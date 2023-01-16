EAST LANSING, Mich. – The lead in the Big Ten is on the line this afternoon when No. 3 Purdue – ranked in that spot for the second straight week – takes on surging Michigan State in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at the Breslin Center.
The Boilermakers have won three in a row since suffering their only loss of the season, a 65-64 defeat at the hands of Rutgers, a streak which has pushed them into sole possession of first place in the conference, the only team with one league defeat. The Spartans, meanwhile, had won seven straight after a difficult 5-4 start before falling to Illinois in Champaign on Friday, a game in which Michigan State shot 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
Today, the Boilermakers try to do again what they have done so well this season: win away from West Lafayette. Always tough in Mackey Arena, Purdue has taken its toughness, grit and defensive intensity on the road this year, notching an 8-0 mark away from home and a 4-0 record in true road games, with all four victories coming against major-conference opponents (Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State and Nebraska). This will likely be Purdue's toughest road test yet, as it takes on a team which has rounded into form after early-season losses to Northwestern, Notre Dame, Alabama and Gonzaga.
The Spartans are led by their three-headed monster at guard: AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins. All three can handle the ball and push it up the court and Michigan State will try to get out in transition off of every defensive rebound. As usual with the Spartans, the key to victory is complementary basketball: Avoid a poor shooting night on offense to deny the Spartans the fastbreak opportunities they prize.
Hoggard is the engine which makes MSU run, averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists, though he shoots just 26% from 3-point range, giving Purdue the option of going over screens and daring him to shoot when the Spartans try to get Zach Edey stuck in pick-and-roll defense. Hoggard likes to back smaller guards down into the high post and create from there, not unlike Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, but Purdue has a solid counter for that gambit in the form of Ethan Morton, who at 6-foot-6 has the size and strength to hold his own with Hoggard and make life difficult for him. Braden Smith will likely be assigned to Walker, the slightly-built 6-0 senior who scores nearly 14 points per game and shoots better than 40% from 3-point range.
The toughest cover for the Boilermaker defense will likely be 6-9 big man Joey Hauser, a fifth-year senior. He is the type of "stretch 5" who could lure Edey away from the rim and force him to play defense on the perimeter, robbing Purdue of some of its best-in-the-nation rebounding advantage. Hauser is enough of a shooter to command that attention, hitting 40% of his 3s and scoring 13.6 points per contest while also grabbing eight rebounds per game. The corollary to the problems Hauser poses defensively, of course, is he has little chance of guarding Edey one-on-one in the post. Michigan State likes to play straight up on defense, without any double-teams, and if the Spartans do so today, the Boilermakers will feed Edey over and over again until MSU proves it can stop him. Penn State pursued a similar strategy last week and Edey responded with 30 points on 14-for-21 shooting in a 76-63 Purdue victory. Trevion Williams also had a handful of big games against the Spartans, posting up repeatedly and getting to his right against undersized Michigan State big men.
“No matter who we play, we’re seeing how they guard Zach first," Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer said. "That’s our first look and then we’ll see what we have to do.”
Crucially against Penn State, Edey had help from Loyer, who scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers in that game. That is the necessary ingredient for the Boilermakers if Edey is dominating down low: at least one other player who will step up and carry some of the scoring load – hit shots when Edey dishes out, cut to the rim for interior passes, create for himself off the dribble – so the opponent pays a price for putting its attention on the 7-4 center. Loyer has been that player of late, scoring more than 18 points per game over his last three contests while shooting 52% from 3-point range. His older brother, Foster Loyer, played three seasons for the Spartans after winning Mr. Basketball in Michigan and the younger Loyer is therefore familiar with the atmosphere his team will have to tackle today. It will be a difficult environment, to be sure, but these are the games Final Four contenders gut their way through. Purdue has staked its claim at being one of those contenders and it has a chance today to add another significant line to the No. 1 seed résumé it has begun to build.