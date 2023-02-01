WEST LAFAYETTE – In the lead-up to the biggest game of the Big Ten season to date, Purdue against Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, one of the contestants has already fallen flat – the 21st-ranked Hoosiers missed a chance to move into second place in the conference standings with a listless 66-55 loss to Maryland on Tuesday night.
Tonight, it will be the top-ranked Boilermakers' turn to try to survive the pre-rivalry trap game, in which they will face a team perfectly constructed to take advantage of unfocused opponents. Penn State, led by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry, visits Mackey Arena tonight in need of a signature victory after alternating wins and losses over the last six games. The Nittany Lions enter the night among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections and nothing would bolster their March Madness candidacy more than a win over the bracket's projected No. 1 overall seed.
If Penn State is going to upset Purdue and end the Boilermakers' eight-game winning streak, it is probably going to have to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc. The Nittany Lions are not a particularly big team, but they have a roster loaded with players who can knock down open 3s and led by a point guard, Jalen Pickett, who can create those types of shots for his teammates. Pickett is coming off a game in which he scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished eight assists in an 83-61 pasting over Michigan.
“He’s a tough cover man, he’s a very unique player," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Pickett. "He’s very herky-jerky, he can make stepbacks, he can score in the post. He’s just a good, strong, experienced guard, very knowledgeable on the defensive end.”
Because of the way its roster is constructed, Penn State takes more 3s than almost anyone (27.8 per game, 12th in the county) and makes a lot of them (38.5%, 18th). The Nittany Lions move the ball very well and if a defense does not keep Pickett out of the lane and remain disciplined in its rotations, Penn State will pick it apart. The most notable example of it doing that this year was its 85-66 destruction of Indiana on Jan. 11, when it rained 18 3s, most of them wide open, on the Hoosiers.
Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Purdue's defense has not permitted its opponents to create those kind of open shots in almost any game this season. The Boilermakers are one of the more disciplined defensive teams in the country, with a lead defensive guard capable of keeping Pickett on the perimeter in Ethan Morton and a strong understanding of how they're supposed to operate in scramble situations. That's in somewhat significant contrast to last season's Purdue team, which had plenty of offensive firepower but never quite seemed to gel defensively.
“Our ability to do what we’re connected and do what we’re supposed to," Painter said of the different between this year and last on the defensive end. "Our attention to detail is much better than it was before. That’s something that for us, when we do that, our rebound balance stays in play. We’re not always in rotations, even though we’ve been pretty good in rotations. We double-(team certain opponents), so we’re going to get into some rotations. Our ability to understand where we’re supposed to be in rotations, just that connectivity is much better.”
The Nittany Lions were able to hit 6 of 12 from beyond the arc in the opening half the first time these teams met, on Jan. 8 at The Palestra in Philadelphia, in large part because Purdue was switching screens on the perimeter too often and was leaving 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey to defend Penn State guards 22 feet from the rim. Edey is not a horrible perimeter defender – he's worked hard to improve at it – but that's not a situation Purdue wants him in very often. In the second half, the Boilermakers (Morton especially) determined to fight through more screens and they were able to limit the Nittany Lions to just 2 for 10 from long range after halftime. Pickett went 3 for 3 from deep in the first half and Penn State led 37-31 at the break, but he was just 0 for 1 in the final 20 minutes and Purdue won 76-63. If the game was a chess match, Painter emphatically checkmated his former assistant.
Of course, it doesn't hurt that Painter has Edey on his roster and Shrewsberry does not. The Nittany Lions had no answers for the Purdue big man on that January day and he exploded for 30 points despite shooting just two free throws. The teams combined for only 10 foul shots and Shrewsberry was frustrated at the lack of fouls called, insisting his program doesn't get much respect in the Big Ten. He received a technical for arguing with the officials for his trouble. Edey likely would have dominated regardless of the way the game was officiated as Penn State has no one in its rotation capable of matching him physically. Center Kebba Njie stands 6-10 and has some promise, but he's a freshman and not much of a shot-blocker yet. Edey went 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished three assists and blocked three shots against the Nittany Lions. Shrewsberry is an excellent coach by all indications and will likely have something different designed to try to slow down the Purdue big man, but little has worked against the national player of the year contender this season. At the very least, Penn State might try to avoid drop coverage against pick and rolls as Purdue guard Braden Smith was able to get a number of open looks for 3 with the Nittany Lions going under Edey's screens and following the big man into the lane. Smith had 15 points and seven assists in the first meeting.
Purdue is the better team in this game, but Shrewsberry has Penn State playing extremely hard and it won't roll over in the face of the onslaught of noise emanating from the Mackey Arena stands. If Purdue's defense has an off night, the Nittany Lions could easily pile up 15 3s and pull an upset. The Boilermakers have been very good at maintaining focus all year, but every team slips a few times through the course of a long season. Is tonight one of those nights?