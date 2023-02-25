When Purdue met Indiana on Feb. 4 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers jumped out to a 21-10 lead barely eight minutes into the game and pushed their margin to as many as 16 on the way to a 79-74 upset victory of what was then the No. 1 team in the country.
Purdue admitted to being somewhat “shocked” by the raucous environment in Assembly Hall that afternoon, a reaction that helped the Hoosiers build their early lead. The Boilermakers do not intend to let IU knock them on their heels again when the teams clash at Mackey Arena tonight.
“Obviously we’re coming for vengeance,” Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. “I feel like they threw the first punch in Bloomington and we had to play catch-up the whole game. Credit to the guys, we came out in the second half ready to go. But sometimes when you’re playing really good teams it’s hard to (come back) near the end of the game.
“I just think we’re going to come in from the jump and throw the first punch.”
The Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten), now ranked fifth in the AP poll, have everything to play for when they welcome the 17th-ranked Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7) to West Lafayette. Thanks to Illinois’ win over Northwestern on Thursday, Purdue can clinch a share of a record 25th Big Ten championship with a triumph over its rival tonight. A win would also knock the Hoosiers officially out of contention for the conference crown.
Purdue coach Matt Painter has spent much of the week – Purdue has not played since crushing Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday – trying to ensure his team understands the stakes but also remains fixated on executing the game plan.
“You keep your focus on doing your job,” Painter said. “You keep your focus on doing what you’re supposed to be doing and competing at a high level. But you also have worked really hard to put yourself in this position. We’ve worked really hard. So, reward yourself, but also don’t try to hit home runs. Be solid, take care of the basketball, just keep hitting singles and doing the little things.”
Not that the Boilers need a reminder of what a Big Ten title means. They have spoken repeatedly this year about letting last season’s Big Ten crown slip away and wanting to right that wrong. That and the desire to avenge their loss to the Hoosiers this month – a defeat that led to a court-storming at Assembly Hall – would be plenty of motivation for the Old Gold and Black, even if they weren’t also fighting to maintain their status as a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“Obviously you want to win, that’s the only thing we’re focused on now,” Purdue center Zach Edey said. “But it’s a cool opportunity, a unique opportunity, we just have to go out there and close it.”
The Hoosiers were able to topple the Boilermakers in the first meeting in large part because of 16 Boilermaker turnovers, miscues that were created by IU’s relentless pressure on Purdue’s guards.
The Hoosiers converted those turnovers into 20 points and provided a plan of attack for future Purdue opponents in the process. Since the loss to Indiana, nearly every team the Boilermakers have faced has put the pressure on in the backcourt and forced Purdue to adjust. In some cases, as against Ohio State and Iowa, the Boilers have withstood the challenge. In others – against Northwestern in particular – they have wilted.
IU is sure to again turn up the heat on freshman Purdue guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.
“It’s still basketball, it’s still 10 guys, you’re still out on a court, you have to be ready,” Painter said. “You can’t talk your way into making shots, but you can talk your way into execution and understanding what’s going on. We have to know what’s going on at all times defensively and be able to handle their pressure and execute.”
Said Jenkins: “We have to do a good job of stepping off IU’s players so we can be ball relievers, pressure relievers for our teammates. They’re going to pressure us full court, all 94 feet. We know that. Me and Braden are going to be prepared for that.”
The Hoosiers are trying to win at Mackey Arena for the first time since 2013. They have compiled a 14-1 record at home this season but are just 4-7 in true road games, including back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Michigan State in their last two contests away from Assembly Hall.
“I look at our numbers on the road versus at home,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said, “and it’s staggering. It’s unbelievable.”
Indiana enters the game in a four-way tie for third in the Big Ten. The top four seeds get double byes into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.