INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell spent the early part of the week leading up to the Boilermakers' first appearance in the Big Ten championship away from the team, spending time with his family following the death of his older brother, Sean, prior to the Boilers' Big Ten West-clinching win over Indiana last week.
O'Connell returned to West Lafayette on Wednesday and then played a solid overall game in championship game loss to Michigan on Saturday night, going 32 for 47 for 366 yards in the 43-22 defeat. It was his first 300-yard performance since Oct. 22, though he did throw two second-half interceptions.
Now, the sixth-year senior is looking forward to a little time away from football.
"It's been very difficult, as you would imagine," O'Connell said. "When you first hear of news like that, it's shock and denial and just a lot of emotions. ... Last week was tough. Going into the IU game, my head wasn't really there, if I'm honest.
"I felt a lot better this week than I did last week, but it's been a little crazy. It's going to be good to get some time to relax and spend some more time with my family, hopefully."
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm maintained all week he wanted O'Connell to take as much time with his family as he needed, emphasizing football should come second in the quarterback's situation.
The sixth-year Boilermakers coach was not at all surprised O'Connell was able to lead the Boilermakers up and down the field against one of the nation's best defenses Saturday despite missing practices early in the week.
"I knew what Aidan was all about," Brohm said. "He has always had strong faith. He has always been a hard worker. He has always been able to figure out what was right and how to handle it.
"No one wants to see that happen to anybody, but we knew what Aidan was all about, and I'm glad the whole country does now. Because he is a terrific young man."
O'Connell also had support from his counterpart on the opposite sideline Saturday. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, like O'Connell a native of suburban Chicago, sent condolences to the Purdue signal-caller in a private message on Twitter this week and sang his praises after the Wolverines' victory.
"That kid is a fighter," McCarthy said. "He is a fighter, from the get-go he stepped on campus. I was just so proud to see him go out there and do his thing and play the sport that he loves, and he didn't shake one bit.
"I mean, that quarterback fraternity, especially us Illinois QBs, we stick together. We're tight-knit. I love that guy. I truly do. I'm right beside him with everything he stands for."
Boilermakers ticketed for Citrus Bowl
Purdue (8-5) accepted a bid to play in the Citrus Bowl on Sunday, setting up a matchup with 9-4 LSU, which lost to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
The 17th-ranked Tigers, in their first season under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, made waves with a 32-31 midseason victory over Alabama, but will play in their bowl game fresh off back-to-back losses, to the Bulldogs and Texas A&M.
Purdue and LSU have never met. If the Boilermakers can win the bowl game, they will reach nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.