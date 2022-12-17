INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue is No. 1 in the AP Poll. Purdue has the No. 3 most efficient offense in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy's advanced metrics. The Boilermakers are not shooting the ball particularly well.
All three of those statements are true and they should terrify upcoming Boilermaker opponents. Purdue has built its offense around post-ups for Zach Edey and open looks for its shooters when defenses collapse on Edey. That those open looks (of which there have been plenty) have not fallen yet and Purdue is still undefeated with four wins over the KenPom top 35, more than anyone else in the country, is a reflection of just how dominant Edey has been when he gets his shots and how good the Boilermakers' defense has been.
Perhaps no player better reflects the surprising nature of Purdue's start than Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer. Loyer set a Spartan single-season scoring record last season, averaging nearly 27 points, and has not missed a beat in his freshman season in college, scoring 13.1 points per contest to rank second on the Boilermakers and scoring at least 18 points in three of his last five games. He is doing all of that despite shooting just 34.4% from 3-point range, which, while respectable, is not the level at which he expects to be, especially considering how much open space he often has because of the attention Edey draws. Loyer even noted this week it has been a significant adjustment for him to shoot wide-open 3-pointers after spending his senior year at Homestead hounded by multiple defenders on many occasions because he was the best player on the floor. Odds are, he will adjust and he'll be somewhere in the 38-40% range from deep by the end of the year. Add that to his blossoming ability to get to the rim off the dribble and suddenly Loyer looks like an All-Big Ten player. If a few of Loyer, Brandon Newman, Braden Smith, Brian Waddell or David Jenkins Jr. get hot from 3-point range, the ceiling for this Purdue team gets very high indeed.
Today would be a perfect day for Loyer to get hot from the outside. He will have an enormous contingent of family and friends in the stands to watch he and the Boilermakers face Davidson in the Indy Classic. The Wildcats' best player is Fletcher's older brother, Foster Loyer, a fifth-year senior from Clarkston, Michigan, who is in his second season with Davidson after spending three years at Michigan State. He is the engine which drives the Wildcat offense, scoring 19.5 points per contest, dishing 5.5 assists and shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. The most important task for Purdue if it wants to get to 11-0 for the seventh time in program history is to slow down Loyer and make him take difficult shots. That task will fall in large part to Jenkins and Smith, who will hound Loyer all over the court and try to avoid letting him get free for spot-up 3s or transition baskets.
On offense, Purdue will, as usual, run its offense through Edey, who comes into the game averaging 22 points and a nation-best 13.7 rebounds. If the season ended today, the 7-foot-4 center would almost certainly be the national player of the year, but he looked (relatively) mortal against Nebraska last week because the Cornhuskers had a second defender floating in his vicinity at all times, making it extremely difficult for him to even catch the ball, much less score. Of course, that strategy left Purdue plenty of open looks on the perimeter, but the Boilermakers went just 7 of 29 from 3-point range. The Boilers have had a week to find a counter to the "floating defender" strategy if Davidson decides to deploy it this afternoon. Knocking down a few more shots would certainly help. The Wildcats will throw 6-11 Reed Bailey at Edey, but he is a freshman string bean and is giving up 80 pounds to his Purdue counterpart; it's unlikely he'll be able to slow Edey down one on one. Bailey has zero blocks in 258 minutes this season.
The Boilers could get a boost today with the return of power forward Mason Gillis, who has missed the last three games with a back injury. He practiced Thursday for the first time since his injury and went through shootaround earlier this morning. If he does return, it's unclear how close he'll be to 100%; coach Matt Painter said Thursday he likes to use the eye test to determine how many minutes a player returning from injury can handle, so if Gillis seems to be dragging we could see more of Caleb Furst again today. The Blackhawk Christian product has started in Gillis's place during the redshirt junior's injury and is shooting 58% in those three games. He's more than capable of carrying the load, meaning Gillis doesn't have to rush back.
Either Furst or Gillis will have to guard Davidson forward Sam Mennenga, a 6-9 junior from New Zealand who is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field and 44% on limited attempts from 3-point range. He's Davidson's best frontcourt player and Purdue will have to be disciplined in pick and roll defense. Furst has done a good job at hard hedging on those ball screens and then sprinting back to the paint to pick up the big and we should see some of that today.
Purdue is the better team in those game and should win, but Davidson is a disciplined team which gets to the foul line a lot and does not let its opponent do so. If it can get a few members of Purdue's frontcourt in foul trouble and the Boilermakers are cold from the outside again, it could be a game down the stretch.