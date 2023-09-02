WEST LAFAYETTE – A new era of Purdue football starts today, in more ways than one.
The Boilermakers' first game at the new-look Ross-Ade Stadium – complete with brand-new south end zone seating for the student section and the Tiller Tunnel for player entrances in the arena's 100th season – coincides with the maiden voyage of Ryan Walters' head coaching career. The former Illinois defensive coordinator gets his first opportunity to lead his own program, taking over a Boilermakers team which won the Big Ten West title last season, but lost a huge number of contributors from that group and had to be rebuilt through the transfer portal in Walters' first offseason.
Write. Your. Story.The time is now for a new chapter in Purdue history 🚂⬆️ pic.twitter.com/qK1Lh98Q4W— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 2, 2023
The fruits of Walters' recruiting work will be put on display for the first time today, when the Boilermakers open their 2023 season against defending Mountain West champion Fresno State, which is coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons. The matchup against the Bulldogs is the first of three non-conference games to open the season for Purdue, none of which is certain, but all of which are winnable and which will go a long way toward determining the Boilermakers' bowl fate this season. The next two weeks will see Purdue travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech and then host Syracuse a week later.
Today, however, the Boilers will try to open the Walters Era on a high note. The matchup against the Bulldogs will be the first opportunity for the new coach to put his innovative defensive scheme on display in West Lafayette after it helped turn Illinois into one of the most fearsome defenses in the country. On offense, the Boilermakers will be led for the first time by the new offensive coordinator/quarterback combination of Graham Harrell and Hudson Card, with Freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee trying to take a step toward becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Boilers since Kory Sheets in 2008 (Mockobee ran for 968 yards last season and had more than 1,200 yards of total offense).
The Boilers will be somewhat significantly hampered by injuries on the offense to start the year, missing not only top tight end Garrett Miller – still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in fall camp last year – but also a bevy of offensive linemen, including their top two centers in Gus Hartwig, an All-Big Ten player last year who is working his way back from his own ACL tear suffered in November – and Josh Kaltenberger. Also questionable according to the Boilermaker injury report (the Big Ten is mandating teams release such reports this year for the first time) are starting left tackle Mahamane Moussa and backup left tackle Daniel Johnson, one of Purdue's more experienced linemen. The Boilers are also missing projected starting corner Salim Turner-Muhammad, a Stanford transfer on whom they were counting at a position which got really thin during fall camp with the late transfer to Mississippi State of starter Jamari Brown.
In sum, this is not a full-strength Boilers team and its depth will be tested right away. The offense especially could experience some growing pains, not only because the line is held together by duct tape and paper clips but because Fresno State returns seven starters from a defense which was No. 30 nationally in yards per play last season.
The Bulldogs started the 2022 campaign 1-4, losing several games while star quarterback Jake Haener was on the bench with an injury. When Haener returned, Fresno State ran off nine consecutive victories to finish the season, beating Boise State in the Mountain West title game and then laying waste to Washington State, 29-6, in the LA Bowl. Haener threw 20 touchdowns and three interceptions last season, but is off to the NFL to play for the New Orleans Saints, who made him a fourth-round draft pick.
In Haener's place is Central Florida transfer Mikey Keene, who has thrown 23 touchdowns against only seven interceptions in his collegiate career while completing better than 65% of his passes. Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford is in the second season of his second stint leading the program and has won at least 10 games in three of his first four years as Fresno State coach. Expect another solid Bulldogs team this season despite the loss of some of their best players from last year.
The Bulldogs' competence and Purdue's injury situation makes this game far less tilted in the Boilermakers' favor than the usual Power Five vs. Group of Five contest. With that in mind, there will be no need for Walters to post style points today. For the new coach, the win is the thing.
100 incredible years at Ross-Ade. The centennial celebration starts tomorrow! #BoilerUp🚂 | #TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/Z8o0ciGr4Z— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 1, 2023