CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It's sink or swim for Purdue football this afternoon.
The Boilermakers came into the season believing they had the pieces in place to make a run at the program's first Big Ten division title and for much of the season that belief proved correct. In the last two weeks, however, the Boilermakers have suffered back-to-back losses in which they did not look competitive with the premier programs in the Big Ten West.
Fortunately for the Boilers, those teams, Wisconsin and Iowa, are having relatively down seasons and have left the door open for Purdue to win the division despite its recent setbacks. But their performances the last two weeks have left the Boilermakers with zero remaining margin for error. They either beat No. 21 Illinois this afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign or their hopes of playing a quasi-home game in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis in December are over.
It will not be easy for Purdue to get back on track today. The Illini are, on paper, the best team in the division this season. They crushed Wisconsin 34-0 – the Badgers were beaten so badly they fired coach Paul Chryst – and snuck past Iowa 9-6. Prior to their ugly 23-15 loss to Michigan State last week, they were No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings and riding a six-game winning streak. In just its second year under coach Bret Bielema, Illinois is a force to be reckoned with. Bielema has essentially taken everything which made him successful during his tenure at Wisconsin and built it anew in less than 24 months at Illinois. The Illini are tough in the trenches, running back Chase Brown is a physical menace and Illinois' defense has no hesitation about laying a big hit. In effect, Bielema has come back to the Big Ten West and has his team playing better West football than the rest of the division. As much as the game means for Purdue, it is just as consequential for Illinois: the Illini can all but clinch their first division crown with a win today.
For Purdue to win, it will need quarterback Aidan O'Connell to snap out of the funk in which he's been mired recently. The sixth-year senior has thrown five interceptions in the last two games and at least one in six straight. In Big Ten games, he has thrown just eight touchdowns against nine interceptions. Last week against Iowa, coach Jeff Brohm said O'Connell's pair of interceptions both came because the quarterback was rushing his throws, so the key today will be for him to play under control. Illinois plays a somewhat rare 5-1 defense (five down linemen), making it very difficult to run the ball, so Purdue will probably have to pass to run in this game. It was not able to do that against Wisconsin or Iowa, though wind will likely be somewhat less of a factor today than it was against the Hawkeyes (but not a non-factor, it's cold and there is fairly stiff breeze on top of that). Illinois' defense has dominated most of the season, ranking No. 1 in the country in scoring (10.4 points per game) and No. 3 in yards per play (4.1). Purdue faced the No. 2 team in the latter category last week and was held to 255 total yards.
On defense, Purdue's Nos. 1, 2 and 3 priorities will be slowing down Brown, who is not quite a one-man band for the Illini offense, but is capable of taking over a game. Brown touches the ball more than 30 times per contest and is leading the nation in total yardage with 1,485 combined rushing and receiving yards entering today. If Purdue can't slow him down, it won't have much of a chance to win. Of course, the Boilermakers have struggled mightily in pass defense in recent weeks and were torched in that area by Iowa, hardly a prolific aerial attack, last week. Illinois doesn't have a take-the-top-off receiver, but converted quarterback Isaiah Williams (not to be confused with former Illini quarterback Isiah "Juice" Williams) has been busy in the slot, hauling in 61 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Purdue has permitted far too many short and intermediate throws to turn into big gains in recent weeks (partially because of poor linebacker and safety coverage) and Williams could be a gamebreaker if the Boilers are not flying to the ball in the secondary.
This is, quite simply, one of the highest-stakes games Purdue has played in years. The Boilermakers have a real opportunity, with games against Northwestern and Indiana to finish the season, to make some noise down the stretch. Brohm and his players insisted they had a "spirited" week of practice and are up for the challenge, but they have not been so the last two games. If this program is going to get where it wants to go, it has to be different today.