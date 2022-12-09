On Monday morning, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski sat at a podium in the Mackey Arena press room alongside Jeff Brohm, cheerfully discussing the Boilermakers’ upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU on Jan. 2.
Three days later, on Thursday afternoon, Bobinski sat in the same seat, but this time Brohm was three hours away down I-65 getting introduced as the coach at Louisville.
Bobinski, in his press conference announcing the already-widely-known move Thursday, insisted there were no hard feelings about Brohm leaving after six seasons for his alma mater and hometown.
“Really grateful to him for six years ago being willing to take on the challenge of rebuilding Purdue football,” Bobinski said. “We’ve been able to show some evidence things can get done here in a big way. ... Lots of really good things have happened during these last six years. It was a yeoman’s effort all the way through.”
For his part, Brohm had only positive words for Purdue and Bobinski. The now-former Boilermakers coach had turned down the Cardinals to remain at Purdue in 2018, but now, he said the time was right for a return home, though he added he was extremely happy where he was.
“I want to thank Purdue … for a wonderful six years,” Brohm said at his introductory press conference at Louisville. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished together. Purdue will always be my home away from home. But this is home. This is more than a job to me. This has been a way of life for my family since I was born. While in my career I’ve coached many different places … I never really left Louisville. My heart was always here.”
While Bobinski ultimately understood Brohm’s decision to depart, he did try to talk the coach out of it – kindly, Brohm said. When Brohm came to Bobinski, who hired him at Purdue in December 2016, with the news he was going to listen to what Louisville had to say, the athletic director told him to “name the price and the years” on a new contract at Purdue.
But Brohm said, “It’s not about that.”
Brohm’s departure puts Purdue in the market for a head coach for the second time in Bobinski’s tenure. In 2016, the Boilermakers had gone 9-39 over the previous four years and hired Brohm away from Western Kentucky. The coach took the job despite 90% of his colleagues telling him not to, he said Thursday.
After six years with Brohm at the helm, during which Purdue went 36-34, won two bowl games and captured a Big Ten West title this season, the Boilermakers are in a much better spot as a football program now than they were when most were advising Brohm not to take the job. They are also in a better spot financially, in large part because of the $7 billion television deal with Fox, CBS and NBC the Big Ten inked in August, which will significantly increase each conference member’s share of TV revenue.
All of that means the Boilermakers may be able to bring in a more attractive candidate than they could have hoped for in 2016.
“At that point, it was a hope, a dream, a wish that good things could happen around Purdue football,” Bobinski said. “Now, we have evidence good things can happen.
“I believe completely we are poised for a higher level of success in the years ahead.”
Bobinski will not rush the search, he said, but he understands time is a significant factor as national signing day for high school players is Dec. 21. The Boilermakers have already lost one commitment from their 2023 class in running back Keyjuan Brown, who rescinded his commitment to Purdue Thursday.
Brown’s primary recruiter at Purdue, running backs coach Chris Barclay, is following Brohm to Louisville, Bobinski announced Thursday, as are wide receivers coach Garrick McGee and co-defensive coordinator and defensive play-caller Ron English.
Not following Brohm – yet, at least – is the coach’s brother, fellow Louisville alumnus and Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, who will stay at Purdue as interim head coach and offensive play-caller for the Citrus Bowl. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will call defensive plays in the bowl game.
Bobinski declined to comment on whether Brian Brohm or Hagen would be candidates for the head coach job.