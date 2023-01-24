Purdue added an offensive lineman from the transfer portal Tuesday when former four-star recruit Issiah Walker Jr. committed to the Boilermakers. Walker, a Miami native, had short stints at Florida and Miami (Florida) before playing last season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, where he started all 12 games at right tackle.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Walker was the No. 167 recruit nationally in the 2020 recruiting class and the 13th-ranked offensive tackle, per 247 Sports. He has three years of eligibility remaining and chose Purdue over offers from Marshall and Western Kentucky, among others. He is the Boilers' fifth transfer addition since new coach Ryan Walters took over for the departed Jeff Brohm in mid-December.
OL Issiah Walker Jr vs DE Reggie Grimes II pic.twitter.com/7FIb1AcXlg— Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) July 2, 2019
(For context, Grimes is a former top 150 recruit who has been a three-year contributor at Oklahoma)
November 19, 2022
Walker was evidently a significant priority for Walters, who visited Walker at his home Jan. 16 along with Purdue's entire offensive coaching staff (offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, offensive line coach Matt Mattox, tight ends coach Seth Doege and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson). Walker made the return trip to West Lafayette for an official visit and although he also officially visited Marshall, the Boilermakers were able to offer him the chance at immediate playing time in the Big Ten.
The Boilers lost a pair of linemen from last year's group with Spencer Holstege's transfer to UCLA and Cam Craig's career-ending back injury. Marcus Mbow was a freshman All-American at guard and two-year starter Eric Miller will be back for a sixth season at left tackle. Three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten center Gus Hartwig is also back for another campaign, leaving the Boilermakers with a right tackle spot and a guard slot open. They have brought in not only Walker but also three-year Bowling Green starter Jalen Grant from the transfer portal. Grant was a guard and center with the Falcons so he can take the guard spot at Purdue, leaving Walker and sixth-year senior Kent State transfer Daniel Johnson, who showed promise in his first year with the Boilermakers this season before suffering a knee injury in October, to battle for the starting right tackle position. That gives Purdue potentially six starting-quality offensive linemen in Walters' first year at the helm, which should put at ease the minds of running back Devin Mockobee and quarterback Hudson Card.