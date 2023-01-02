WEST LAFAYETTE – It has not been a good day for Purdue athletics so far. The Boilermaker football team closed out the Brohm Era (okay, it was Brian, not Jeff, on the sideline today) with an enormous thud, getting blasted by LSU 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl this afternoon as a half-dozen key opt-outs took their toll.
Thankfully for the Boilermaker faithful, their elite basketball team has a chance to even the scales tonight. Purdue hoops enters its matchup against Rutgers, the first of 18 straight against Big Ten opponents to close the regular season, ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the fourth consecutive week, the longest stretch at the top in program history, and one of two remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball along with New Mexico. The Boilermakers are 13-0 and have a chance to get to 14-0 for the third time in program history with a victory tonight. No team in program history has opened with 15 straight victories.
The previous two teams which reached 14-0 for the Boilermakers were among the best outfits in Boilers history: the 1993-94 squad led by Glenn Robinson which reached the Elite Eight before Robinson went No. 1 overall in the '94 NBA Draft, and the 2009-10 team which finished 29-6 and went to the Sweet 16 despite the loss of star Robbie Hummel to injury in February.
This Purdue team has aspirations of going further in the NCAA Tournament than either of those groups, but first it would like to win the program's conference-best 25th Big Ten championship. The chase for that title begins tonight and it will be a long road. Purdue was the favorite after non-conference play last season, but went 14-6 and settled for a somewhat disappointing third-place finish. Its earliest stumble in Big Ten play came against Rutgers, which got a 35-foot prayer from Ron Harper Jr. at the buzzer to beat the then-No. 1 Boilermakers 70-68 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Purdue got a modicum of revenge with an 84-72 triumph over the Scarlet Knights later in the season at Mackey Arena and will try to make it two in a row against coach Steve Pikiell's team – sans Harper, who is now in the NBA – tonight. The Boilermakers have won 34 in a row against unranked opponents in home and neutral-site games. Rutgers comes in outside the top 25 in the AP Poll, though it is No. 18 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings, with the No. 3 defense in the country.
Rutgers will present a different type of challenge for the Boilermakers, because unlike the large majority of the teams Purdue will face, it has a rim-protector who can go toe to toe with Zach Edey without needing a second defender to come over and help. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers' 6-foot-11 center, gives up five inches to Edey, but is long and athletic enough to bother him one on one, which frees up Rutgers to play all-out defense on the perimeter, where the Scarlet Knights thrive. Guards Caleb McConnell and Cam Spencer are combining for five steals per game and the Scarlet Knights rank 26th in the country in turnovers forced at 17.3 per contest. Purdue, by contrast, is 11th nationally in turnovers committed at 10.6. Point guard Braden Smith has done a good job of taking care of the ball, but Spencer will test him significantly today.
Of course, it would help if the Boilermakers could knock down some outside shots to keep the Rutgers defense honest. Purdue is shooting barely 21% from 3-point range over the last four games and finished its game against Florida A&M on Thursday in a 2-for-17 slump. Someone is going to need to step up and hit some shots and make all of Purdue's beautiful ball-movement mean something. Otherwise, the Boilermakers could really struggle to score against a defense which is giving up a hair more than 54 points per game, fourth-fewest in the country. Opponents are shooting 24.6% from deep against the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers is playing very good basketball right now, coming in off three straight victories, all by at least 20 points, over Wake Forest, Bucknell and Coppin State. In that most recent game against Coppin State, the Scarlet Knights racked up 30 assists on 34 made field goals. They are a bad 3-point shooting team, hitting just 30.7% from downtown (313th nationally), but if they ever get hot from outside, they will be an incredibly tough out because they excel at just about everything else. Rutgers demonstrated its mettle with a 63-48 win over then-No. 10 Indiana earlier in the season and is looking for another top 10 triumph to add to its burgeoning NCAA Tournament résumé. Purdue's return to Big Ten play will be no gimme.