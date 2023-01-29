WEST LAFAYETTE – In the history of Big Ten basketball no two coaches have entered a game with more combined wins with conference teams than the 1,084 Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Purdue's Matt Painter have piled up entering their matchup against one another this afternoon. The only comparable matchup came in February 2000, which saw the final meeting between Indiana's Bob Knight and Purdue's Gene Keady, who had also combined for 1,084 victories entering that day.
Painter and Izzo met less than two weeks ago and it was Painter and the Boilermakers who emerged victorious, though by the slimmest of margins: 64-63 on a Zach Edey jump hook with two seconds remaining. It was a back-and-forth game down the stretch, with Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, who scored or assisted on the Boilers' final 14 points, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker trading punches for the last five minutes. Walker finished with 30 points, Loyer, a Homestead product, had 17, and Edey added 32 and 17 rebounds despite not feeling as though he played particularly well.
While Loyer's performance down the stretch was crucial, Edey and Michigan State's relatively rare strategy for defending him were the story of the game. The Spartans' plan for containing the 7-foot-4 national player of the year candidate was relatively simple: Let him get his and make someone else beat them. Loyer eventually did the latter, but the gambit worked for much of the game. Facing one-on-one coverage in the post against 6-9 Michigan State forward Mady Sissoko, Edey scored plenty of points, but Sissoko harassed him into missing some shots he usually makes (the junior center admitted he could have had 40 points had he shot well) and Purdue didn't get the usual parade of open 3-pointers and lobs it usually garners because of Edey's sheer gravitational pull. Michigan State, which did occasionally float a second defender in the Boiler big man's area, could well try the same strategy today and again force Loyer or someone else (Braden Smith, perhaps?) to have a big game in addition to Edey.
It will also be a different Michigan State team than the one the Boilermakers faced nearly two weeks ago. This one features 6-7 wing Malik Hall, a long, athletic 10-point-per-game scorer who missed the first contest between these teams as he dealt with foot and ankle injuries. He returned against Iowa on Thursday and looked anything but rusty, scoring 11 points, dishing four assists and playing 25 minutes in a 63-61 Spartans victory.
Hall is the type of athletic perimeter defender which has given Purdue some issues this season (Rutgers has a lot of them) and pairing him with 6-9 Joey Hauser in the frontcourt gives Michigan State a small, quick lineup which could be its best option against Edey's size. Like Michigan did Thursday, the Spartans will try to draw Edey away from the rim and make him guard at the 3-point line. The Boiler center has improved significantly in that area and actually switched on to the 6-0 Walker a few times in these teams' first meeting. Walker scored on most of those possessions, but a significant portion of the shots he hit came over good contests from Edey. Walker made a bevy of those types of tough jumpers in the first meeting and went 12 for 23 from the floor, dueling Edey and Loyer down to the end. Purdue would like to have either Smith or David Jenkins Jr. really step up and take charge against Walker.
The Boilermakers have had success against Michigan State recently, especially at Mackey Arena, winning five straight matchups in West Lafayette by a combined 67 points. Today, a capacity crowd, clad in the white t-shirts draped over their seats when they walked in, will get to see the Boilers try to become the first Big Ten team since 2010-11 Ohio State, featuring then-freshman former Bishop Luers star Deshaun Thomas, to start 21-1 or better (the Buckeyes opened 24-0 that season). It will be the first time the Paint Crew student section will get to watch its team play at Mackey with the No. 1 ranking in hand.
The Boilermakers enter the day 2 1/2 games clear of the field in the Big Ten race at the midway point of the conference schedule, but that could tighten quickly if they fall and Rutgers beats Iowa this afternoon. Purdue has started quickly in conference play before and failed to capture a conference title (the 2017-18 team opened 12-0 in the Big Ten, but finished 15-3 and in a tie for second. This team can take a significant step toward avoiding that fate this afternoon.