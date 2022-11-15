WEST LAFAYETTE – Marquette is going to come after Purdue. As everyone knows by now, the Boilermakers are young in the backcourt and their primary ball-handlers, Homestead product Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, are true freshmen. For a team like Marquette, which likes to press and harass opponents into mistakes anyway – the Golden Eagles have racked up 22 steals in their two games – this is a mouth-watering opportunity on paper.
But, as has been noted repeatedly in the preseason and over the course of the first few games, Loyer and Smith are not easily intimidated. Their confidence stood out to their older teammates even in their early practices with the Boilers and while they're taking nothing for granted, they don't plan to get rattled against the Golden Eagles' pressure.
"That's something I've prepared for my whole life," the 6-foot (generously) Smith said. "I've always been smaller, not the biggest on the court, so that's always been my mindset: everybody's going to be taller, everybody's going to be quicker, everybody's going to be stronger."
Smith will get his chance to play big tonight, when the Boilermakers face off against Marquette at Mackey Arena, part of the Gavitt Games, a Big Ten-Big East series. It's Purdue's first high-major game of the season after relatively easy wins over Milwaukee and Austin Peay to open the campaign. On paper, the Boilermakers are the better team: They are No. 21 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings and 15th on offense, while Marquette is No. 72 and outside the top 70 in offense and defense, though they are scoring 88 points per contest and shooting nearly 50% as a team. History is also on Purdue's side: The Boilermakers have won 16 non-conference games in a row at Mackey Arena. That streak stretches back more than three years, though the last loss was in November 2019 to Texas, a team then coached by Shaka Smart, who now leads Marquette. The Boilers have also won nine in a row in November since a 2020 loss to Clemson.
This game could come down to how well Purdue handles the pressure Marquette plans to provide. Can the Boilermakers' young guards turn their self-assuredness into production against the press? If they stay poised and can push the ball up the court, Purdue is something of an ideal press-break team. It has big men (yes, even Zach Edey) who will run the floor for layups and has shooters all over the court to take advantage of defenses scrambling to get back once the press is broken. If Loyer, Smith, Ethan Morton et al are able to break the press and avoid turnovers, the Boilermakers should get plenty of open looks early in the shot clock. They didn't do particularly well on open looks Friday against Austin Peay, when they missed 16 3s in a row to open the game, but they insist there are too many shooters on this team for that to be anything other than an outlier. On paper, that's true and the Boilermakers could well be set for a bounce-back game. But they also made just 35% from deep against Milwaukee to open the season and didn't shoot particularly well even in an exhibition game against Division II Truman State. Is this the start of a surprising season-long trend? We'll begin to find out tonight.
Where Purdue should have a distinct advantage is inside. Marquette's tallest starter is 6-9 forward Oso Ighodaro and while he's scoring 14.5 points per game and shooting better than 82% from the field, he is not big enough to slow Edey down on the interior and he isn't the type of stretch 5 who can pull the Purdue center out to the perimeter and make him uncomfortable defensively. Ighodaro has not attempted a 3 this season and is just 1 for 7 from the foul line. He'd rather score from in close, but that will be much more difficult with Edey clogging the lane. One of the most encouraging developments from Purdue's victory over Austin Peay was Edey playing 31 minutes and looking relatively fresh in the final minutes. It has been an open question all offseason on how well Edey's gaudy per-40-minute numbers would translate when the center is asked to play a full starter's role without Trevion Williams as a backstop. He poured in a career-high 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting against Austin Peay, which at least answered some of the questions on his ability to get up and down the court over the course of a whole game. Look for Purdue, once it breaks the press, to search for quick, open 3s and then feed Edey immediately if none are available.
Purdue's schedule this season is well-constructed, with games gradually increasing in difficulty until a clash with No. 2 Gonzaga at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament next week. After a pair of quasi-tune-up games against Milwaukee and Austin Peay, the Boilermakers take a step up in competition tonight against Marquette, preparation for their trip to Portland, Oregon, for the tournament. There they'll play West Virginia, another pesky press-heavy team on the general level of Marquette, before facing the ultimate test in the Bulldogs. The young, still-gelling team has handled its early tests with aplomb and it has a chance to pass another tonight.