BLOOMINGTON – Four years ago, Jeff Brohm sat at a small table in the bowels of Indiana's Memorial Stadium and was peppered with questions about the future. His Boilermakers had just defeated Indiana to become bowl eligible, but most of the media's queries focused on reports of his possible departure from Purdue to take the open head coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater.
No, he insisted, he would stay and build at Purdue, as he had promised when he had taken the job in December 2016.
"I think going back to when I took the job, a lot of people told me (not to), which made me want to do it even more," Brohm said then. "The leadership (at Purdue) showed me a vision, I felt confident in what they were saying. I actually did want to come and try to make a difference."
Saturday evening, Brohm, now in his sixth season leading Purdue, sat at the exact same table and basked in the glow of a Big Ten West championship. His Boilermakers had defeated Indiana 30-16 – their fourth win in the last five meetings between the rivals – and clinched a spot in the program's first Big Ten Championship Game.
Brohm, who listened to Louisville's offer those years ago, but decided to remain at Purdue, took over a team which had not won more than three games for four straight years and, haltingly, built it into a unit capable of winning the first division title in program history and hanging a banner in Mollenkopf Athletic Center. Saturday, he praised the same people whom he cited as reasons to stay at Purdue that November day in 2018.
"I think it's a great university," Brohm said. "Obviously President (Mitch) Daniels I think is the best president of any university. We've got Mike Bobinski, who's been our athletic director and supports all of our coaches as well as anybody, he's there for them every step of the way.
"They know it's going to take work to win and that's what we gotta be willing to do. I don't like losing and I'm gonna do my part at least to help us win and I'm gonna be upset when we don't. Our assistant coaches and players are the same way. We're just willing to grind the thing out. To get to the championship game in Year 6, it's outstanding, it's fantastic.
"But this is a competitive conference. ... We can continue to work up the ladder and that's going to be our goal."
The Boilermakers could take another giant leap up that ladder with an upset win over undefeated, third-ranked Michigan next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. By the time the teams play, the Wolverines will almost certainly be No. 2 in all the polls, since they beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Brohm didn't get too detailed in his analysis of the upcoming game, but he admitted winning a Big Ten title will take a huge effort.
"They're really good, I do know that," Brohm said of Michigan, which his team has not faced since his inaugural season in 2017. "Obviously they're in the hunt to win the whole daggone thing (a national championship). We'll have more than our hands full, but we're going to enjoy (the division championship) for just a bit before we get going on them. And then, once again, we get toward the end of the week, we'll see if we can get a little swagger back going and see if we can go out there and give it a shot."
The Boilermakers earned at least a modest respite after out-scoring the Hoosiers 27-9 in the second half and 27-3 before the Hoosiers notched a meaningless touchdown on the game's final play. After a stagnant first half offensively, Brohm and his staff schemed up some ways to get the ball in the hands of the explosive Devin Mockobee and that opened up the deep passing game, where quarterback Aidan O'Connell hit a 60-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jones on a deep cross. A fake to Mockobee drew in the Indiana safety on the play and Jones, the Big Ten's second-leading receiver in yards and touchdowns, was left running free in the secondary.
The division title was particularly special for Jones, who transferred from Iowa, last season's West champion, with an eye toward making a bigger impact in the passing game – the Hawkeyes' conservative offensive scheme got Iowa to the Big Ten title game last season, but was not making full use of his abilities, in the receiver's eyes. He hauled in four catches for 143 yards Saturday to help clinch his second straight championship game appearance, further validating, in his mind, his decision to leave Iowa City for West Lafayette.
"It feels good to come out in a big game and do the things we did," Jones said. "It just makes me feel that much better about the decision I made coming to a program like Purdue with the guys we have in our locker room, being able to get a great team win like this and do something that hasn't been done here before. It's a pretty awesome feeling."
The game looked dicey for Purdue for much of the first half as the offense struggled to move the ball against a fired-up and flying-around Indiana defense, which sacked O'Connell twice in the opening 30 minutes and several other times pressured him into throwing the ball away with tight coverage downfield.
There were no major adjustments at halftime, rather a directive to get the ball in the hands of Mockobee, Jones and Payne Durham and restore the physicality up front which has led Purdue to several wins this season. In the second half, the Boilermakers were the better team in the trenches. As Purdue moved the ball with relative ease in the final 30 minutes, its defense held Indiana to just 2.9 yards per carry, making up for a first half in which the Hoosiers rushed for 166 yards.
"We just came together as a defense at halftime and we started attacking them more and playing more physical," said Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins, who blocked a field goal on special teams in addition to his seven tackles (1/2 for loss) on defense. "In the first half, they were beating us on the lines."
"At halftime, they were yelling at us on the sideline and they were just excited," Purdue cornerback Cory Trice added. "We had to come together, do what we do, bring all the juice."
Indiana enters offseason with many questions
For Indiana, the defeat marked the end of a disappointing 4-8 season, which was nonetheless an improvement over 2021's 2-10 debacle and which will almost keep coach Tom Allen in his job for at least another year (the astronomic buyout Indiana gave him after he won national coach of the year honors in 2020 is very likely too high to pay except in the event of a total debacle, which this season, in the end, was not). Improvement or no, however, the Hoosiers probably had the talent to be a bowl team this season and letting winnable games against Maryland, Rutgers and Nebraska get away will likely leave them with a sour taste in their mouths heading into the offseason.
An even bigger what-if surrounds the quarterback position. What could this season have been had the Hoosiers gone with Dexter Williams II as the starter from Day 1? Or if they had simply installed him as the starter after incumbent first-stringer Connor Bazelak struggled in losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska? In the offseason, the Hoosiers' offensive coaching staff extolled Williams' physical tools, but it seemed as though he needed more time to develop and the final stages of the fall camp quarterback competition were between Bazelak and Jack Tuttle. But, as it turns out, Williams' physical tools are enough to put a defense on its heels and open up running lanes for IU's backs, as he did against Michigan State and early today against Purdue. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell deserves credit for revising Indiana's offense from a pass-heavy scheme into a very run-oriented attack over the last couple of weeks, but it's fair to ask why it took so long to give Williams a look. The speed option Williams pitched to fellow explosive playmaker Jaylin Lucas for a 71-yard touchdown early in the game against the Boilermakers was one of Indiana's best offensive plays of the season.
Unfortunately for Indiana, it will never get to know what might have been with Williams at quarterback early in the season and it might not get to see him early next season, either. The redshirt sophomore suffered a serious (Tom Allen's word) knee injury at the end of the first quarter against Purdue and was carted off. He was taken to the hospital straight from the stadium for evaluation and the Hoosiers will have to wait for word on his prognosis.
It was the latest in a long line of injuries to key players for the Hoosiers. Every team suffers injuries, of course, but Indiana watched former quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffer four season-ending injuries in four seasons from 2018 to 2021, then lost star linebacker Cam Jones for the year in early October and now has to deal with another significant quarterback injury.
"Snakebitten is kind of how I feel about the injuries we’ve had to key guys the last two years," Allen said. "It’s just tough, I hate it for (Williams). He’s an amazing young man. ... If you want my reaction, I have no words."
Allen did come away from the last couple of weeks – encompassing the 39-31 overtime win over Michigan State last Saturday and the game against the Boilermakers – convinced Indiana's future on offense lies in marrying the hyper-fast tempo the Hoosiers used all season with the dynamic running game featuring Williams (as soon as he's healthy), Lucas and Josh Henderson. That's the vision for next season, though it will require yet another offseason makeover of the playbook in all likelihood. Allen's comments about keeping the tempo point to Bell being retained for another year. At the coordinator spots, at least, there is significantly more clarity than there was at this time last year.
It was not the season the Hoosiers wanted or hoped for by any means, but it saw (modest) improvement from 2021 and there appears to be a path forward – a path which took until Week 12 to materialize, but a path nonetheless.