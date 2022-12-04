WEST LAFAYETTE – No. 5 Purdue rolled past Minnesota 89-70 tonight at Mackey Arena behind a monster performance from Zach Edey, who had career-highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds. His 22 rebounds were the most for a Purdue player since Bill Jones in 1964.
The Boilermakers improved to 8-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play.
Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer added career-highs with 20 points and eight assists for the Boilers.
3 Takeaways
- Zach Edey can't be stopped: Minnesota had a decent gameplan against Edey. The Golden Gophers started the game with 6-foot-7 freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph sticking with the 7-4 Purdue big man one on one in the post, trying to use his length to frustrate the taller player. The gambit worked for a while, with Edey starting 1 for 7 from the field. But midway through the first half, the junior center drop-stepped to his right shoulder in the post and scored and that seemed to unlock his confidence. For essentially the rest of the game, he was an absolute load inside, scoring over and around essentially the entire Minnesota defense and grabbing every rebound in sight. The Golden Gophers simply had no answer for his sheer size despite having two players in their rotation who stand 6-11. Edey punctuated his performance with one of the highlights of the season to this point: He caught the ball at the top of the key, faked a dump-down pass to Caleb Furst, got the defender in front of him to vacate the space, then darted to the basket. The defender realized his mistake and tried to get in his way, but Edey took off from eight feet away and threw down a long-armed dunk in the defender's face, screaming at the ceiling to finish the play.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn gets his shot: Purdue was without starting forward Mason Gillis, who was dealing with a minor back issue, the team said. The Boilermakers replaced Gillis in the lineup with Blackhawk Christian product Furst and redshirt freshman Kaufman-Renn got Furst's backup minutes. The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up was a revelation off the bench, playing incredibly hard, finding open space in the Minnesota defense for a series of easy baskets, demonstrating a little bit of touch around the rim and crashing the glass with abandon. He had 10 points on 5 for 10 from the field in 28 minutes and added six rebounds and a steal. He even looked relatively smooth on his pair of 3-point attempts, though he missed both. Coach Matt Painter said earlier in the week he has wanted to get Kaufman-Renn more playing time and the Silver Creek made the most of his opportunity. He might not be a huge contributor this season, but he's a very valuable depth piece and and it's easy to see why Purdue is so excited about his future.
- Crashing the glass: Purdue won this game in large part because of its performance on the boards. Edey was the star, out-rebounding Minnesota's entire team in the first half, 12-10, but Purdue used a full team effort on the glass to out-rebound the Golden Gophers 41-21. Purdue was particularly strong when it was chasing its own shots, rolling up a 12-3 advantage in offensive rebounds, which led to a 17-2 edge in second-chance points. Minnesota didn't play a bad game offensively, but the Boilermakers had a bevy of extra possessions in which to do damage on offense.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
The honorable mention All-American went 11 of 23 from the field and added a block to his stat line. He has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games, tying JaJuan Johnson's mark from 2010-11 for the longest streak for Purdue in the Painter Era. Edey was No. 1 in Ken Pomeroy's national player of the year rankings before the game began. It's unlikely that will change after today. He has two 30-point games this season.
Tip-Ins
Purdue played home for the first time in 19 days, the longest the Boilers have gone in-season without a home game that did not include Christmas break since 1997. ... The Boilermakers have started 8-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94. ... Purdue has won 43 straight games when scoring at least 80 points. ... Furst was in the lineup for the first time this season. He started 12 games as a freshman last year. The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball had 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting and hit both of his 3-point attempts. He came into the game 3 for 9 from long distance this season. He has three double-digit scoring performances in the last four games. ... Furst was one of two Fort Wayne high school products in the starting lineup for Purdue, joining Loyer. ... Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 21 points. ... Purdue has won 12 of its last 14 Big Ten openers.
What's Next?
The Boilermakers are back in action Wednesday when they face Hoftstra (6-3) at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed online at BTN+. The Pride, coached by former NBA guard Speedy Claxton, started 4-0, but have lost three of their last five. Purdue will be the first high-major opponent they have faced.