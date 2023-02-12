EVANSTON, Illinois – Purdue coach Matt Painter did not seem particularly perturbed by his team's 12 turnovers in the second half of an 87-73 win over Iowa earlier this week at Mackey Arena. On the contrary, he sounded a positive note that his team had been able to score 87 points despite the Hawkeyes holding Zach Edey to 14 points (about half of which came in relative garbage time at the end of the game).
Despite Painter's optimism – his team is 23-2 and ranked No. 1, so there's no shortage of reasons for a glass-half-full mentality – the Boilermakers have now struggled to hold on to the ball in back-to-back games, committing 31 turnovers across their loss to Indiana and their win over the Hawkeyes after coming into the game against the Hoosiers giving the ball away just 10.7 times per contest, among the top 40 in the country. Their opponents have scored 34 points off those turnovers in two games and suddenly Purdue's backcourt seems vulnerable to pressure in a way it had not for much of the season (though it also displayed the germ of that vulnerability in the loss to Rutgers early in January).
There are teams in the Big Ten against whom Purdue would not have to worry much about perimeter pressure. Its opponent this afternoon, Northwestern, is not one of them and will not provide an easy get-right game. The Wildcats have clawed their way to a tie for third place in the Big Ten and strong NCAA Tournament positioning on the back of a tenacious defensive approach, holding opponents to just 62.1 points per game, 21st in the country, and 40.4% shooting (33rd). The Wildcats' backcourt, led by Chase Audige and Boo Buie, will put the pressure on Purdue's Braden Smith and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer, who combined for 41 points against Iowa but have struggled to various degrees to hold on to the ball and find space against perimeter pressure in recent games. The Wildcats have tallied 7.9 steals per game this season, 65th nationally, and Audige leads the Big Ten with 2.5 pilfers per contest. Smith, Loyer, Ethan Morton and Purdue's reserve guards will have to be strong with the ball and make good decisions to avoid the type of live-ball turnovers on which the Wildcat defense thrives.
Northwestern desperately needs those steals, which create easy baskets going the other direction, because its halfcourt offense is extremely inefficient and downright ugly at times. The Wildcats are shooting just 40.9% from the field, 30th-worst in the country, and neither of their top two scorers, Audige and Buie, both of whom average more than 15 points, is shooting 40% from the field. Buie's usage rate is very high with 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per contest, but he makes just 39.3% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range. He can get hot and shoot Northwestern to wins it would not have otherwise, but he can also take the Wildcats out of what little offensive rhythm they have with some hero ball. He has scored 20 points or more in six of the last 10 games and almost single-handedly led the Wildcats to an 84-83 win in Assembly Hall against Indiana with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting, but Northwestern is just 3-3 in those recent 20-point performances and 3-1 in that stretch when he does not hit 20. In short, the Wildcats would prefer not to rely on Buie and Purdue will try to force him into a series of difficult 20-foot jumpers.
After Edey, Purdue's national player of the year candidate, was "limited" to 14 points against Iowa, he'll face another difficult matchup this afternoon against Northwestern's 7-foot junior Matt Nicholson. Nicholson is a solid rim-protector, averaging 1.3 blocks, but he is not the kind of "stretch 5," who can draw Edey away from the rim on offense – he has not attempted a 3-pointer this season. Northwestern will probably not have to double-team Edey quite as aggressively as undersized Iowa did and might give Nicholson a chance to guard the 7-4 Purdue big man one on one, preferring instead to turn up the pressure on the perimeter and make entry passes tough, much like Indiana did. Will it work? That's up to Edey's ability to hold on to post feeds (he struggled in that area against the Hoosiers) and the Purdue backcourt's ability to handle the pressure and find him.
The Boilermakers enter the day with a 3-game lead in the Big Ten standings over second-place Indiana, which beat Michigan on Saturday night. The Wildcats can claim a share of second with a victory this afternoon and if they can grab that upset win they would add some drama to the conference race with little more than three weeks left in the season. The Boilermakers can, on paper, afford a loss this afternoon, but they would prefer to maintain their distance from the field. A win would be another significant step toward a record 25th Big Ten crown and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. Northwestern won't make it easy.