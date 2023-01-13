WEST LAFAYETTE –
For the first time in a month, Purdue will take the court tonight without the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll affixed to the program.
The Boilermakers dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 this week after losing to Rutgers at Mackey Arena last week, but they salvaged the week with crucial road wins over then-No. 24 Ohio State and Penn State to remain at the top of the Big Ten (they enter the night tied for first place in the conference standings with Michigan State, with both teams at 4-1; the Spartans face Illinois later tonight and then Purdue on Monday in East Lansing).
Tonight, Purdue plays at Mackey Arena for the only time in a stretch of five games, taking on Nebraska. The Boilers beat the Cornhuskers in Lincoln in December, winning 65-62 in overtime despite letting a 14-point lead slip away in the second half. Nebraska got off to a good start to the season and is far friskier than it was in the first few years of coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure, but the Cornhuskers are still just 2-4 in league play, sitting in 12th place in the conference standings, and are coming off a 76-50 home defeat at the hand of Illinois.
The first time these teams met, the keys were 3-point shooting (or lack thereof from Purdue) and Nebraska’s offensive rebounding. The Boilermakers went just 7 for 29 from long distance in that game, including 3 for 17 in the second half and overtime and were only able to hold on because of an excellent defensive performance which held Nebraska to 32% shooting. Even that defensive effort was somewhat wasted because the ‘Huskers grabbed 19 offensive rebounds as Purdue struggled to box out on some of the long 3s Nebraska attempted. The Cornhuskers’ struggling offense scored just nine second-chance points, but the Boilers can’t expect a repeat performance tonight and will have to do a better job of cleaning the glass. They have done so most of the year, ranking among the nation's leaders in average rebound margin while center Zach Edey leads the country in rebounding at 13.2 per contest.
Edey had 17 rebounds the last time these teams met, but he was held to just 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting in that contest as Nebraska draped two, three and sometimes even four defenders all over him. That strategy worked because the Boilermakers missed so many open 3s and coach Matt Painter insisted the Cornhuskers will try it again, noting "that's what they do." The solution for the Boilers is to hit some outside shots; Fletcher Loyer, who is 7 for 13 from long range in the last two games, could help on that front after going 2 for 10 in the first meeting.
In addition to the Big Ten standings ramifications, the Boilermakers are on the cusp of some history: a win tonight would be the 1,900th in program history, making them just the 11th team to accomplish that feat. For Painter, it would be his 400th victory as Purdue coach.