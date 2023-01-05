COLUMBUS, Ohio – Purdue's first loss of the season, 65-64 to Rutgers on Monday, ruined a 13-0 start to the campaign and exposed some of Purdue's inexperience in the backcourt. It also demonstrated the Boilermakers' resolve as they roared back from a 13-point second-half deficit. They did so through a combination of Zach Edey dominance down low after a quiet first half and a suddenly alive 3-point shooting game which hit 5 of 11 from long range to start the second half before Brandon Newman missed a potential game-winner from the right wing the in the final seconds.
In the end, the Boilermakers knew they weren't going to become the first team since Indiana in 1975-76 to go undefeated all the way to a national championship. That means the first loss was not the end of the world and there are definite lessons the Boilermakers can take away from it.
“They’re a very physical team so being able to see that and see how the Big Ten is going to go was helpful for me at least," Boilers freshman point guard Braden Smith said of the Scarlet Knights. "Just trying to get over that hump and figure it out.”
The Boilermakers will have to demonstrate they've taken those lessons to heart tonight with another difficult test waiting – on the road against No. 24 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a new look this year, with two true freshmen and a transfer in the starting lineup, but they have been one of the best offensive teams in the country to date, ranking No. 2 in Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency metrics. As good as Purdue's true freshman backcourt has been, the Buckeyes' version has arguably been even better, with top 50 recruits Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton stepping into starring roles immediately. Sensabaugh has been a revelation, standing 6-foot-6 and averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds. What has been most impressive about Sensabaugh and Thornton is their efficiency. Many freshman who post big scoring numbers are inefficient volume shooters who are learning how to pick their spots at the collegiate level. Sensabaugh, on the other hand, is shooting better than 52% from the field and nearly 47% from 3-point range, while Thornton is at 48.5% from the field and 46% from downtown. They have helped Ohio State rank 21st in the country in field goal percentage as a team at 49.2% and 47th in 3-point shooting at 37.5% (transfer Sean McNeil is also helping in the latter category, hitting 36.9% after starting the last two years at West Virginia).
The Buckeyes are no slouches on defense, either, and they are particularly adept at limiting opposing 3-pointers. Ohio State is holding opponents to 27.4% 3-point shooting, ninth best in the country, which could be an issue for a Boilermakers team which has really struggled from long range recently (the second half against Rutgers notwithstanding) and is barely above 30% as a team this season. The Buckeyes are not particularly big – post player Zed Key is their tallest starter at 6-foot-8, but, like Rutgers, they have a number of long, athletic wings who can cause havoc on both ends of the floor and Purdue will have to navigate that better than they did against Rutgers.
What the Scarlet Knights have which Ohio State doesn't is a true rim protector. Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi, who stands 6-11, was excellent against Purdue and held Edey in check at least for a half. Ohio State doesn't have anyone who can do that one on one and the Buckeyes will have to find alternate ways in which to limit the nation's No. 9 scorer (21.7 points per game) and No. 2 rebounder (13.4 per contest). Edey has seen just about every type of defense, but Rutgers threw something relatively new at him, not only letting Omoruyi defend him one on one on occasion, but also sending the power forward to get in his way on pick and rolls and keep him from getting momentum on the way to the basket for a lob or other interior pass. He had seen that a few times before, but Rutgers was more physical than other teams had been and the Boilermakers took a little while to adjust to it. Purdue worked on exploiting that defense in practice this week and Edey noted it opens up significant space for Purdue's power forwards, including Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis, both of whom can shoot from the outside. It's just a matter of Edey or the point guard making the right read and a good pass.
The biggest question mark heading into tonight is whether the Boilermakers will be able to get back to the rough-and-tumble basketball which had defined their season prior to the loss to Rutgers. They had been significantly tougher than their opponent in nearly all of their first 13 games, but coach Matt Painter insisted his team was not "grimy" enough against the Scarlet Knights, demanding more going forward. Can his team deliver?