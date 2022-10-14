At the midway point of the season, Purdue controls its destiny in the race for the Big Ten West title.
The Boilermakers are 2-1 in conference play, boast a win over division rival Minnesota and enter a stretch of five division games in a row – starting Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium against Nebraska, also 2-1 in league play – as arguably co-favorites for the crown along with No. 24 Illinois.
In order to claim the program’s first division title, the Boilermakers will have to excel in one area above all others: stopping the run.
“It’s Big Ten football, it’s a big-boys league, it’s a line-of-scrimmage league,” Boilers line coach and co-offensive coordinator Mark Hagen said. “As you get into the thick of the Big Ten season, you’ve got Nebraska, you’ve Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, you’ve got a lot of teams that want to run the football.”
It’s that type of football for which the Boilermakers prepared all offseason. Starting barely a week after their Music City Bowl win over Tennessee in December, Purdue’s defense began an endless series of run-fitting reps. Being gap sound was a major offseason priority for new defensive play-caller Ron English after the Boilermakers gave up 4.3 yards per carry last season, 77th in the country.
“It’s a pride thing for us,” said Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate. “We’ve been doing run fits as a defense for a really long time. We look at each other and say, ‘Hey, they gotta beat us through the air.’ If you stop the run and make a team one-dimensional, the game slows down for you. We can close our eyes and do run fits, that’s how long we’ve been doing them.”
All of that work on fundamentals has paid off. The Boilermakers (4-2) are 18th in the country in opponent yards per rush at 3.3 and are 16th in stuff rate, dropping opposing running backs for a loss or no gain on 17.8% of runs.
All-American Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who averages 5.5 yards per carry this season against everyone else, gained just 42 yards on 18 carries (2.3 per rush) against the Boilermakers. Maryland and Minnesota have also managed just 2.3 yards per carry combined in back-to-back Purdue wins the last two weeks.
“Hats to the ball, that’s our big thing,” said Johnson, who has 12 tackles this season. “Stop the run by multiple hats to the ball. The Big Ten has really good backs, so it’s a new challenge every week.”
Purdue has had more hats available on the defensive line this season than in the past. Coach Jeff Brohm extolled his team’s depth on the interior of the line in the offseason. And despite the loss of Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis, who was slated to get significant time as a backup defensive tackle, the Boilermakers have been able to rotate players at the position, keeping everyone fresh late in games.
Johnson and Branson Deen (16 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss) have been the longtime starters at tackle, but redshirt junior Prince Boyd Jr., freshman Mo Omonode and Penn State transfer Cole Brevard, the top recruit in Indiana in the 2020 recruiting class, have been sturdy in their time on the field, as well.
Brevard in particular has emerged as a reliable option recently. The Carmel product is one of Purdue’s strongest players, Hagen says, and at 315 pounds he is adept at holding his ground against double-teams and giving linebackers clean shots at ball carriers.
“It’s a major help,” Johnson said of Purdue’s depth up front. “I remember a couple of years ago, I was a young guy here and we really didn’t have any depth and I was getting maybe 60 snaps a game and I was just out there not being that effective, I was tired.
“Now, my reps are cut almost completely in half. Being able to have Cole and Mo go in there and not really have too much drop-off or very little to no drop-off at all is very great for me.”
Nebraska (3-3) will present another challenge to Purdue’s rush defense. Top Cornhuskers back Anthony Grant has four 100-yard performances this season and change-of-pace ball carriers Ajay Allen and Gabe Ervin Jr. each pick up at least 5.5 yards per carry.
Such is life in the Big Ten West.
“I think our defensive line has been able to play hard and has been the backbone up front, where not necessarily been one guy, just a bunch of guys playing hard, and we’re able to rotate and keep them fresh,” Brohm said. “We’ve done a good job.”
Injury Report
Offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, a Kent State transfer who had been starting in place of also-injured Cam Craig, is out for the season with a knee injury, Brohm said Monday. Purdue will start redshirt freshman Mahamane Moussa at left tackle going forward. … Top running back King Doerue will be a game-time decision with a calf injury, after missing the last four games and fellow RB Dylan Downing will reportedly miss the next few games with a foot injury suffered against Maryland. That leaves Devin Mockobee, Central Michigan transfer Kobe Lewis and hybrid RB/WR Tyrone Tracy to carry the load in the backfield if Doerue isn’t ready to go. … Linebacker OC Brothers, who has 12 tackles this season, is out with a “lower extremity” issue. He might play next week, but should definitely be able to go after the Oct. 29 bye. … Wide receiver Charlie Jones, who is second in the conference in yards and touchdowns, has been “beat up and banged up,” Brohm says, but will likely play. … Receivers Elijiah Canion (knee), an Auburn transfer, and Broc Thompson (knee) are both out. Thompson will remain out for “a while.”
3 Storylines
Finding a No. 2: After Jones got off to a red-hot start to the season, teams have keyed on him in recent weeks and that extra attention plus his lingering injuries have limited him to nine catches for 70 yards over the last two games. Tight end Payne Durham has picked up some of the slack and Purdue has thrown to its running backs more often than usual, but the Boilermakers are still looking for another receiver to step up and become a week-to-week target. Recently, it looks like redshirt junior Mershawn Rice might be able to fill that role. Rice caught five passes for 54 yards last week against Maryland, including a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
“His practice habits have been very good, his attention to detail every day (is good),” Purdue wide receivers coach Garrick McGee said of Rice. “He really has a good spirit about himself right now. He’s a veteran so (quarterback) Aidan (O’Connell) trusts him out there on the field, he’s been around a long time, he understands the system. He’s really stepping up for us.
We’re going to need everybody as we get into the grind coming up here. Just really happy for him because his practice habits have really changed – not that they were bad – but he was coming off some injuries so he couldn’t go all the time. Now he’s gotten healthy and his practice habits have given him a chance to go make a lot of plays out there.”
Big changes: Nebraska’s coaching staff has undergone a huge overhaul since the season began. After a loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost and installed associate head coach Mickey Joseph in the top spot on an interim basis. After losing to Oklahoma 49-14 in his debut, Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and replaced him with special teams coordinator Bill Busch. Since then, the Cornhuskers have played much more man-to-man coverage on defense, preferring to get their athletes in space one-on-one and trust they’ll win. The result has been back-to-back victories over Indiana and Rutgers, Nebraska’s first consecutive Big Ten wins since 2018. The win over Rutgers was the ‘Huskers first in a one-score game since 2020, breaking a 10-game losing streak in such contests.
Taking care of the ball: Purdue has turned the ball over eight times over the last three games and gave the ball away on three consecutive possessions against the Terrapins last week. Nebraska’s defense is coming off a three-turnover performance against Rutgers last week, which helped swing the game in the Cornhuskers’ favor. Nebraska defensive backs Myles Farmer and Luke Reimer have two interceptions and eight pass breakups between them this season, while talented corner Quinton Newsome has nine PBUs over the last two years and is looking for his first career INT.
“When you have three turnovers in two (straight) games and you find a way to win, that shows the toughness and grit of your team,” Brohm said. “But we got to improve on that. We have talked about it, identified it. It's one thing to get stops, and one thing to stop yourselves by turning the ball over. (Taking care of the ball) has to become a minimum of what's going on.”
Prediction: Purdue 24, Nebraska 20
Season Record: 10-6