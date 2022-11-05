WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue has had success against Iowa in recent years. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five games in the series, including a 24-7 victory in Iowa City last year against a Hawkeyes team which came into the matchup ranked No. 2 in the country.
That success has come in large part because the Purdue offense has been able to avoid mistakes against the opportunistic Iowa defense, which forces turnovers as well as anyone in the country. Boilers quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 30 for 40 through the air for 375 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa last season and, crucially, did not throw an interception. Iowa is not the type of defense which is going to completely stifle an offense; it will give up yards, but it's also going to pounce on mistakes and create takeaways.
When Purdue faces Iowa this afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium, it will have to work even harder than usual to avoid turnovers. Mother Nature has thrown the Boilermakers a curveball and introduced significant wind into the equation for this game, which will make throwing accurately more difficult. Coach Jeff Brohm likened the challenge to one which the Boilermakers failed in the past: the 2019 matchup against Illinois, which was played in a rainstorm and saw the Boilers pick up an ugly 4.1 yards per pass attempt (O'Connell and fellow quarterback Jack Plummer struggled almost equally in that contest) and lose 24-6. Purdue is hoping to handle today's weather anomaly with more aplomb.
"That's part of the business, especially in November," Brohm said. "You gotta learn how to handle it, you gotta learn how to throw it and catch it and use your body and coddle it in and use every part of your mechanism you can to catch the ball. On defense it's about trying to get it out, keeping your feet, all those things."
O'Connell is motivated, coming off a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin in which he threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, his worst game since (maybe not coincidentally) last year's matchup with the Badgers. The wind seems to be blowing down the field rather than across it (gusts of up to 50 mph are expected) so the Boilermakers should be able to throw the ball downfield somewhat when the wind is at their back, though O'Connell will have to adjust for the boost the ball will get in those situations.
When the wind is in Purdue's face, however, the Boilermakers will likely have to be able to run the ball in order to move it. Fortunately for Purdue, it has a more dynamic rushing attack than it did against Illinois in 2019. Though King Doerue is out, Dylan Downing is expected to get at least some touches, which would be his first work since injuring his foot against Maryland. He'll provide a nice complement to Devin Mockobee, who is coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances. Expect Mockobee to get 20-25 carries for the third straight week as the Boilermakers try to move the ball without putting it in harm's way.
And rest assured, Iowa will take advantage if the ball is put in harm's way. The Hawkeyes have not faced many pass-first teams this season – there aren't many in the Big Ten West, of course – but the Hawkeyes gave Ohio State, arguably the best passing attack in the country, fits in the first half when the teams met in October. The Buckeyes eventually won 54-10, but Iowa was within 19-10 until late in the second quarter and got seven free points on a pick-six off Heisman Trophy contender CJ Stroud.
"If you weren’t impressed by that first half against Ohio State then you don’t know football," Purdue defensive coordinator Ron English said. "I mean, come on now. We all know Iowa’s going to come in here. They’re coming. We have to play our best game.”
On offense, the Hawkeyes are, famously, somewhat weaker. They have played three games this season in which they did not score an offensive touchdown and quarterback Spencer Petras is throwing for just 5.9 yards per attempt. They looked somewhat frisky in a 33-13 win over Northwestern last week, although it's unclear if that should attributed to Iowa improvement or Northwestern's struggling defense. Of course, Purdue's defense is struggling, as well, especially in the passing game, where the Boilermakers are giving up more than 11 yards per attempt over the last two contests. Iowa doesn't like to throw often, but it might be tempted to do so until the Boilermakers prove they can stop it. Purdue will have to find someone to guard prolific tight end Sam LaPorta, who has 41 receptions this season (no other Hawkeye has more than 18). Jalen Graham is the most likely option. In good news for the Boilermakers, it appears as though cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown, who were both injured during the Wisconsin game, are likely to play at least some snaps. It's unclear how close to 100% they will be, so Reese Taylor, Bryce Hampton and Sanoussi Kane will have to contribute, as well.
Purdue also must guard against special teams mistakes. The Hawkeyes are nearly as good at blocking punts as they are intercepting passes and they have swung games in recent years with such explosive plays.
This is a get-in-position-to-get-in-position game for the Boilermakers. If they win, next week's contest against surging Illinois in Champaign becomes essentially winner-take-all for the Big Ten West title. If they lose, they'll need to beat Illinois and also get help down the stretch. Iowa is beatable, but it will take a smooth, efficient performance to do it. The weather makes such a performance more difficult, but the road to championships is paved with potholes. If Purdue wants to accomplish its goals this season, it has to avoid this one.