins the teams possessed entering the game were tied for the most in series history. ... The loss was Purdue's first at Mackey Arena since Jan. 2 against Rutgers. ... Indiana was without starting guard Xavier Johnson (foot), reserve center Logan Duncomb (sinus infection) and reserve guard Anthony Leal (lower left leg). ... The victory pushed the Hoosiers to sole possession of third in the Big Ten. ... Indiana has won 20 games in the regular season for the first time since 2016. ... Among those in attendance were Fort Wayne native, South Side product and former Purdue guard Rapheal Davis (the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year), East Noble graduate and former Boilermaker center Brad Miller and fellow former Boilers Ryan Cline, Brian Cardinal, Lewis Jackson and Troy Lewis. ... Jackson-Davis moved into sole possession of fourth place on Indiana's career scoring list, breaking a tie at 2,100 with AJ Guyton. He did not score until 11:44 remained in the game. He needs nine rebounds to set Indiana's career mark in that category. ... Purdue came in No. 1 in the country in average rebound margin at plus-11.3 and out-rebounded the Hoosiers 46-30, including 21-5 on the offensive end. ... Indiana was 7 for 15 from 3-point range, while Purdue was 5 of 23. Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway made three 3s apiece. ... The Hoosiers came into the game 18th in the country in long-distance shooting percentage. They were not inside the top 200 in any of the previous five seasons. ... Indiana shot 58% in the second half, Purdue hit 30%. ... Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst had eight points, two rebounds, a block and a steal for the Boilermakers. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer had 14 points on 4 for 12 from the field. ... Purdue went 22 of 33 at the foul line. The Boilermakers went 10 for 17 in the first matchup between the teams.
What's Next?
Purdue will have its next chance to clinch a Big Ten title Thursday, when it travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. The Badgers have alternated wins and losses since Jan. 28, including a 64-52 win over Iowa on Wednesday. They will face Michigan on Saturday in a battle of two teams within the first eight out of the NCAA Tournament field in ESPN's latest bracket projections. Central Noble product Connor Essegian, a freshman guard, is Wisconsin's second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game.
Indiana will play again Tuesday, when it faces Iowa (18-11, 10-8) at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Hawkeyes beat Indiana 91-89 in Iowa City on Jan. 5, a game in which the Hoosiers led by 21 points in the first half. IU was up 41-30 late in the first half when forward Race Thompson suffered a knee injury and left the game. He did not return.