ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Of all the arenas in the Big Ten, Purdue has had more trouble winning at the Crisler Center in recent years than anywhere else.
The Boilermakers are just 1-7 in their last eight games in Ann Arbor and the one victory in that span, in 2018, came by a point (70-69). Even one of the best individual Boiler performances in recent memory (non-Zach Edey edition) was not enough to beat the Wolverines at Crisler: Trevion Williams scored 36 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in 44 minutes in an 84-78 overtime loss in January 2020.
But this year's Boilermakers might be different. Purdue comes into tonight's road matchup against the Wolverines 10-0 away from Mackey Arena this season and 6-0 in true road games. Five of those victories have come in the Big Ten, making this the best road start in conference play for a Big Ten team since the Boilermakers opened 7-0 in 2017-18. Fletcher Loyer has noted this team has an affinity for quieting the crowd and proving it's tougher than the home team.
Breaking the string of losses against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor won't be easy, however. Despite Michigan's modest 11-8 record, it matches up relatively well with the Boilermakers on paper and last season crushed then-No. 3 Purdue 82-58 at the Crisler Center, the only game all year in which the Boilermakers were not at all competitive. This year, the Boilers enter the matchup holding the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for the fifth week this season – they are 6-0 against non-Rutgers opponents all time as the No. 1 team – but they are still vulnerable.
The biggest concern for Purdue is 7-foot-1 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who is one of the few players in the country with the size and strength to at least hold his own one on one against Edey in the post. Dickinson isn't an elite shot-blocker, but he's a good athlete and he will stand his ground when Edey backs him down in a way few others do. The Boilermakers will try to get him in pick and roll defense, coach Matt Painter said, and Edey will likely attack Dickinson's early, trying to get him in foul trouble. The officials could play a significant role in this game for that reason. Unfortunately for Purdue, if Dickinson does get in foul trouble, the Wolverines have the option of inserting top 40 class of 2022 recruit Tarris Reed, a 6-10 center, into the game. Reed hasn't made an enormous impact this season, but he has some length and athleticism and he can be something of a foul sponge against Edey while Dickinson is on the bench, keeping the nation's 10th-leading scorer (Edey scores 21.5 points per contest) from running wild.
On defense, Michigan will try to put Edey in difficult situations. Dickinson went 6 for 9 from 3-point range in two games against the Boilermakers last season and although he isn't a volume 3-point shooter (he's at 10 for 25, or 40%, this season), he has the ability to draw Edey away from the basket and make him defend on the perimeter. The 7-4 Canadian has improved significantly in that area, but even the act of getting him out to the 3-point line takes him away from rebounding position (Edey is No. 2 nationally in rebounds at 13.2 per game). If Michigan can successfully keep Edey somewhat away from the rim, Purdue forward Caleb Furst could play an out-sized role. Furst, the Blackhawk Christian product, has been strong on the glass recently, picking up a handful of weak-side rebounds because teams pay so much attention to Edey when they box out. Today, Furst might have to take charge on the defensive boards to some extent when Dickinson is hanging around the perimeter.
Of course, Michigan's All-American center averages 8.9 rebounds in his own right (plus 18.1 points on 57% shooting) so he would rather spending his time down low. When he gets the ball in the post, Edey has to go a good job of avoiding fouls, as he has done all year.
Furst will likely have an important defensive role tonight, as well. The 6-10 big man will be one of a couple of Boilermakers who will get a chance to guard elite freshman wing Jett Howard, Michigan's 6-8 second-leading scorer, who is averaging 14.6 points while shooting better than 38% from 3-point range. Howard, son of Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, takes nearly seven 3s per game, so Furst (and Mason Gillis and possibly Ethan Morton and Trey Kaufman-Renn) will have to guard on the perimeter and be disciplined in on-ball defense. Furst has quietly put together an excellent defensive resumé this season, proving himself capable of guarding three positions and using his length and instincts to get in passing lanes. Purdue could use all of that tonight.
The Wolverines have not had an overly successful season to this point (they are 60th in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings and have an 87-62 loss to Arizona State on their ledger, plus a defeat to Central Michigan), but they are in third place in the Big Ten as play begins tonight and seven of their losses have come by six points or fewer or in overtime. They won't roll over for the No. 1 team in the country, not with a Maize-and-Blue-clad crowd at their back. The Boilermakers have made their bones as road warriors this season and that will have to continue if they are going to leave with a win tonight.