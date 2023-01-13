WEST LAFAYETTE – Homestead product Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 27 points and went 6 for 12 from 3-point range and Zach Edey added 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 Purdue to a 73-55 victory over visiting Nebraska at Mackey Arena tonight.
The Boilermakers improved to 16-1 and 5-1 in Big Ten play, granting them sole possession of first place in the league standings. They've won three in a row since taking their first loss of the season last week against Rutgers.
3 Takeaways
- Purdue learned its lessons: The first time these teams met, Nebraska was able to erase a 14-point deficit in the final 15 minutes with a combination of offensive rebounds on long misses and poor 3-point shooting from the Boilermakers. Purdue coach Matt Painter stressed the need to be better on the defensive glass heading into this game and Purdue did exactly that, limiting the Cornhuskers to four offensive rebounds. The Boilermakers also adjusted their defense to encourage the Cornhuskers to get into the lane more. The first time these teams met, Nebraska attempted 32 3-pointers, compared to just 16 tonight. Fewer long attempts meant fewer long rebounds and the Boilers were able to clear the glass.
As far as the 3-point shooting, Purdue didn't do much different tonight other than knock down outside looks when it had the opportunity. The Cornhuskers once again focused all of their defensive attention on clogging the paint and stopping Zach Edey and Purdue took what the defense gave it, not attempting a 2-point shot until more than four minutes had elapsed in the game and not making one until more than 10 minutes had gone by. Edey didn't try a shot until 15 minutes had passed. That coming one game after the 7-foot-4 center had 30 points in a win over Penn State is proof of Purdue's ability to adjust to a defense.
- Fletcher Loyer is a complete offensive player: Over a 6 1/2 game stretch from Dec. 7 through the first half of the Ohio State game Jan. 5, Loyer made just 24% of his 3-pointers. Matt Painter insisted he wanted Loyer to keep shooting and the Boilermakers kept running sets to get him free. The faith the coach showed in the freshman has paid off as in the last 2 1/2 contests, Loyer is 13 for 23 (56.5%) from downtown. His shot-fake/side-step combo means opponents have to close out with perfect discipline, otherwise he will create a wide-open look for himself.
But Loyer is not simply a shooter. He has a solid bag when he attacks the rim, capable of hitting a pull-up jumper, a floater in the lane or finishing at the rim. In the second half tonight, he even faded away from 17 feet and hit a jumper with a hand in his face, a type of shot he has not often attempted this season. A few weeks ago, this reporter was calling on Painter to consider Brandon Newman in the starting lineup to give Loyer a chance to work through his shooting struggles. So much for that being necessary.
- Braden Smith is running the show: Painter had some harsh words for Smith following the Boilermakers' loss to Rutgers, calling on him to be more competitive. The 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball clearly took that to heart because he has been excellent for the last three games, scoring 13.7 points per game while dishing 17 total assists against three turnovers, including 10 points, four assists and one giveaway tonight. Smith's ability to run the pick-and-roll with Zach Edey and make the right decision coming around the screen over and over again is elite for his age and experience level and he seems to have straightened out his jumper, which was slightly inconsistent early in the campaign. The freshman from Westfield is arguably the biggest key to Purdue's outstanding ball movement, which has been one of this team's strengths all season. In addition, Smith continues to be an excellent rebounder, frequently skying above taller players in traffic to grab the ball and start transition opportunities. It's been said before, but between Smith and Loyer, the Boilers could be set for years in the backcourt.
Player of the Game: Fletcher Loyer
Loyer, who set a single-season Homestead scoring record last season, scored 20 points for the second time this season, both instances of which have come against Nebraska. He has 49 points in the two games between the teams this season. The freshman guard went 8 for 15 from the field today and added three assists to his ledger.
Tip-Ins
Purdue is 16-1 for the first time since 1993-94, when Glenn Robinson was leading a team which won the Big Ten and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It equals the best 17-game start in program history. ... The victory was the 1,900th in program history for the Boilermakers, a total only 10 other programs have reached. ... The win was also No. 400 at Purdue for Painter, who becomes just the fifth Big Ten coach to win 400 games with a conference team, joining Bob Knight (Indiana), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue, but you knew that) and Lou Henson (Illinois). ... The Boilermakers came into the game No. 1 nationally in average rebound margin at plus-11.8. They out-rebounded Nebraska 38-19. ... Edey had his 14th double-double in 16 games this season. He came into the game leading the nation in rebounding at 13.2 per contest. He also had four blocks, giving him 11 in two games against Nebraska this season. ... The Boilermakers came into the game No. 1 nationally in free throw margin, hitting 145 more foul shots than their opponents. They went 16 for 20 from the stripe tonight, while Nebraska was 2 for 3. ... The Paint Crew student section returned to Mackey tonight for the first time since Dec. 7. Since the start of 2014-15, the Boilers are 51-5 in Big Ten games with the Paint Crew in attendance. ... Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst started for the Boilers and had five points and six rebounds. ... Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 19 points and six rebounds.
What's Next?
Purdue will be back in action Monday, when the Boilermakers travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face Michigan State (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. (it's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, remember) and will be broadcast on Fox. The teams entered the night tied at the top of the Big Ten. Michigan State will face Illinois starting at 9 p.m. tonight with a chance to keep pace.