Purdue coach Matt Painter has not been happy with the referees in recent games. Although his star center, Zach Edey, draws plenty of fouls – Maryland was whistled seven times for hacking him during the Terrapins’ trip to Mackey Arena on Sunday, for example – Painter believes it isn’t nearly enough.
In recent days, he has gone to bat for Edey, insisting the Big Ten’s referees need to pay more attention to the physical beating the 7-foot-4 national player of the year front-runner takes in the post.
“It gets frustrating for him, it gets really frustrating,” the 18th-year Purdue coach said after his team beat the Terps 58-55 thanks in large part to Edey’s 24 points and 16 rebounds. “He’s like a piñata out there. Have you been to a party lately where there’s a piñata? They really hit him, they hit him hard and then the candy comes out. I don’t think there’s any candy inside Zach.
“But it gets old, it really does. As a coach you don’t want to complain. Like, play the game and move on. But I feel for him. I’m somebody it’s going to have to get extreme before I get upset and I think we’re past that. … You’re not getting calls because you’re 7-4, 290 (pounds), I just don’t understand it.”
Edey entered Thursday’s game against Michigan 10th in the country in scoring at 21.5 points per game and second in rebounds at 13.2 per contest. His dominance and efficiency in the post have led opponents to try every conceivable defense in an attempt to slow him down, including Hack-a-Boiler.
For his part, Edey doesn’t envy being in the referees’ shoes. Some teams, including Maryland, he says, have embraced the old adage “they can’t call it every time.” Edey wants consistency from the referees but has learned to accept it might not be realistic.
“It’s a very tough job because they can go through those stretches where they start calling everything,” Edey said. “But then defenses like Maryland, they don’t change anything, they just keep fouling me and fouling me and fouling me; … so they had to ease up on the calls. … It’s definitely tough trying to adjust midgame to the way the refs are calling it.”