EAST LANSING, Mich. – Zach Edey scored a season-high 32 points, including a game-winning 4-foot jump hook with 2.2 seconds left, and grabbed 17 rebounds to lift No. 3 Purdue to a thrilling 64-63 triumph over Michigan State at the Breslin Center this afternoon. Michigan State's Tyson Walker scored 30, including the Spartans' last 14.
The victory keeps the Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. Michigan State falls to 12-6, 4-3 in the Big Ten.
3 Takeaways
- Credit to Mady Sissoko: Michigan State came in with a definite defensive plan: play one-on-one defense against Edey in the post, let him get his if necessary and shut down everyone else. The gambit worked, in large part because Spartans post defender Mady Sissoko (the 6-foot-9 forward who had the most reps against Edey down low) was able to at least hold his own in the post. Every time the Purdue big man got the ball on the block – which was often as, seeing he was getting single coverage, the Boilermakers based their offense around getting him the ball – Sissoko put a forearm in Edey's back and did everything he could to stand his ground and not let Edey get to his right hand. He had help from fellow post defenders Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, but this was Sissoko's assignment for the most part and he handled it relatively well, forcing Edey into a good-not-great 13-for-26 performance from the field. The big man missed far more opportunities around the rim than he usually does, even when he was able to get free from Sissoko for a moment and it is a testament to his sheer dominance and centrality to Purdue's offense that he was able to put up such enormous numbers despite not playing particularly well. Credit Sissoko and the Spartans' defensive strategy for that.
- Purdue couldn't control the glass: Going into this game, Purdue coach Matt Painter said teams have to especially excel in two areas against Michigan State: rebounding and transition defense. The Boilermakers did relatively well at the latter, holding Michigan State to five fastbreak points, but were out-worked on the glass. The Boilers came into the game No. 1 in the nation in average rebound margin at plus-12.2 (no one else was better than plus-9.3), but they struggled to keep Michigan State off the offensive boards, especially, giving up eight offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points. Michigan State won the rebound battle 30-29 and there were more than a few times where MSU out-hustled Purdue to loose boards. Purdue has been the aggressor on the glass all season and it has almost always gotten more than its share of 50-50 balls. More than once, the Boilermakers' failure to corral a long rebound of a Michigan State miss left Painter with his arms spread wide in frustration and semi-disbelief. His team is not used to getting out-worked, but it did for large chunks of the game today as MSU roared back from a 13-point first-half deficit.
Fletcher finds a way: With Edey posting huge numbers from the post, the Boilermakers desperately needed one of their backcourt players to have a big night. Penn State tried the same defensive strategy last week and the Boilers were able to notch a victory because Fletcher Loyer poured in 17 points in addition to Edey's 30. With Braden Smith and Ethan Morton struggling and David Jenkins Jr. and Brandon Newman quiet offensively, the onus for backcourt scoring once again fell on the Homestead product and once again the freshman delivered. He hit a series of enormous shots down the stretch, going toe to toe with Walker, playing his way through chants of “Foster’s better” from the Michigan State fans in front of whom Loyer’s older brother, former Spartan Foster Loyer, played for three years.
When Michigan State took a 54-50 lead with 4:31 left, Loyer scored or assisted on the next 14 Purdue points, hitting Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst for a 3 and then scoring nine in a row on three straight drives to the rim (a layup, an old-fashioned 3-point play on another layup and a pair of foul shots) and a pair of go-ahead foul shots with 27.5 seconds left after a touch foul near the top of the key which left Michigan State coach Tom Izzo apoplectic. In the final seconds, with Purdue trailing 63-62, he lofted a perfect post entry to Edey for the game-winning basket, his fourth assist of the game. He finished with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range and is shooting 15 of 28 from deep over the last four games after a mini-slump. The 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up showed up on one of the biggest stages of his college career to date.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
As much as Sissoko was able to tug on Superman's cape, so to speak, the Purdue center still posted gigantic numbers and was the go-to player every time Purdue was in trouble, including on the final possession. When the Boilermakers fell behind following a 7-0 Michigan State run to open the second half, it was Edey who scored twice inside, including an old-fashioned 3-point play, to steady his team when it appeared to be reeling.
The national player of the year contender has 15 double-doubles in 17 games this season. He has 10 in a row, third-most in Purdue history and the longest streak since 1965-66. He also added two blocks. He has at least 30 points in four games this season, including two of the last three.
Edey came into the game No. 1 nationally in rebounding margin at 13.2 per game.
Tip-Ins
Walker has hit go-ahead jumpers in the final 15 seconds in back-to-back years against the Boilermakers in East Lansing. ... Painter (18th season) and Michigan State's Tom Izzo (28th) are the two longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten. They have a combined 1,078 wins with their respective schools, the second-most for a league game in Big Ten history, trailing only the 1,084 Bob Knight (Indiana) and Gene Keady (Purdue) had before their final meeting in February 2000. ... The win was Painter's 200th in Big Ten play, making him only the seventh coach to reach that mark (Izzo is also among that group). ... The Boilers have matched the best 18-game start in program history, starting 17-1 for the first time since 1987-88. They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that season. ... The Boilermakers entered the contest No. 1 in free throw disparity, having made 159 more foul shots than opponents this season (278 to 119). They went 16 for 18 at the line today, while MSU was 7 of 10. ... Furst had eight points and six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes for Purdue.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers will be back in action Thursday, when they travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Williams Arena, also known as The Barn. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Golden Gophers beat Ohio State 70-67 in Columbus for their first Big Ten win last week and take on Illinois in Minneapolis later tonight. They enter the day in the cellar of the Big Ten, the only team with a single conference win.