Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell did not play in the Boilermakers' 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday because of an injury, coach Jeff Brohm said after the game.
Brohm declined to discuss the nature of the injury and said only "it could be next week or it could be a couple of weeks" when asked about a timetable for the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback's return.
O'Connell suffered the injury in the first quarter of Purdue's 32-29 loss to Syracuse on Sept. 17, Brohm said. He stayed in the game and threw for 424 yards and three touchdowns.
The Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) face Minnesota (4-0, 1-0) next week in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers are very likely to be ranked after beating Michigan State 34-7 on Saturday and Brohm called them "one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten."
"I don't feel ready right now, we've got a ways to go," Brohm said of jumping back into Big Ten play after finishing the non-conference slate. "(Saturday) I didn't think overall it was what we wanted to get done. ... I think we understand that."
Austin Burton, who transferred from UCLA prior to the 2020 season and has been a backup or third-string quarterback for his entire tenure at Purdue, started against the Owls. The sixth-year senior went 21 of 29 for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and also ran eight times for 15 yards.
Prior to Saturday, Burton was 8 for 10 for 77 yards passing and had run for 53 yards on 15 carries in two-plus seasons with the Boilermakers.
"For somebody who hadn't played for a while, (Burton) really hung in there," Brohm said. "He made some plays with his feet, I thought he made a couple of really nice throws. A couple of times he maybe missed a few things, but you know what, that's part of it. I'm proud of him. ... You know what, he can throw the football and we can do some things with him. He can move around and he can buy some time and he can slither through there and run a little bit. We just need to continue to mold this thing and make sure that the package fits him well and we continue to utilize his strengths.
"We're going to need him and (redshirt sophomore backup) Michael (Alaimo) for a while here and we want to make sure he's continuing to gain confidence and our team believes in him."
Burton was making just his second career start and first since 2019, when he rolled up 300 total yards (236 passing, 64 rushing) and accounted for two touchdowns in a 48-31 UCLA loss to Oregon State. He joked after Saturday's game his first start "feels like a century ago."
O'Connell was one of the hottest quarterbacks in the country at the end of last season (he finished the campaign with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions over Purdue's final six games) and opened this year with 1,000 passing yards in Purdue's first three contests – one of only four quarterbacks in the country to reach that mark through three games – with eight touchdowns and one pick.
With the strong-armed sixth-year senior ailing, the Boilermakers had a much more balanced offense than usual, running 36 times compared to 31 dropbacks. They rushed for 188 yards and top back Dylan Downing picked up 113 yards on 15 carries, making him Purdue's first 100-yard rusher in a game since 2020, when Zander Horvath reached the mark against Rutgers. Starting running back King Doerue missed his second straight game with a calf injury.
Alaimo, a former four-star recruit, played one series for the Boilers, going 1 for 2 for zero yards through the air and running once for seven yards. Brohm said Purdue planned to to play him more, but he thought Burton was in a nice rhythm.
"They're both going to continue to play," Brohm said of Burton and Alaimo. "We definitely like Michael, as well."