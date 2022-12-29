WEST LAFAYETTE – For the first time in nearly a month, Purdue's frontcourt, which coach Matt Painter believes is the best in the country, will be at full strength tonight, when the No. 1 Boilermakers take on Florida A&M in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season.
For much of December, forward Mason Gillis was missing from the lineup because of a back injury. Then, when he returned, center Zach Edey and his 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game sat out the Dec. 21 win over New Orleans because of an illness.
Both are expected to play a full complement of minutes tonight and the Boilermakers could do significant damage down low – don't they always? – against a team with no one taller than 6-foot-9 in its rotation. Edey should be good to go moving forward, but Gillis's back issue sounds like something which will need monitoring most of the season, not that it's going to change his effort level.
“I feel great," Gillis said after scoring 11 points, dishing three assists and adding two steals against New Orleans. "There’s definitely ups and downs; if anyone has back problems, you understand. It’s not fun to deal with, especially when there are complications with it and things are great one day and two days later you can barely walk.
"So working with our trainers, prehab, rehab, just trying to take care of myself as much as I can. It gets exhausting, but it’s what I have to do to play so I’m fine with that. I feel great on the court. I’m going to continue to take charges, dive on the court, everything that makes me who I am, the team we are.”
The absences of Gillis and Edey for various games put their backups – Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn – into the spotlight and have demonstrated a scary fact for the rest of the Big Ten: Purdue is going to be loaded in the frontcourt even after Edey leaves. Furst had his best game of the season against Davidson on Dec. 17, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the second half of a 69-61 win. Kaufman-Renn had his coming out party against the Privateers in Purdue's most recent contest, pouring in 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and doing his best Trevion Williams impression as a low-block force. Neither of them is likely to play a starring role this season, but the Boilermakers have the enormous luxury of depth in the frontcourt and don't have to worry too much if Edey gets in foul trouble (which he has been surprisingly adept at avoiding this season). The only concern about the frontcourt for Painter is trying to find enough minutes for all four players to keep them happy. No wonder 7-2 freshman center Will Berg is redshirting.
The Boilermakers were able to survive and at times thrive against New Orleans despite the absence of Edey, who had been the team's MVP (per Ken Pomeroy's player impact metrics) in each of its first 11 games, on the way to maintaining the No. 1 ranking for a third consecutive week. One significant concern remains, however, and the Boilermakers are running out of time to address it before they return to the gauntlet that is Big Ten play. That issue is outside shooting: the Boilers are 305th out of 363 Division I teams in 3-point shooting (31.1% as a team) and are hitting just 20.5% over the last three games, including a 5-for-19 performance against New Orleans. Purdue's coaching staff, including Painter, insists it still has faith in its shooters and is not hitting the panic button, but the Boilermakers will have to shoot significantly better if they are going to reach their (stratospheric) ceiling this season.
Thankfully for Purdue, it is doing just about everything else well. The Boilers are holding opponents to 39.1% shooting, 34th in the country, and cleaning the boards at an elite level, leading the nation in rebounding margin at plus-12.2 and out-scoring opponents on second-chance points 13.2-6.2 on average, making up for some of those grisly shooting numbers. They're also getting to the foul line as well as almost anyone, making 122 more free throws than their opponents, the second-biggest gap in the country behind only North Carolina (plus-123).
All of that should add up to a difficult night for Florida A&M, which is 0-8 against Division I opponents this season. However, the Rattlers are unlikely to be intimidated by facing a top-notch opponent: seven of their losses have come against power conference programs and they nearly toppled Louisville before Christmas, falling 61-55. FAMU has played the 13th-toughest schedule in the country and enters its final matchup of 2022 battle-tested.