CHICAGO – Two weeks ago, Purdue's season looked to be slipping away. The Boilermakers' loss to Indiana at home on Feb. 25 was their fourth in six games after they had won 22 of their first 23 contests and they seemed to have few answers for the relentless pressure teams were throwing at their backcourt.
But with the postseason now underway, the outlook is not quite as bleak for a Purdue team which still harbors Final Four aspirations. The Boilermakers have won three in a row since that loss to the Hoosiers, including a 70-65 triumph over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, and while their problems are in no way entirely fixed – they struggled mightily against Rutgers' pressure for significant portions of the game Sunday – they have lowered the excessive turnover rate which was the culprit in several of their losses and there are some mild signs they are on the verge of breaking out of their month-long shooting slump.
What was most encouraging about the Boilermakers' victory over the Scarlet Knights, which sets up a semifinal matchup against tournament darling Ohio State on Saturday at 1 p.m., was the players who propelled it. Mason Gillis scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. had 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting and Ethan Morton added a pair of key 3-pointers during a game-turning 23-13 run for the Boilermakers in the second half. Those veterans are usually supporting characters in Purdue's movies, but as the postseason dawned, they took center stage and delivered.
“In the Big Ten Tournament, it’s different than the regular season," said Purdue center Zach Edey, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. "Dudes are playing for their season. … It’s tough, it’s a different game. … We (veterans) need to be there for (the younger players), to steady them. That’s what vets are for, that’s what we’ve been here for. We’ve been through the ups and downs and we know how to play through those.”
There was certainly a down moment early for the Boilermakers in the quarterfinals as Rutgers took a 17-5 lead at the outset and Purdue had no rhythm on offense for the game's first eight minutes. It was Jenkins, the sixth-year senior transfer from Utah (and UNLV and South Dakota State before that) who is looking forward to playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, who provided a spark for the Boilermakers at that point, scoring six points during a 14-3 run which sliced the deficit to one. After a parade of bricks from the outside for Purdue to start the game, Jenkins notched his team's first 3-pointer, cutting a 10-point deficit to seven, and added an old-fashioned 3-point play with a 15-foot jumper on which he drew a foul.
In the second half, Jenkins struck again, alternating 3-pointers with Morton over 5-minute span to push Purdue in front for good. Both of his 3s in that stretch came at the end of the shot clock, during possessions on which Rutgers had shut down the Boilers' offensive actions and Purdue needed someone to make something happen. Purdue doesn't have a ton of guards who can get their own shot off the dribble on a regular basis, but Jenkins has shown that ability in spurts this season. That skill will be more and more important as space gets tighter in the postseason.
“It really is just staying ready when my number's called," Jenkins said. "I feel like half the battle to be able to stay in the game for Coach Painter is to be able to play defensively and be able to get rebounds and do the little things, kind of a lot of things that Mason does over here. That's kind of the role I've been trying to take on, and if the shots fall, that's good to add on."
Not to be lost in the more obvious brilliance of Gillis and Jenkins was the play of Morton, who had eight points, four assists and a flying block of a jump shot with the Boilermakers leading by just three and little more than seven minutes to go. Morton has not complained in the slightest since getting relegated to a bench role in the final week of the regular season when Painter replaced him in the starting lineup with Brandon Newman. He already seems comfortable in his new role and is showing some signs of breaking out of his year-long shooting slump. He was down below 25% from 3-point range as late as mid-February, but he has made 7 of 15 3s in his last five games, including 2 for 4 against Rutgers, and he appears to be getting more comfortable. He laughed, however, when asked whether he's finding a shooting rhythm.
“You might want to slow your roll a little, it’s a pretty low volume," Morton said. "I said it at the beginning of the year when I shot the ball like crap, water will find its level. Not that I’m this unbelievable shooter, but when you put the work in every day … eventually they have to fall, knock on wood.
“(Saturday) I can come in here and go 0 for 10, but whether that happens or not, I’m still going to play hard and do my job. We have enough talent in the room to get things done, so it doesn’t hinge on how I play. ... And I’m the quote-unquote fifth-best offensive player out there, so I’m going to get some looks. It’s nice when you make them.”
The key for Morton, Jenkins and Gillis is that they are players who have embraced a role for the good of the team. Painter has long harped on the need for players who figure out what the team needs and make a pointed effort to provide it. Morton has done that with his on-ball defense, Jenkins with his playmaking at the end of the shot clock and his ball-handling and Gillis with his toughness on the glass and his occasional spurts of red-hot shooting from the outside. None is Purdue's most important player, but they make Purdue greater than the sum of its parts.
It didn't hurt that those three players went a combined 7 for 10 from 3-point range and made five long-distance jumpers in a decisive eight-minute stretch in the second half, either. Those shots were important because all other Boilermakers were 0 for 10 from beyond the arc. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer went 0 for 2, fellow Fort Wayne high school product Caleb Furst was 0 for 2, Brandon Newman was 0 for 2 and Braden Smith went 0 for 4. All got open looks, but failed to take advantage of them. Purdue made just enough outside shots to survive Friday, but if the Boilermakers are going to advance, they desperately need Smith, Loyer and Newman to find the shooting strokes they have displayed at various times in the past. Painter, of course, still believes in the players he recruited in part for their shooting prowess.
"I'm kind of floored that we haven't made more shots, and that's what makes it exciting for me because I know we have that ability to," the 18th-year Purdue coach said. "So I know people that are watching us will overdo (double-teaming) Zach, and you've got to step in there.
"We're not missing a lot of contested shots. We're missing open shots. The guys that are missing them, I believe in them. I think they're going to make their next one. So I think that's always a positive and good, collective thought as a staff is always support your guys that you know can knock those shots down even when they're struggling.”
But at this point, Painter knows he has to find players who will makes shots in practice, rather than in theory. He has five players vying for minutes in the backcourt in Smith, Loyer, Newman, Morton and Jenkins and he is starting to develop a preference for those who can make shots (as long as they can also defend). The coach played those five players against Rutgers in combinations rarely seen this season, as he searched for a group which could spread the floor for the Boilermakers. On any given night, any of those five can make open shots, but Loyer in particular has struggled recently, going 11 for 51 (21.5%) in his last 14 games from downtown. The freshman former Spartan looks a little bit unsure of himself at release right now, but if he figures it out and becomes the 38-40% 3-point shooter Painter believes he can be, Purdue's fortunes in March could improve significantly.
“If you were going to make a shot or make more than one shot, I was probably going to stay with you," Painter said. "I like seeing it go in.”
Of course, the Boilermaker guards also need to be able to handle the ball and get it across halfcourt when the opponent goes to a full-court press, as Rutgers did Friday. The Scarlet Knights are better at that type of pressure than most teams thanks to their plethora of long-armed athletes in the backcourt and on the wing, but it was still concerning to see the Boilermakers struggle to advance the ball on half a dozen possessions in succession late in the game as they tried to protect a lead. They got bailed out by some questionable foul calls on the Scarlet Knights (don't feel too bad for Rutgers, officials missed plenty in the other direction, as well) in those situations and it seemed as though Rutgers knew essentially what Purdue wanted to do before the Boilermakers did it. Maybe Purdue needs some more variety in its press-break offense, maybe it needs to be stronger with the ball or maybe it's a combination of both, but teams know the Boilermakers are vulnerable in this area and will do everything they can to take advantage of it.
Still, the Boilermakers are moving on and they have steadied themselves with three hard-fought victories in a row. They still have a chance to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they're 27-5. In short, Purdue has pulled itself back from the abyss into which it was staring following the loss to Indiana. The Buckeyes await, with tipoff in less than 16 hours.