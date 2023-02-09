WEST LAFAYETTE – For only the second time this season, Purdue is entering a game coming off a loss. The No. 1 Boilermakers fell to rival Indiana on Saturday at Assembly Hall, 79-74, in a hail of turnovers and transition buckets for the Hoosiers, keeping some of the suspense alive in the Big Ten championship race in the process.
“You move on, you have that sick feeling in your stomach and hopefully you can do something about it," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of his message for his team during its four-day layoff following the loss to the Hoosiers.
Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on the Boilermakers' perspective) Purdue faces a team tonight – Iowa – which will cause many of the same problems on defense Indiana does. Like the Hoosiers, Iowa likes to get up and pressure the opposing team for the length of the court, though the Hawkeyes employ a zone press where Indiana runs man to man almost exclusively. The Boilermakers have an excellent opportunity tonight to demonstrate their turnover-heavy performance against Indiana was an outlier and not an issue about which they have to be significantly concerned going forward. If they can handle the Iowa press, they'll not only prove that point, they'll very likely get back in the win column and reduce their magic number to clinch a share of the Big Ten crown from four to three (and from five to four for an outright title).
That reality puts Purdue's guards, especially Homestead product Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, in the spotlight. Neither seemed particularly comfortable against Indiana's backcourt Saturday and the Hawkeyes could cause some of the same problems, even in Purdue's halfcourt offense. Loyer and Smith struggled at times to get the ball to Zach Edey in the post because of Indiana's pressure on the perimeter and when the ball did go into Edey he had trouble hanging on to it, committing five turnovers. Iowa's halfcourt defense isn't at the level of Indiana's when the Hoosiers are rolling, but it can still cause issues for Purdue with its length, which is why Painter wants his team to not only break the press but aggressively attack the rim once the ball is in the frontcourt, an attempt to keep Iowa from getting its halfcourt defense set.
If Purdue can get the ball into Edey cleanly and the national player of the year candidate can handle it somewhat better than he did against the Hoosiers, the Boilermakers should be able to feast in the paint. Iowa has no one taller than 6-foot-9 Filip Rebraca, who, though he is a valuable player averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, cannot dream of guarding Edey by himself. Ditto 6-9 Patrick McCaffery, son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who weighs just 200 pounds and is not much of an interior presence. The Hawkeyes may have to send two or even three defenders at Edey every time he touches the ball and the 7-4 big man, who enters the night in the top five nationally in scoring and rebounding, could be in for another extremely productive night on offense.
Whether the same is true for Edey on defense is an open question. Iowa has shown a penchant in the past for going to small-ball lineups against some of the Big Ten's dominant big men, putting 6-8 forward Kris Murray (and, last year, Murray's twin brother, Keegan) at center and forcing the opposing team's center to guard out to the perimeter. Kris Murray shoots 35% from 3-point range and is quick going to the rim, making him a poor matchup for Edey. Painter suggested the Boilermakers will try to avoid putting their center on the Iowa star, who averages 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. The problem is, unless Patrick McCaffery is in the game, there isn't really anyone in Iowa's small-ball lineups against whom Edey would fare significantly better. If Iowa goes small, the Boilermakers will have a huge advantage on offense, but will be at a significant disadvantage on defense. The chess match there will be one of the more fascinating areas to observe tonight. With Edey staying away from guarding Murray as much as possible, that defensive responsibility could fall to Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst or, more likely, Mason Gillis. The Boilers could also try Ethan Morton, their best perimeter defender, on Murray, but Morton is giving up two inches and some strength to the Iowa forward.
The Boilermakers must also take into account the threat coming from Iowa guard Tony Perkins, who is adept at getting to the rim and drawing fouls. He went 15 of 16 at the line on the way to 32 points in a win over Illinois on Saturday. Staying in front of him on the outside will be crucial, otherwise he could attack Edey in the paint and force him into foul trouble.
Fouls in general will be a significant factor in tonight's matchup. The Boilermakers are No. 1 nationally in free throw disparity, having made 186 more foul shots than their opponents, but Iowa is also elite in that category at plus-160 (third in the country) and the officiating could easily prove a decisive issue tonight. Both coaches love to work the referees (Painter more often during his press conferences, where he has stumped for opponents to be whistled more frequently for their physical defense against Edey, while Fran McCaffery gets red-faced and enraged on the sideline at least once per game) and their ability to do so will be key tonight.
The Boilermakers are still heavy favorites to win the Big Ten, boasting a three-game lead with seven conference games left, but the loss to Indiana demonstrated some level of vulnerability. Tonight, they can nip in the bud any nascent stirrings of drama in the conference race with a bounce-back victory over the Hawkeyes, against whom they've won four straight at Mackey Arena by an overage of 20.3 points.