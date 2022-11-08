WEST LAFAYETTE – The 125th season of Purdue basketball opens tonight, when the Boilermakers, unranked in the preseason AP Poll for just the second time in the last eight seasons, take on Milwaukee of the Horizon League.
The season begins with more uncertainty than usual for the Boilers. Coach Matt Painter, entering his 18th season leading the program, has preached "get old, stay old," as his program's mantra, trying to find talented players who will nonetheless stick around the program for 3-5 years. This offseason, Jaden Ivey departed for the NBA after his sophomore season (understandably, he had nothing left to prove in college and was the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft), Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams declined to use their final years of eligibility (they had already been at Purdue for five seasons and four seasons, respectively), Eric Hunter Jr. transferred to Butler for his final season of eligibility and Isaiah Thompson, brother of Boilers assistant coach PJ Thompson, transferred to Florida Gulf Coast, leaving Purdue without a point guard outside of true freshman Braden Smith until it brought in David Jenkins Jr. from Utah this summer.
In sum, the Boilermakers return less than 39% of their scoring from last season. There is talent and skill on this team, but much of it is unproven or taking on additional responsibility. Possibly only Mason Gillis out of everyone on the roster is really set to play more or less the same role as he did last season. The team's most proven commodity, honorable mention All-American Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 center who posted 27.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per 40 minutes last season, will have to play significantly more minutes this year after the departure of Williams, the nation's best backup center last season. It's anyone's guess how he'll hold up over 25-30 minutes, if it comes to that.
But it might not come to that. The Boilermakers have a pair of talented players who can also play center and take some of the pressure off Edey. Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who finished second in the voting for the award behind Furst, are 6-10 and 6-9, respectively, and could spell Edey if he gets tired or into foul trouble. Furst will likely get the majority of minutes at the backup center spot, while Kaufman-Renn will split time between center and power forward. The Boilermakers are very excited about Furst's shooting ability in particular and believe he could play some "stretch 5" this season, punishing opposing teams who try to go small against the Boilermakers. Kaufman-Renn is still somewhat raw, but he's a superior athlete and should be able to pile up some points through that alone as he gains experience early in his redshirt freshman campaign. Painter believes Purdue has one of the best frontcourts in the country, featuring size, versatility, talent and depth.
Guard is where the biggest question marks remain for the Boilers. Purdue seems likely to start a pair of true freshmen in the backcourt in Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, who set the single-season Spartan scoring record last year, and 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith out of Westfield. The Boilermakers have raved about the pair's confidence in the lead-up to the season, insisting they carry themselves with a poise which belies their inexperience. We'll see how that translates to the court, but the early returns are positive: Loyer had six assists and Smith grabbed six rebounds in the exhibition game against Truman State on Wednesday, though neither shot particularly well. Smith is an excellent passer already and Painter insists he was underrated as a recruit.
“How he wasn't ranked in the top 75, 100 in the country, you guys will have the same question after the first month of the season because he's a really good player, can really pass, very competitive," Painter said of Smith.
Off the bench, Purdue has a bevy of shooting from Brandon Newman, Jenkins (who is No. 3 in the country among active players in career made 3-pointers) and even redshirt freshman Brian Waddell, a 6-7 wing who was a late signee with the Boilermakers in the 2021 class and redshirted last year. He's yet another player about whom Purdue is very excited despite his modest recruiting ranking.
Tonight's opponent, Milwaukee, has finished below .500 for six consecutive seasons, including a 10-22 record last year. The Panthers are in their first season under new coach Bart Lundy, who has had two dominant runs as a head coach in Division II, plus seven seasons at Division I High Point from 2003 to 2009. The Panthers are one of the few mid-major teams who, on paper, have the size to bother Purdue somewhat. Their front line consists of 7-1 Moses Bol, cousin of former Oregon star Bol Bol, and 6-9 Vin Baker Jr., son of four-time NBA All-Star Vin Baker. At the very least, Edey won't be able to simply put his arms over his head and play keep-away, as he essentially did in the exhibition game against Truman State.
Purdue is 16-1 in season-openers under Painter and has won nine in a row by an average of 28.2 points. A big win tonight could portend success: the last 17 times Purdue has won its season opener by at least 25, it has gone on to the NCAA Tournament, a streak which dates back 40 years.
Basketball is back in Mackey Arena.