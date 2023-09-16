WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue showed significant improvement from its Week 1 home loss to Fresno State to its Week 2 road victory over Virginia Tech, during which it overcame a five-hour weather delay to garner the first win of the Ryan Walters Era.
Asked whether that first triumph took some pressure off of him going forward, Walters said no.
"The goal was never to get just the first one," the first-year Boilermakers coach said. "It's to go get them every week."
Now, with one win under his belt, Walters is set to coach his first game under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium when Purdue takes on Syracuse in its non-conference finale tonight.
"Just the atmosphere and the environment," Walters said of what he's looking forward to about his first night game as head coach. "I've heard from the guys in the locker room just how crazy Ross-Ade gets and how special night games are here in West Lafayette. To have an opponent like Syracuse and to play at night at home coming off of a win, I'm sure the energy is going to be electric, and our guys will be ready to play."
Looking at Purdue's schedule before the season, it was clear the non-conference schedule was more difficult than it has been in past years with a pair of Power Five opponents and a Group of Five conference champion. With so many new pieces after Walters turned over the roster in the offseason and three tough opponents in a row to open the campaign, the general consensus (shared by this reporter) was the Boilermakers would feel positively about the trajectory of their season if they could go 2-1 in those first three games. That seemed like a relatively remote possibility after the 39-35 loss to Fresno State to open the year, but the Boilers put it back on the table with their gutsy 24-17 triumph over the rebuilding Hokies, in which they surrendered only 11 rushing yards in the whole game and no points in the second half.
That makes tonight's clash with the Orange the swing game of the non-conference slate. The teams met last season in one of the more bizarre (albeit exciting) games of the campaign across college football, with Syracuse winning 32-29 on a touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Shrader to wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II with seven seconds left. Syracuse's final drive was aided in significant part by four Purdue penalties, all in the game's final 51 seconds.
Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Shrader and Gadsden are back as heart and soul of what could be one of the better offenses in the ACC. Although the Orange are missing superstar running back Sean Tucker, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they have laid waste to Colgate and Western Michigan to open the season, with Shrader throwing for 10.1 yards per attempt and five touchdowns against only one interception. Syracuse beat Colgate 65-0 to open the year and followed that with a 48-7 win over the Broncos last week.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Gadsden, who caught six passes for 112 yards and two scores against the Boilermakers in 2022, had a solid opener, but got hurt early in the game against Western Michigan and did not return. Orange coach Dino Babers has been non-committal about the big receiver's status for this week. If he can't go, Syracuse will turn to a pair of smaller, fleeter receivers in Donovan Brown and Umari Hatcher, plus 6-4, 205-pound Isaiah Jones, all of whom are gaining at least 19 yards per catch through two weeks. That trio will severely stress a Purdue cornerback room, led by transfers Markevious Brown and Marquis Wilson, which looked better against Virginia Tech after a rough showing against Fresno State, but still has plenty to clean up. The Boilers ran some more zone defense in the secondary after halftime against VT and that seemed to help Purdue settle down somewhat. It might have to turn toward those packages again today, though Syracuse will have seen them on film in a way the Hokies had not.
On defense, it's difficult to really assess how good the Orange have been considering the quality of their opponents, but they have a respected defensive mind at the helm in 73-year-old new coordinator Rocky Long, one of the pioneers of the 3-3-5 defense which Walters iterated off of to great effect as Illinois defensive coordinator. Listening to Purdue's offense describe Long's scheme, it sounds much like how opposing coaches talk about Walters' defense.
"It obviously presents a lot of issues from a standpoint of, you don’t see it a ton," Boilers offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "They try to create chaos with the the movement, the pressures, you don’t know exactly where they’re going to be. The key for us is to be sound and do our job and understand as long as we’re all on the same page, we’ll have a chance. … They’re going to try to create confusion, create hesitation and one thing we believe in is trying to eliminate hesitation for our guys."
As Syracuse has kept mum on Gadsden's availability, so the Boilermakers have been quiet about the potential availability of All-Big Ten center Gus Hartwig, who has missed the first two games with a torn ACL suffered in November. Hartwig was listed on Purdue's depth chart this week as the starter for the first time this year, but Walters said it was still unclear whether he would be able to take the field. The presence of a player as smart and experienced as Hartwig would theoretically help the Boilermakers deal with Long's ever-shifting front, but there is the risk of Hartwig being rusty in his first game back.
The other high-profile Boilermaker who tore his ACL last season, talented tight end Garrett Miller, returned against Virginia Tech, catching one pass for eight yards in limited snaps. Walters says the Boilermakers are working him back in slowly, but he could certainly pair with exciting redshirt freshman Max Klare to allow Purdue to run some really interesting two-tight-end sets.
The biggest key for the Boilers on offense regardless of the exact personnel on the field will be quarterback Hudson Card making good decisions and not throwing the ball into coverage. Syracuse already has two pick-sixes this year.
Two weeks after suffering a disappointing loss to Fresno State in its first game under Walters, Purdue can all but erase the bad feelings from that defeat with a second straight win tonight. With games against Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern and Indiana still to come, the Boilermakers would be just fine with a 2-1 non-conference slate.